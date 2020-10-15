Since it could be argued that their near 16% distribution yield captures this risk, I believe that maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate.

Their underlying operating cash flow was strong, but this largely stems from lower maintenance expenses and thus highlights how sensitive they are to these routine changes.

Introduction

When seeking a solution to the current near record low interest rates, Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) stand out with their very high distribution yield of almost 16%. The desirability of receiving this income must still be weighed against the risks that their distributions are reduced in the future, as covered in my previous article. An update covering their subsequent financial results that builds on this previous analysis is provided in this article, plus a recap of their overall situation for new readers.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Even though LNG is often considered to see further growth in demand, this has to be balanced against the long-term threat from the world moving away from fossil fuels and thus the general industry outlook was deemed to be flat.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which, given the very high capital intensity of their industry, can create a material difference.

It should be noted that due to the manner in which their financial statements are presented, their distributions to both common and preferred unitholders are grouped together. Whilst this analysis focuses on the sustainability of their distributions to common unitholders, this does not hinder the analysis as preferred distributions outrank common distributions, and thus if they cannot afford to sustain both together, then it stands to reason that their common distributions could see sizeable reductions.

When conducting the previous analysis, it was found that their historical distribution coverage was only just adequate at marginally above 100%, which provides only a little margin of safety. Since the focus of this analysis is their subsequent financial performance, please refer to my previously linked article if interested in further details.

It can be seen that their operating cash flow during the first half of 2020 decreased slightly by 5.67% year on year; however, this only tells part of the story. If the impacts of working capital are removed, their operating cash flow actually increased by 15.15% from $39m to $45m during the same period of time. When zooming into their results from just the second quarter of 2020 and their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements surged a massive 59.64% year on year. The cause of this primarily stems from lower vessel operating expenses that decreased over $3m rather than higher revenue that only increased by $659,000, which was driven by lower maintenance expenses as management explained during their recent conference call.

"Vessel operating expenses of $5.7 million in the quarter is down from the same period last year mainly due to engine maintenance expenses on Höegh Gallant and PGN FSRU Lampung in the second quarter last year." - Höegh LNG Partners Q2 2020 Conference Call

Whilst this may sound positive, which is true in the short term, it actually provides a perfect example regarding the risks of their barely adequate distribution coverage. The fact that their underlying operating cash flow that excludes working capital movements can be altered so significantly by engine maintenance highlights the riskiness of their distributions. Ships and marine vessels are large expensive capital-intensive assets that unfortunately require maintenance over the years. This means that as an investor, it would prudent not to read too much into their latest quarterly results that have a favorable comparison.

It should also be noted that even though their distribution coverage has historically been adequate, their capital expenditure for new vessels was non-existent, which in turn boosted their free cash flow. There are likely some investors who would argue even if this occurred, it would not have mattered since it provides earnings growth and thus should boost their earnings. Notwithstanding this point, it should also be remembered that all vessels have a useful life and thus acquiring new ones to replace the old ones is necessary across time. This means that in my eyes the situation is not as clear-cut between growth and maintenance capital expenditure, and ultimately, distributions from organizations that require any external funding are not as safe as those that are completely internally funded.

Given their cash flow performance during the last quarter, it was not surprising to see their capital structure effectively remain unchanged. Due to this and their distribution coverage offering little to no margin of safety, their leverage will be of especially high importance.

When looking at their financial metrics, it can be seen that their leverage has not materially changed since the end of 2019. This is important to continue monitoring since it already sits in the high territory with their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.01 sitting between 3.51 and 5.00. Given their steady and thus far economically resilient earnings, their high leverage does not pose a risk to their ability to remain a going concern, but it leaves them little room to both navigate any unforeseen events and also sustaining their distributions. When their barely adequate distribution coverage is combined with this high leverage, it cements a view that their distributions are risky.

Even though their leverage is less than ideal, their liquidity is adequate and thus does not pose any further risks, but it alone does not improve the safety of their distributions any further. Whilst their current ratio of 0.77 is not particularly high, this was materially boosted by their relatively large cash balance and thus cash ratio of 0.40.

Since they can normally produce a small degree of free cash flow after distribution payments, it means that they are not completely reliant on their credit facilities to provide liquidity. Although once again, if anything impacts their earnings, then their free cash flow after distribution payments will quickly disappear and thus make them reliant on their credit facilities, unless they subsequently reduce their distributions to stem the cash outflow. If required, their credit facilities have an undrawn balance totaling $88m; however, it would be dangerous to draw upon this to pay distributions.

When looking further into the future, they need to stay in good standing with debt markets since they face a wave of approaching debt maturities that will clearly require refinancing since they have no realistic scope to meet these maturities, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Höegh LNG Partners 2019 20-F

Conclusion

Even though they had a strong quarter of 2020 that helped sustain their distributions, in reality, they are still a risky investment proposition that could one day see reductions due to their thin margin of safety. On the other hand, it could be argued that their near 16% distribution yield captures this risk and thus I believe that maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Höegh LNG Partners' Q2 2020 6-K, 2019 20-F (previously linked) and 2017 20-F SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

