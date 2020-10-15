Sequoia Fund Q3 2020 Investor Letter
Summary
- The fund's investment objective is long-term growth of capital. In pursuing this objective, it focuses on investing in equity securities that the advisor believes are undervalued at the time of purchase and have the potential for growth.
- For Q3 2020, Sequoia Fund generated a total return of 8.62% net of fees, versus 8.93% return for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.
- During the quarter we opportunistically trimmed the fund’s stakes in Alphabet, Vivendi and Wayfair and added to our holding in Credit Acceptance, Formula One, Melrose Industries and UnitedHealth Group.
