Fastly: The Canary In The Coal Mine
About: Fastly, Inc. (FSLY), Includes: HYLN, NKLA, NKLAW, SNOW
by: Courage & Conviction Investing
Summary
Last night, SaaS darling Fastly revised downward its quarterly revenue projections. Its stock got taken to the woodshed in after-hours trading.
Prior to last night's revenue shortfall warning, and as of its 4 p.m. Nasdaq closing price, shares of FSLY were trading at 44X FY 2020 revenue.
Fastly's insane valuation isn't unique, but perhaps this is the straw that broke the camel's back.
This past September 2020, I turned 40. I have obsessively been following the stock market since high school, worked on the buy side for five years (in a $50 billion Investment Grade bond group), and