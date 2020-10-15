Summary

Last night, SaaS darling Fastly revised downward its quarterly revenue projections. Its stock got taken to the woodshed in after-hours trading.

Prior to last night's revenue shortfall warning, and as of its 4 p.m. Nasdaq closing price, shares of FSLY were trading at 44X FY 2020 revenue.

Fastly's insane valuation isn't unique, but perhaps this is the straw that broke the camel's back.