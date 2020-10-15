Spree Capital Advisers Q3 2020 Letter

Summary

Spree Capital Advisers is an investment firm focused on under the radar businesses where our investments can compound capital over the long term.

The Spree Capital Advisers Composite Index advanced 20.22% net of fees in the third quarter of 2020.

In the Q3, the tug of war between reopening the economy and containing COVID-19 outbreaks continued along with the coincident political brinkmanship over additional fiscal stimulus.

We continue to avoid merely “good” business models and are finding few value with a catalyst situation that pass our standards for inclusion. Currently, our Value with a Catalyst watch list has three businesses in the funnel.