Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) as an investment option. PFN is a fund I tend to favor for high yield exposure, but this is a sector I have been avoiding for the most part in 2020. That said, PFN has been delivering impressive gains over the past few months, as investors have piled into riskier assets. Looking ahead, this trend could certainly continue, as interest rates remain low, economies are opening back up, and worries over post-election volatility have been on the decline. However, I still view this environment cautiously, making me reluctant to place a buy rating on PFN. Yes, volatility has declined, but perhaps by too much considering all the risks facing the country. Further, PFN trades at a premium price, which makes new positions now quite risky. While the fund has a history of trading at a premium, it has also shown it can lose a lot of value when conditions deteriorate. Finally, the high yield bond sector has seen some improvement, with many companies issuing new bonds to pay off existing ones, improving their capital structure. However, defaults have been on the rise, and the market has shown high yield will sell-off quickly if the tide turns.

Background

First, a little about PFN. The fund's objective is "to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital." The fund achieves this by investing in a wide variety of debt assets but will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities rated CCC/Caa or below (at time of purchase). PFN is currently trading at $9.22/share and pays a monthly dividend of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 10.4%. I remained cautious on PFN at the start of summer, which was reflective of my outlook for risk-on trades as a whole. In hindsight, I admit I was too cautious, as the broader market has rallied and PFN has also registered a double-digit gain in the interim:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As I look ahead to the final months of the year, I continue to feel caution is most appropriate when gauging risk-oriented assets. This outlook extends to PFN, as the market recovery appears to be disconnected from economic reality. However, I would not move to a "bearish" stance, as risk-on assets continue to surprise to the upside and could rally further if post-election volatility turns out to be a non-event. As a result, I feel the "neutral" rating for PFN continues to make sense, and I will explain why below.

Premium Price Still Warrants Caution

To begin, I will reiterate a point I noted during my last review, which regards my reluctance to pay a premium price for PFN right now. On the bright side, despite PFN's impressive rise on the open market, its premium has remained consistent from its level in June. However, the bad news is the premium still sits above 7%, which is higher than my usual 5% threshold for starting new positions in a CEF. While I have been known to break this rule on occasion, and I admit it is fairly arbitrary, the current economic conditions around the world indicate to me now is not the time to overpay for CEFs.

In fairness, PFN's premium price is not unreasonable by PIMCO CEF standards. In fact, if we consider the alternative options from the same fund manager, we see that PFN is actually trading at a lower premium than the average:

Metric Value Current Premium 7.5% Premium in June 7.0% PIMCO CEF Average Premium (non-muni) 9.8%

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, I view PFN's premium price as a reason to wait for a better opportunity before buying. On the other hand, if an investor is absolutely committed to buying a PIMCO CEF right now, PFN is not a bad choice. The fund's short-term performance has been impressive, and the average PIMCO CEF option is actually more expensive, making PFN seem very reasonable by comparison. Therefore, while I find the current premium a bit pricey, that is truly a judgment call that each individual investor will need to make for themselves.

Underlying Value Has Reversed The Downward Trend

My next point has a more positive tone, and justifies why I am not bearish on this fund. As I noted, PFN's performance over the past four months has been quite strong on the open market, yet its premium has stayed fairly consistent. This development has been made possible due to the increasing underlying value of PFN, which is a very encouraging development. While CEF investors always want to see the underlying value of their funds rise, this development is especially welcome for PFN because it had seen a sharp drop in its NAV during the first half of the year. To illustrate, the chart below shows PFN's NAV movement from the start of the year until my last review, compared to the NAV move from that last review to now:

NAV 1/1/20 NAV 6/12/20 NAV Change $9.80/share $8.27/share (15.6%) NAV 6/12/20 NAV 10/14/20 NAV Change $8.27/share $8.59/share 3.9%

Source: PIMCO

The point here is momentum is certainly on the side of PFN, which could justify a long position. The fund has reversed its downward trend, and it has seen a pretty impressive NAV gain in just a few months, which is simultaneously paying a yield above 10%. However, investors should recognize the first half of the year serves as a warning for what can happen when the tide turns. PFN, being a leveraged CEF with many below investment grade assets, can sell-off hard when market conditions deteriorate. Therefore, investors need to weigh the downside potential, which can be substantial, when determining if this short-term momentum will continue.

Income Figures Are Scary

My next point touches on a concern I have had for PFN for a while, which is the income production metrics. During my previous reviews, I noted that the income metrics for the fund were quite weak, although PFN has managed to maintain its distribution throughout 2020. So while the metrics suggested underlying trouble, the ultimate result has been consistent income.

However, despite a strong distribution track record, PIMCO's most recent UNII report shows a sharp drop in coverage for PFN. In fact, it has quite dismal coverage ratios, as well as a negative UNII balance worth a full month of distributions, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Ultimately, the weakness of these figures is so extreme that I am fairly certain it is because of one-off events, such as derivative bets gone bad or the rotation of assets within the fund. Therefore, I do expect these figures to normalize over the next few months. That said, this is not a certainty, and given how poor these figures are, investors will want to watch the forthcoming UNII report from PIMCO (due out later this month) for improvement. If improvement is not recognized, I would re-think my neutral view on this fund and move to a more negative stance.

High Yield Corporate Bonds Have Been Resilient

I will now discuss the underlying holdings of PFN. For this review, I am going to discuss high-yield credit, as it remains the largest sector by weighting within the fund. Further, the weighting has actually increased by about 4% since June, coming it at almost 34% of total assets, as illustrated below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, what is going on in the high yield credit sector is very important to PFN's total return. The good news is, as a general risk-on mode returned to the markets after the Q1 sell-off, high yield bonds have performed pretty well. Looking ahead, the sector will continue to enjoy Fed support, and should rally on any further economic progress, whether in the U.S. or around the world.

However, plenty of risks abound. News of a "second wave" of virus cases has made headlines in Europe, and there are fears that could develop here in the U.S. as well. Further, a key point I have touched on in other reviews on the high yield sector this year has been the rising level of new bond issuance. As the amount of issuance rises, there can be pressure on the underlying value of the outstanding bonds, especially if investor demand does not keep up with the rising supply. As interest rates remain low, the incentive to issue new debt remains high, and that is a development investors will want to keep an eye on.

Despite these headwinds, there is a silver lining. One area of concern, rising issuance, has actually not had the negative impact it could have (so far). A reason for this is the issuance is primarily being used to refinance existing, and higher yield, corporate bonds. As interest rates dropped, corporations took advantage of that trend to issue new debt, and used the proceeds to refinance/retire the more expensive debt. This action actually improves the financial position of these companies, and has helped to lower the default probability of many companies in the high yield sector.

Importantly, this is not a small development. To illustrate, consider that refinancing activity in the high yield sector has been historically high in 2020, well above levels we have seen in recent years, as shown below:

Source: Lord Abbett

My takeaway here is this provides support for my neutral stance. The positive news is, while high yield issuance has soared, companies have been using the proceeds productively to pay down more expensive debt. While this hurts investors when their higher yielding investments are retired early (meaning they lose out of the higher income stream they expected), it also helps them in that the likelihood of default declines as the companies within the space improve their short-term liquidity (all other things being equal). Of course, this is balanced out by the fact that economic conditions remain very difficult, and most developed economies are very far from reclaiming pre-crisis GDP levels. Therefore, the high yield sector has plenty of pros and cons, which again means an investment in PFN should be for those who can handle some risk.

High Yield Debt Is Prone To Sell-Offs

My final point again touches on the high yield sector more broadly. As my readers know, I am generally reluctant to recommend the high yield bond sector right now, but I do see merit to building some positions for those who are more risk-taking and can withstand volatility. As a result, funds like PFN, and others that trade at modest valuations, could be the right fit for those looking for exposure in this area. In fairness, PFN has a strong track record of paying its distribution, and it is not trading at a double-digit premium like many alternative PIMCO CEFs.

However, I must emphasize that this investment, while it has performed well over the last few months with limited volatility, could see sharp swings at any time. Through the summer, markets were fairly calm, and those taking risk were rewarded. But we do not have to look much further back than a month ago to remember the last time when markets got rattled, which extended into a sell-off for high yield debt. Specifically, as volatility picked up at the end of September, many investors reacted by moving out of the high yield space. While not directly impacting PFN in isolation, daily flows for the two most popular ETFs that passively track the high yield corporate bond sector, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), were sharply negative:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is that we can use these fund flows to recognize investors are trigger happy at the moment. As soon as the market got a bit rattled, there was a large outflow of funds in the high yield sector. This tells me if investors are buying PFN, they should expect some volatility in the months ahead, more than usual. This does not mean returns will be negative, but it does mean this investment is probably not the best idea for the risk averse right now.

Bottom Line

PFN has seen a rebound, but I reiterate this investment is only for the risk taker. With a premium price, growing exposure to high yield bonds, and a worrisome income picture, investors will want to be very selective on new entry points going forward. If the economy continues to improve, PFN will almost certainly head higher. But if Q4 brings unexpected events, such as a contested election or a second wave of COVID-19 cases, then PFN will likely be hit hard. Therefore, this mixed outlook supports a neutral view, and I urge investors to exercise caution and stay within their risk tolerance at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.