Never Let A Good Crisis Go To Waste

I don’t want to see any businesses – or investors – fail because of circumstances that are completely out of their control.

As a sophisticated curator of real estate investment trusts, you already know this first fact…

There are many publicly-traded companies that have cut their dividends this year. Unfortunately, that includes a number of the REITs we know and love.

Some of them, we saw coming. As I wrote on April 30 in “Dividend Cuts A-Plenty”:

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19 here in the U.S., there have been 23 equity REITs that have either cut or suspended their dividends:

“11 hotel REITs “2 healthcare REITs “6 retail REITs “2 office REITs “1 net lease REIT “1 infrastructure REIT “Some of those moves were anticipated, such as with MAC, WSR, PEI, WPG, and GNL. Others were not, as with ROIC. “We suspect there will be many more over the next few weeks. And we’d rather be in the know about as many of them as possible as we enter earnings season.”

We then proceeded to analyze the possibilities, specifically looking at adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO. Here’s why:

“Keep in mind that AFFO is not sanctioned by the SEC or Nareit. As such, it’s not always consistently calculated or reported. “That said, AFFO disclosure by companies is very helpful to determine their high-level estimate of normalized cash flows per share. So that’s what we’re using to classify the following REITs as poorly placed when it comes to their promised dividends.”

What we found and what came next combine for a story that’s really worth telling.

(Source)

8 out of 10: Both Bad and Not Bad at All

Remember that this was way back in April. The end of April, yes, but April nonetheless – so a solid five and a half months ago that I pegged the following REITs as risky based on AFFO payout ratios:

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

(GOOD) Urstadt Biddle (UBA)

(UBA) Kimco Realty (KIM)

(KIM) Ventas Inc. (VTR)

(VTR) Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

(APTS) Armada Hoffler (AHH)

(AHH) Welltower (WELL)

(WELL) EPR Properties (EPR)

(EPR) Vereit (VER)

(VER) UMH Properties (UMH).

Since then, we’ve seen:

Armada cut its dividend on April 30.

Welltower cut its dividend on May 6.

EPR suspend its dividend on May 6.

Kimco cut its dividend on May 8.

Preferred Apartments cut its dividend on May 11.

Vereit cut its dividend on May 20.

Urstadt Biddle cut its dividend on June 8.

Ventas cut its dividend on June 19.

The only ones that haven’t so far are Gladstone and UMH. In which case, good for them.

I mean that. I take no joy in correctly predicting eight out of 10 failures. As an investor, there’s not much to celebrate when a company fails to perform as expected – even if I don’t own it.

Likewise, as an analyst, I have no desire to wag my finger in other investors’ faces while saying, “I told you so.” (Other analysts, sometimes, yes. But not investors.)

And I especially don’t want to see any businesses fail because of circumstances that are completely out of their control. This pandemic and subsequent shutdowns weren’t any REITs’ fault.

Yet they’re suffering anyway.

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

Never Let a REIT Crisis Go to Waste

iREIT on Alpha’s Dividend Cuts and Suspensions List has recorded 65 such instances since COVID-19 officially hit the U.S, including every single one of the hotel and lodging REITs, which makes sad sense.

They’ve been impacted enormously.

But it didn’t make sense back in January, when the economy was flying high. Nor did it make sense in 2019. Or 2018. Or 2017.

As far as I know, nobody reading this (or writing it) saw the shutdowns coming until at least February. On March 8, even Dr. Anthony Fauci said of China’s reactions to COVID-19:

“‘I don’t imagine that the degree of the draconian nature of what the Chinese did would ever be either feasible, applicable, doable, or whatever you wanna call it in the United States… I don’t think you could do that.’”

Clearly, he was wrong about us employing such tactic, though I suppose we’re seeing exactly how non-feasible they are. They’ve destroyed scores of small businesses, severely damaged larger ones, and left millions without jobs.

I’d call that a crisis, which calls to mind the quote, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

Some people attribute it to former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel. Some to Winston Churchill. Regardless, I'm aware it’s been used nefariously before, which isn’t my intent.

But we may as well make the best of this mess that isn’t of our making.

You see, dividend cuts mean slashed stock prices, as investors flee out of fear and/or disillusionment. And slashed stock prices mean cheaper entry points.

Of course, cheaper entry points don’t necessarily mean worthwhile ones. So we always have to be careful that what we’re buying will prove useful.

Combine those ideas of opportunism with skepticism, and you’ve got the makings of something significant.

Maybe even mouthwatering.

Never Let a Good Pumpkin Go to Waste

I’m sure you’re heard me quote Benjamin Graham before, but the occasion calls for me to do it again:

“Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end, we could count great compensations.”

One perfect analogy along these lines is the pumpkin dilemma. After Oct. 31, there will be a lot of pumpkins without a Halloween purpose. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find another one for them, like making pumpkin pie.

(Source)

When the markets began to panic in late February, we decided to do the same thing. Only our “pumpkin pie” was made by purchasing shares of beaten-down REITs.

We recognized that, eventually, “The cream would rise to the top.” (If those two analogies don’t quite pair up, that picture is making me hungry, hence the association.)

Specifically, on March 16, we began to gobble up shares in some very high-quality REITs, with the hopes of making some hay while the sun is shining. Recognizing the mispricing within many property sectors, we began to selectively add exposure…

Now at 43 strong. (a.k.a. highly diversified)

(Sharesight)

The subsequent Cash Is King Portfolio is diversified with:

Net lease – 23.4%

Commercial mortgage – 16.4%

Healthcare – 16%

Industrial – 7.8%

Lodging – 1.7%

Apartments – 2.95%

Campus housing 3%

Self-storage – 3.64%

Office – 4.45%

Retail – 5.7%.

And its Top-10 performers are:

Hannon Armstrong (HASI)… 108% (commercial mortgage)Ladder Capital (LADR)… 90.2% (commercial mortgage) Four Corners (FCPT)… 87% (net lease) Essential Properties (EPRT)… 80.4% (net lease) Arbor Realty (ABR)… 73.4% (commercial mortgage) Ventas (VTR)… 69.5% (healthcare) STAG Industrial (STAG)… 54.2% (industrial) Store Capital (STOR)… 43.3% (net lease) Public Storage (PSA)… 38.7% (self-storage) American Campus (ACC)… 38.3% (campus housing)

No doubt, you’ve noticed a few things in there – maybe a few surprising ones.

A Closer Look at Cash Is King

As you can see, three of the top 10 picks are commercial mortgage REITs and three are net lease REITs. That’s reassuring since we have overweight positions in both.

We consider sector weighting critical, which is why we provide it as a tool for modeling our various iREIT portfolios.

Alternatively, we have underweight allocations within the office and multifamily sectors. This simply means we’re limiting capital to these sectors until we see more clarity.

Again, it’s reassuring to see that the worst performers within the Cash is King portfolio include:

Equity Residential (EQR)… -5.9% (multifamily)

(EQR)… -5.9% (multifamily) Boston Properties (BXP)… -7.4% (office)

(BXP)… -7.4% (office) Essex Property (ESS)… -7.7% (multifamily)

(ESS)… -7.7% (multifamily) Federal Realty (FRT)… -9.6% (retail)

(FRT)… -9.6% (retail) Highwoods Properties (HIW)… -9.7% (office).

In short, we recognized that every property sector is unique in terms of its COVID-19 risk profile. That’s why our bet that net lease and commercial mortgage REITs would outperform was spot on.

Conversely, we’re still not jumping into retail quite yet (we have no mall exposure). Nor are we upping our ante on the multifamily subsector. While we’ve begun starter positions in EQR, ESS, and AvalonBay (AVB), that wager is less than 3% for now.

Given the fact that we’re just a few weeks away from the election, we’re limiting new money to only the most defensive sectors – namely net lease. We’re also continuing to pivot toward e-commerce-driven subsectors in the form of logistics, data centers, and cell towers.

All three have become pivotal during COVID-19, and we see the trends behind them accelerating faster than ever.

Finally, the best offense is a good defense. And, thankfully, we’ve avoided REITs like EPR Properties (EPR) and Macerich (MAC).

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In Conclusion…

To quote Ben Graham again, “We all know that if we follow the speculative crowd, we are going to lose money in the long run.”

By paying strict attention to fundamental analysis, we’ve been able to avoid the landmines – like EPR and MAC – and take advantage of this rare mispricing opportunity in the REIT sector.

Much like Graham, we grasp the danger of risking capital, as it takes only a few large losses to decimate a portfolio. He believed that it’s paramount for all investments to be logically sound from a business owner’s perspective. And so do we.

Finally, he may have never said it, but he certainly lived it out: Never let a good crisis go to waste.

If we have to be where we are, then let’s make the best of it. That’s what the Cash Is King Portfolio is there for.

(Sharesight)

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBA, KIM, VTR, HASI, LADR, FCPT, EPRT, ABR, STAG, STOR, PSA, ACC, EQR, BXP, ESS, FRT, AVB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.