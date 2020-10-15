Alluvial Capital Management Q3 2020 Letter To Partners

Summary

Alluvial Fund follows the same successful investment strategies used by Alluvial in managing separate accounts, focusing on value opportunities in small companies and thinly-traded issues, both domestically and internationally.

Alluvial Fund enjoyed a very strong quarter, rising 15.1% and outpacing all relevant benchmarks. The fund has recovered all of its 2020 losses and is now in solidly positive territory.

P10 Holdings is by far the largest contributor to our portfolio’s gains this year.

The fund’s net assets are again in excess of $25 million, a level that leaves considerable room to grow without sacrificing the ability to invest in the most profitable niches.