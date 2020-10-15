The company believes it can compound earnings at 10-15+% - a rate which seems well within reach, if not slightly conservative.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) recently hosted a very upbeat virtual investor day, with plenty to be bullish about on the growth front. The messaging focused on aluminum beverage can growth, as well as opportunities in cups and sustainability tailwinds. Given the robust can demand outlook, the company will be making significant capex outlays in the coming years, which is positive if it can sustain ROIs anywhere near target.

BLL stock is at new highs, but if it delivers on its promises, I see an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity over the medium term. On balance, I think the current valuation premium to packaging peers is warranted, and BLL will continue to compound at impressive rates for the years to come.

The >100bn Global Beverage Can Opportunity

One of the numbers that stuck out most from the presentation was the >100bn demand projection off 2019 levels for the industry. Regional growth projections are as follows - North and Central America (+ ~31bn units), Europe (+ ~26bn units), South America (+ ~12bn units), and Southeast Asia (+ ~21bn units). This translates into annual volume growth projections across regions as follows - +4-6% in North America, +5-8% in South America, and +4-6% in EMEA to 2025. Given Ball holds the largest market share in the US, Europe, and South America, it looks very well-positioned to capture the overall growth opportunity.

The ~10bn Can Shortage

This year alone, the US is short ~10bn cans - for perspective, this is equivalent to ~9% of the entire 2019 market. With no signs of the shortage abating anytime soon, imports will need to continue into 2021 and perhaps even into next year's peak summer selling season. In any case, expect the supply/demand balance to remain tight.

Plus, the company also made a case for the COVID-19-driven boost turning structural - per management, "end consumer behaviors will have been permanently changed by COVID," with increased can usage down to higher at-home drinking and larger pack sizes. Ball forecasts North American beverage can demand will grow at a ~6.3% CAGR pace through 2025, a significant step-up from the ~3.9% CAGR in recent years. By product category, Ball expects ~25% of growth to be driven by still water, while the key growth driver at ~50-60% will be spiked seltzers & emerging alcoholic beverages.

Accretive Capacity Additions

In aggregate, Ball is planning for ~25bn units of capacity additions by 2023 (Fort Worth, Rome, Glendale, Pittston, Frutal, etc.). Given ~2/3 of this capacity (implying ~17bn cans) will be in North America, the remainder will come from South America and Europe. The capacity guide also implies ~9bn cans in additional unannounced capacity, after the ~2bn cans in added capacity in 2020, and the ~6bn cans expected from the Glendale and Pittston projects from mid-2021 to end-2023.

The ~17bn cans of new North America capacity also represent an 8% CAGR to 2023. This compares to BLL's forecast for a demand CAGR of 6% over the timeframe, but given optimal operating rates in the mid-high 90s, BLL is generally tracking its capacity additions in line with supply/demand dynamics.

Further, the likelihood that these growth projects will achieve high returns on capital is high, in my view. Commercial terms for new capacity, for instance, are likely more favorable, given the timing of negotiations for producers (i.e., during a period of undersupply). Assuming management continues to deliver on its 20% pre-tax return target, this would imply an incremental $1bn of EBIT on ~$5bn of growth capex over the medium term.

Sustainability Tailwinds Add to the Secular Growth Story

The shift toward sustainable packaging (e.g., recycled PET, glass, cardboard, aluminum) could be a massive one, tapping into the ~480bn/year plastic drinking bottles market. Big names such as Coke (NYSE:KO) and Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) have already committed to reducing plastic with aims of 100% recyclable packaging in the next decade, even while consumer preference for lightweight, re-sealable drinks has hampered the pace of the shift towards aluminum.

For now, Ball is focused on the circularity of the aluminum can and recycling rates, particularly in the US, which currently stand at ~50%. Expect more to come from Ball, as well as the metal can industry, to shape policy that could solidify the substrate's position as the sustainability leader long term. EMEA will be the region to watch in this regard, as the region has shown a fair bit of consumer pushback on plastic packaging and an increasing shift toward more environmentally-friendly aluminum cans.

Additional Growth Opportunity in Cups

BLL also stands to gain from the ~93bn unit opportunity in the cup market, with an addressable market of ~23B units in North America alone (~25% share). Given cups have similar returns to cans, I expect growth on this front will be accretive to overall profits.

Thus far, BLL has seen a favorable reception - the initial cup launch on Amazon sold out within 24 hours. With full-scale retail shipments slated for 2Q21 and an initial production capacity of ~450m cups at the Rome, GA plant, expect a strong FY21 ahead. Given the facility is also scalable to multiple lines, BLL has room to flex its capacity in accordance with demand.

Strong Earnings Growth Outlook Through 2025

BLL also disclosed its latest target for 10-15%+ long-term annual EPS growth, but this time around, management is weighing organic growth more heavily (vs. share repurchases before). Guiding the earnings growth target is a targeted increase in EBIT of ~$700m from 2020 to 2023, which would put 2023 EBIT at ~$2.1bn (~15% CAGR). The updated medium to long-term guide also calls for double its estimated 2020 operating cash flow to ~$2.6B in 2025 (vs. ~$1.3B in 2020).

One of the things I like most about BLL is its commitment to an Economic Value-Added (i.e., EVA) approach to growth. Case in point - BLL has sustained EVA > WACC historically and looks set to continue this even as it drives capacity additions in the coming years. Per management, there is still buffer to scale down its projected investment if volumes slow, which makes the risk/reward very favorable, in my view.

Paying Up for Quality

Net-net, the medium to long-term outlook looks very good for BLL. With global growth rates expected to accelerate and ~$5bn worth of accretive capacity additions set to boost EBIT, the long-term EPS growth target at 10-15%+ looks well within reach. In my view, earnings growth could even exceed the upper end of the range, should management opportunistically step up share repurchases or execute as planned.

The main pushback on BLL has been its premium multiple relative to packaging peers, but quality does not come cheap, and BLL's improved portfolio quality and growth outlook more than warrant the multiple, in my view. Downside risks include changing industry dynamics in the global beverage can space, execution risk around the planned capacity ramp-up, and substitution risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.