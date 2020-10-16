Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) are looking at a reset on prospects for the commercial aircraft industry, which also affects the order inflows where the focus has shifted from looking who can book the most orders in a year to containing the order book. Early on in the pandemic, our monthly coverage for order inflow and deliveries showed us that, while deliveries came to a standstill, jet makers were still seeing higher order inflows, which primarily was driven by a strong start of the year for Airbus, but we expected that, along the way, we would see that lead diminish as airlines and lessors would throttle back on new orders and cancel orders, aligning themselves for a stretched market recovery requiring less aircraft in the near future.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of September. While the report seems to be a simple summarizing piece, I spent a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics, and we uniquely provide market value estimates contrary to list prices.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Orders September

Figure 1: Boeing orders September 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In September, Boeing booked no orders after booking eight orders a month earlier. It shouldn’t really come as a surprise that no orders were secured given the current state of the industry.

Order book changes during August were as follows:

BOC Aviation cancelled orders for two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

An unidentified customer cancelled orders for one Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

So far in 2020, what we have been seeing is that airlines and lessors have not been in a hurry to finalize orders due to a combination of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and the pandemic, which brings a very uncertain recovery and growth profile going forward. However, what we also observed is that with just three Boeing 737 MAX cancellation things weren’t as bad as we saw in previous months for Boeing’s single aisle program. We can’t say that this marks the end of the big reductions in the order book for Boeing, since we likely will see customers dealing with a renewed look on growth going forward, but the relatively low cancellation numbers are a very tiny positive, in my view.

Still, we are seeing continued pressure, and all combined, it's a net negative as Boeing booked no orders but had to scratch $150 million from the order books, meaning that the net orders are sliding even further.

Year-over-year, gross order inflow reduced by 25 units, but it should be noted that last year’s order inflow included 15 Boeing 767-2C aircraft which are logged by Boeing Commercial Airplanes but function as the base aircraft for the KC-46A tanker. On a net basis, order inflow during the month was -3 units versus 1 unit in September 2019. So, we are actually not seeing a huge difference between this year and last year. Part of the explanation to that is that Boeing already was dealing with the 737 MAX crisis at this time last year.

Either way, all cancellations, even when small, start adding up. For the first nine months of the year we are looking at 448 cancellations compared to 119 cancellations for the same period a year ago.

The hit also is visible when looking at the longer-term averages. The three- and five-year averages for September are 54 and 49 sales, respectively, so Boeing order inflow was far below the moving averages. Also comparing the year-to-date numbers vs. last year, we observed a decline of 106 units in gross orders and 440 units in net orders.

ASC 606 mutations, which generally prelude a contractual cancellation, increased by 48 units, all for the Boeing 737. When all ASC 606 mutations for the year turn into contract terminations, Boeing’s net order tally stands at -983 units.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Deliveries September

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing September 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2020, Boeing has not provided any detailed guidance, nor do we expect the company to provide any.

In September, Boeing delivered 11 aircraft, a decrease of two units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered one Boeing P-8 Poseidon, which are military aircraft based on the Boeing 737.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 767-300F

Boeing delivered four Boeing 787s, three were the popular -9 variant and one -10.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 777F, the last one for Lufthansa Cargo.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 747-8Fs.

What we are seeing is the delivery profile of a company that's facing incredibly big pressure at the moment from COVID-19 predominantly and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. We’re seeing that, even with the assembly lines operating again, the delivery flow does not reflect that customers are currently lining up to accept delivery of new aircraft. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, since there are limited routes on which airlines can currently deploy their existing aircraft. So, accepting new aircraft at this stage makes extremely little sense. Month-over-month, we did see a slight reduction in deliveries. That partially is due to hesitance to take delivery of jets, but also could be partially caused by delivery delays caused by problems on the Boeing 787 program.

Book-to-Bill Ratio

For 2020, there likely aren’t any order targets for Boeing as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded, possibly well into late 2020, and due to the COVID-19 impact. Boeing booked no orders during the month vs. 11 deliveries, resulting in a zero book-to-bill ratio in terms of units and of course also zero in terms of value. We currently are at a stage where delivery volumes are dented, so book-to-bill ratios, even when they are above one, are not a true reflection of performance. On top of that, the industry practice of measuring in terms of gross book-to-bill ratios also shows to be insufficient as the gross figures do not capture the impact of cancellations. For the first eight months of 2020, Boeing has booked negative orders (more cancellations than order inflow), meaning that the net book-to-bill would be negative as well, not a strong sign.

Conclusion

The commercial aircraft industry is one that has been disturbed quite a bit. Boeing already was dealing with the shock from the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, which dented the company’s ability to secure orders, while the grounding also hit the delivery side of the equation. COVID-19 came on top of that, drying up orders even more.

In September, Boeing booked no orders and that really is not something extraordinary given the state of the industry. In fact, I'm slightly positive on the fact that there were just three cancellations during the month. Boeing has been struggling to keep orders in the books for quite some time now, and while I don’t believe this is the end of the cancellation rain, I do consider it a positive that cancellations were at a low point during the month.

Unfortunately, deliveries did not pick up month over month due to the continued absence of the Boeing 737 MAX and problems on the Dreamliner program. Somewhat helping the company are the military derivatives and freighter aircraft, but for now, it looks like Boeing’s cash burn is going to continue, and the best thing we could hope for is the burn off to taper during the quarter. Having the Boeing 737 MAX recertified later this year should be another major milestone that should accelerate a decrease in Boeing’s liabilities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.