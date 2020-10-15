As soon as the pandemic subsides, the company will enjoy a strong recovery thanks to the pent-up demand that will result from the accumulated desire of people to travel.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is currently facing a severe downturn due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the global demand for travel. As a result, the stock has underperformed the broad market by a wide margin this year, shedding 13% whereas the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) has gained 9%. However, the pandemic is likely to begin to subside next year, thanks to the development of a vaccine. Given some signs of recovery in the business of Booking and its exceptional long-term growth record, investors should consider purchasing the stock before its price begins to reflect its bright future prospects.

Business overview

The pandemic has severely affected the global travel business this year. Its impact on the business of Booking was prominent in the results of the company in the second quarter, which was marked by unprecedented lockdowns and social distancing measures. In the quarter, reported room nights and newly booked room nights plunged 87% and 68%, respectively, over the prior year's quarter. Even worse, these figures do not include the impact of cancellations. Those trends led Booking to post an 84% decline in its revenue and an EBITDA loss of -$376 million. It was the first EBITDA loss of the company in the last 19 years.

However, Booking has witnessed a recovery in its business since April. Newly booked room nights have steadily improved, from 15% of their normal level in April to 65% of their normal level in July. As there are still many restrictions on international travel, the improvement has resulted primarily from domestic travel. In fact, domestic newly booked room nights grew slightly year over year in July for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

The improvement in the domestic reservations is a testament to the great appetite of consumers for travel even under the adverse conditions prevailing right now. Due to the pandemic, consumers have temporarily postponed their plans for traveling abroad, but they are trying to find other destinations, this time in the U.S. in order to feel safer. Booking has tried to take full advantage of this trend by offering flexible cancellation policies to its customers. Such flexible policies are important in the ongoing downturn, as they reduce the risk of a lost reservation for travelers amid the uncertain prevailing conditions.

As long as the pandemic persists, it will continue to weigh on the business of Booking. However, it is unrealistic to expect people to abandon their travel plans forever. Pharmaceutical companies will do their best to restore the normal human lifestyle. There are more than 2,000 ongoing vaccine studies, with a vaccine widely expected to be developed until early next year and distributed worldwide in about a year. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and other pharmaceutical companies have already identified promising vaccines, which block the coronavirus. These companies still have to prove that their vaccines are safe and they are highly efficient (for at least 50% of the volunteers) on a large scale (30,000-60,000 volunteers).

Growth

As soon as the pandemic subsides, Booking will enjoy a strong recovery in its business. The demand for travel will surge, thanks to the accumulated desire of people to travel. Booking experienced a similar trend after the end of lockdowns earlier this year, but, of course, the recovery was limited due to the remaining health risks associated with traveling. However, as soon as the pandemic attenuates, there will be pent-up demand for travel.

Investors have witnessed this pent-up demand in the automotive industry as well. Whenever a recession shows up, automotive sales collapse, as most people prefer to preserve cash during rough economic periods. As soon as the recession ends, automotive sales surge, thanks to the demand that accumulated during the recession. A similar trend will be witnessed in the global travel whenever the pandemic subsides.

It is also important to note that Booking has exhibited an exceptional growth record. In the last nine years, Booking has nearly quintupled its revenue, from $3.1 billion in 2010 to $15.1 billion in 2019. During this period, the company has also managed to grow its earnings per share more than 10-fold, from $10.35 to $111.82. More importantly, Booking has consistently grown its earnings every year, except for one year, throughout this period. The consistent performance record, with a high growth rate, is a testament to the strong business model of the company and its great execution.

It is also worth noting that Booking has significantly reduced its personnel costs this year due to the recession. Management expects to reduce annual personnel expenses by $250-300 million by 2021. This means that the company will emerge much more efficient whenever its business recovers.

Recessions are healthy for the long-term economic growth for this exact reason. They drive the weak, inefficient companies out of business, and force the solid companies to become more efficient by reducing their operating costs and maximizing their synergies. This rule will certainly apply to Booking when the global travel business recovers.

Finally, investors should note that Airbnb is expected to raise approximately $3 billion in its upcoming IPO, based on a total valuation of more than $30 billion of the company. Such a valuation is much greater than the $18 billion valuation the company achieved in April. In other words, despite the impact of the pandemic on Airbnb this year, investors believe that the global travel business will emerge stronger sooner or later. This certainly bodes well for the future prospects of Booking as well.

Valuation

Analysts agree on the above view for a strong upcoming recovery of Booking. They expect the company to earn $67.56 per share in 2021 and $97.50 per share in 2022. This means that the stock is currently trading at 18.3 times its expected earnings in 2022. This is a remarkably low earnings multiple for this exceptional stock, particularly given its impressive long-term growth record. As soon as the market begins to look beyond the pandemic, it will probably reward the stock with a higher earnings multiple. It is thus prudent for investors to take advantage of the opportune valuation of the stock amid the pandemic before the market shifts its focus on the long-term growth prospects of the company.

Final thoughts

Booking has exhibited an exceptional growth record over the last decade, but it has been nearly impossible to find this exceptional stock at an attractive valuation level. However, the company has been greatly affected by the pandemic this year, and hence, investors can buy the stock at a reasonable valuation level right now. As soon as the pandemic attenuates, the demand for travel will surge, thanks to the accumulated desire of people to travel, and the stock is likely to highly reward those who purchase it around its current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.