I Found $2,000, And Here's How I Invested It

In this article, I detail how I invested $2,000 this week and the impact it had on my portfolio.

That's when it hits you - if I can spend it, why don't I invest it instead?

It's right when you're on the verge of a foolish decision that you realize how much cash you can actually spare.

Many of us have more money than we think.

I almost made a completely idiotic financial decision the other day. I tell the entire story at Medium, but, in the shell of a nut:

I live in Hollywood. My daughter and ex-wife (who, thankfully, I get along super well with) live, in Los Angeles traffic, about 45 minutes away. Without traffic, it’s a 20-minute ride. I make this commute most days of the week, particularly during pandemic times. Even though my kid is on the verge of the high school-to-college transition, I thought it might make sense to move back to the neighborhood where she lives. If I did this, however, it would have increased my rent by at least $1,000 a month. In fact, I was close to signing a lease that would have taken my rent from its current $1,342 to — I’m ashamed to disclose — $2,661 a month.

I pride myself on an insanely low cost of living. So I'm embarrassed to admit I was about to take on rent that would have been higher than all of my current monthly expenses combined.

I rationalized the decision like this. Without the commute, I would save money in vehicle-related expenses and increased productivity. After a couple days to sleep on it, I realized that, while alluringly intuitive, this thought trajectory makes little financial sense.

First, the amount of money I spend commuting pales in comparison to an additional $1,000 a month in rent. Second, I actually enjoy the commute. I get a lot done in the car that actually makes me more productive. This productivity triggers creative bursts that ultimately make more money.

The subsequent implications for my investment account are meaningful, if not profound.

I keep ample cash on hand because cash security makes me a better investor. Some might say I keep too much cash. That's fine. One too many times I have sold stock because I felt like I needed a stronger cash position in my bank accounts.

However, it's interesting to observe the psychological process when an event comes up that requires you to spend a lot of cash.

I was about to drop several thousand dollars on a move I ultimately don't need to make. I'm thrilled my sane and logical side prevailed. Upon, reversing course and not spending that money, I assessed my current cash security. To my credit, I feel cash secure without that money or I would not have committed to spending it, irrespective of what I was spending it on.

I could only come to one logical conclusion.

If I could part with several thousand bucks for something I don't need - and dismantle my insanely low cost of living in the process - why in the world do I not have that money in the stock market?

So I put that money in the stock market.

I took $2,000 and invested it on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, around the market open. I got in right around the day's lows. I achieved several objectives in one day that would have otherwise taken a month or so.

#1 - I added to positions in six stocks, most which I deem undervalued.

I allocated my $2,000 like this:

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, these buys come in addition to the incremental purchases I make - pretty much on autopilot - weekly in stocks I own.

In summary, I invested $325 in Realty Income (O) and Starbucks (SBUX), $233 in CVS Health (CVS), $461 in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), $245 in AT&T (T), and $412 in Essex Property Trust (ESS).

With the exception of Starbucks, I consider all of these stocks undervalued. I feel comfortable calling this an objective statement. Subjectively, I'd say Starbucks also is undervalued, though the metrics (start with its 79 P/E ratio and 93 forward P/E) make a sound argument otherwise. You could probably say something similar about Realty Income.

But the point of this article isn't to debate the merits of owning and adding to these stocks. I have done that elsewhere on Seeking Alpha in most cases. The point is to say it feels great as a small investor to "find" $2,000 and put it into your strongest convictions, particularly if you view them as opportunities.

#2 - I rebalanced my portfolio.

I love Apple (AAPL). But I trimmed my position in the stock considerably in the last week of September and first week of October. While Apple will one day pay a formidable dividend, it doesn't yet. And probably won't for the foreseeable future.

I have a feeling the market will turn against Apple again sometime soon. If it paid a more lucrative dividend, I wouldn't mind getting paid to wait and ride out the downside. I just think better stocks exist to do this in, at this moment.

The combination of selling a fair bit of Apple and adding to my other existing positions between Oct. 6 and 15 resulted in Apple comprising just 2.0% of my portfolio. It had, at one point, been close to 20%. While I got that number down, I still wasn't comfortable with the over-representation.

On the other hand, I don't mind being overweight AT&T. It's the classic get paid to wait stock. AT&T now makes up 18.6% of my portfolio. It's my largest holding, followed by Starbucks (16.3%), Bank of Nova Scotia (16.1%), Essex Property Trust (15.1%), and CVS Health (14.7%). I have the remaining 17% scattered in a basket of stocks, which includes Realty Income.

I should note that I hold Apple in an IRA, which is separate from the account on display in this article. It is and will likely remain my largest holding there alongside some of the same stocks mentioned in this article and an assortment of dividend aristocrats and broad (or broader) market ETFs. I often mirror moves I make in my taxable account(s) in my "retirement" account, though I didn't do that this time.

I think a lot less about that retirement account than I do my taxable account. I try to only look at the IRA once week, whereas I look at my Schwab account several times a day.

In any event, I feel better about how I'm allocated today than I did last week. Selling some Apple helped, but taking $2,000 of "found" money and putting it to work helped more.

#3 - I have an "extra" $1,000 a month in invest now!

If you read my stuff at all you know I'm big on the psychology of money and investing. If I was willing to part with an extra $1,000 a month in rent (I still feel shame when I own up to this), I can't look myself in the mirror if I don't take that "extra" $1,000 a month and invest it regularly, in addition to the money I already put into my stock portfolios.

For the time being, the plan is to spread the $1,000 a month evenly between the six stocks I purchased with the aforementioned $2,000. This is the beauty of autopilot. Most online brokerage accounts allow you to pick a day of the month to make regular cash transfers into your account. I wish Schwab would let me put the subsequent stock purchases on autopilot. But it's OK, I'm in the account and on my computer enough so it's easy and fun to do manually.

Some people say you're throwing money away renting rather than owning your shelter. I don't look at this way. You're throwing money away spending too much of it on your dwelling - rather you rent or own - when you could be investing it - regularly, methodically, and purposefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, T, SBUX, O, ESS, CVS, BNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.