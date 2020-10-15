American needs to tighten its belt hard and hope that cash reserves outlive the pandemic. To me, this is not a good-enough investment thesis.

The main topic of conversation should be cost containment and cash management. American depends heavily on reaching a cash-neutral position as soon as possible.

Earnings season for the airline sector has started, and the results have not been particularly encouraging so far. After peers Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) delivered top-line misses on revenues that dropped at least 75% YOY, it is just about time for the third legacy US carrier to provide its third quarter financial update.

American Airlines (AAL) will do so ahead of the opening bell, on October 22. Consensus estimate is for a revenue drop of 76% that would be largely consistent with the decline in airport traffic observed during the period. Per-share net loss is forecasted to land at $5.72, but the range of estimates is very wide, given all the uncertainties around the puts and takes in operating costs.

Credit: aa.com

All about cash management

I have little doubt that American's third quarter results will look ugly, at least as much so as United's numbers -- the Chicago-based carrier has claimed ahead of time that it will present the best third quarter revenue metrics of all legacy airlines. As I will discuss further below, American has the most to lose from maintaining a bloated cost structure. Therefore, I expect to see deep cuts in capacity leading to perhaps one of the worst third quarter passenger revenues in the industry.

At the same time, I do not believe that investors will be paying too much attention to American's top line. 2020 is well understood to be a "lost year" for the company and its peers. The focus of attention will most likely turn to cost containment, and how far the budget-constraint measures have led to an improvement in cash flow metrics.

Last quarter, American Airlines burned $55 million in cash per day on average, compared to Delta's $43 million and United's $40 million. However, the exit rate in June had already dropped to $30 million vs. what Delta and United managed to deliver in the third quarter: $24 million and $25 million, respectively. Assuming that American has done a decent job at parking aircraft, encouraging voluntary termination and maybe keeping load factor near 50% (the carrier no longer honors the open middle seat policy), this number could drop significantly in the third period.

Source: DM Martins, data from multiple resources

Controlling cash burn will probably be the most important topic of conversation on October 22. As the chart above depicts, American has the least cash among legacy US carriers (and likely across the entire sector) relative to its cash burn rate: less than two quarters' worth as of 2Q20. In addition, American is already the most leveraged company among its peers, with net debt plus leases of $30 billion in 2Q20 (likely to get worse in the third quarter) vs. Delta's $14 billion and United's $19 billion.

Stock to avoid

Scratch third quarter results: the investment thesis on AAL depends on the company's ability to tighten the belt as much as possible during the COVID-19 crisis, and on hopes that the carrier's balance sheet will not fall apart before the pandemic ends. So we won't encourage investors to place a bet on AAL at sector-low valuations that are as close to rock bottom as ever -- see trailing P/E chart below.

Data by YCharts

The risks, however, are sizable. American's net debt position was high even before the pandemic, and cash reserves have been dwindling at an uncomfortable pace. The company's mix of international and business travel is high, as is the case of the other US legacy carriers (American is comparatively more exposed to Latin America). Meanwhile, the COVID-19 crisis and ensuing recession show few signs of nearing an end.

Because betting on AAL sounds more like a gamble than an investment opportunity, I choose to stay away from this stock ahead of earnings.

Beating the market by a mile I do not own legacy airlines because I have been focused on creating superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy - and the results have been outstanding so far. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.