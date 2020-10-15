It's been a rough couple of months for the Silver Miners Index (NYSEARCA:SIL) as several miners have plunged from their year-to-date highs with the price of silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) down more than 25% from its highs. Fortunately, Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) has held up relatively well vs. its peers, helped by the fact that it has one of the most attractive earnings growth rates in the sector. While the silver price is down significantly from its brief trip to the $30.00/oz level, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) prices have remained strong, with this being a big help to the company's newest Lindero Mine in Argentina. Based on Fortuna's reasonable valuation relative to peers and strong growth profile, I believe any dips below $6.05 would provide low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Website)

Fortuna Silver released its preliminary Q3 results this week and reported quarterly silver production of 2.13 million ounces, up 10% from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, gold production was also up 12%, and the company had a solid quarter at Lindero, stacking nearly 700,000 tonnes on the leach pads as it moves towards the first gold pour this month, slightly behind its previous schedule. While the slight delay isn't ideal, the improved production with San Jose and Caylloma back online should lead to a much better Q3. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company News Release)

The company's Caylloma Mine in Peru was a slightly weaker quarter, with production down 8% year over year from ~228,200 ounces to ~210,200 ounces. The lower production was driven by much lower throughput, given that the mine was offline for two weeks after the tragic death of a contractor employee in early July. As we can see below, this was the weakest quarter in two years for Caylloma, though this isn't surprising, given the shutdown. Fortunately, the mine operated through COVID-19, so the mine is still on track to hit its annual production guidance mid-point 950,000 ounces of silver. Currently, year-to-date production is sitting at 704,000 ounces, so meeting the mid-point might be difficult, but production should fall in the lower end of the annual outlook (900,000 to 1 million ounces).

(Source: Author's Chart)

Moving over to the company's San Jose Mine in Mexico, it was a strong quarter with ~1.92 million ounces of silver produced vs. ~1.71 million ounces in Q3 2019. This 12% beat on a year-over-year basis was despite a slightly lower throughput of 255,000 tonnes, as grades more than offset the decreased tonnes processed. During the quarter, silver grades came in at 254 grams per tonne, up 15% year over year, while gold grades were higher by 9% at 1.52 grams per tonne gold. The mine is currently sitting well below its annual guidance range of 6.6 to 7.3 million ounces of silver production. However, this is to be expected, given the government-mandated shutdowns related to COVID-19 in Q2. With just one quarter to go, San Jose has produced 4.5 million ounces of silver year to date, so meeting the lower boundary of guidance is a possibility but highly unlikely. However, given the headwinds with two months of reduced operations, even meeting the lower would be quite impressive.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The quarter's highlight was Fortuna's new Lindero Mine in Argentina, where we should see the first gold poured before the end of October. The company stacked 675,000 tonnes on the leach pad at Lindero in the quarter at an average grade of 0.83 grams per tonne gold. This is well below budgeted levels due to COVID-19-related shutdowns, as mining activities were delayed, which has prevented access to higher-grade ore. Fortunately, from what has been mined, the reconciliation to the reserve model is encouraging. As seen in the chart below, tonnes mined are above estimates, with gold grades within 5% of expectations and gold ounces within 5% of expectations. Assuming the mine ramps up on schedule, we should see Lindero contribute more than 120,000 ounces of gold production next year, assuming a mid to late Q1 2021 start for commercial production.

(Source: Company News Release)

While this wasn't a blow-out quarter by any means, Fortuna managed to bounce back from a rough Q2 and is finally starting to come closer to hitting targets at Lindero after a painful couple of years of delays and cost over-runs. The good news is that the higher metals prices have offset the lower production in FY2020 due to COVID-19 related shutdowns. This has actually benefited Lindero as it should begin production with a $1,750/oz plus gold price vs. the $1,550/oz gold price if it had started production on time. Obviously, there is no excuse for cost over-runs and delays like this, but it's one very minor silver mining from the whole situation. As we can see below, the higher metals prices are being reflected in the updated earnings estimates.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that Fortuna's earnings estimates have climbed at a brisk pace since August, with FY2020 annual EPS estimates jumping by 70% to $0.17 from $0.10 previously. Meanwhile, FY2021 estimates have increased from $0.76 to $0.98, a 29% jump which reflects the benefit of higher metals prices and the beginning of commercial production at Lindero early next year. Assuming the company meets these estimates, this would translate to a 475% growth rate in annual earnings per share (EPS) next year, making Fortuna one of the top-100 stocks in the US Market currently for earnings growth. This would also translate to an earnings breakout year, a very bullish development after a long period of minimal traction for annual EPS growth.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at Fortuna's valuation, we can see that it's one of the most attractively priced silver miners out there currently, with a forward P/E ratio of just 8.90. This compares favorably to the peer average of 18.55, but it's important to note that Fortuna does deserve a discount for two reasons. The first reason for a discount is that the company operates out of only Tier-2 jurisdictions with its mines in Peru, Argentina, and Mexico. For investors looking for producers solely in the safest jurisdictions with the least risks, Hecla Mining (HL) is the ideal choice. The second reason for a discount is that Fortuna's reserve life at San Jose and Caylloma is below seven years for both mines. These are two pivotal mines to maintain the company's production profile for silver, so reserve growth here is essential.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown below, the company's San Jose Mine entered the year with just 30.8 million ounces of silver reserves, with annual silver production of up to 6 million ounces at the mine. This means that, after this year's depletion, the mine is down roughly a 5-year mine life. Meanwhile, the Caylloma Mine has just 6.4 million ounces of reserves, which equates to a 5.5-year mine life after accounting for this year's depletion at a 1 million ounce per year production rate. Fortunately, Caylloma has lots of resources relative to its reserve base to draw upon. In San Jose's case, it does not, so exploration success here is imperative before FY2025.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While these two risks to the thesis certainly justify a significant discount for Fortuna, I would argue that this is more than priced in at a single-digit forward P/E ratio. Therefore, if Fortuna can deliver on its FY2021 guidance and begin commercial production in Q1 without any further hiccups, a re-rating would not be surprising here. In order to bake in a margin of safety, I believe the safest spot to purchase the stock is closer to $6.00, where the stock would trade at a forward P/E ratio of closer to 7.5.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortuna Silver had a challenging first half of the year, but the company has the potential to finish strong if they can pour first gold in October at Lindero, in line with recent guidance. Assuming we don't see any other hiccups from this project, Lindero has the potential to transform Fortuna into a company earning up to $1.00 per year by FY2022, a massive increase from the $0.17 expected this year. However, execution will be key as it hasn't been the company's strong suit to date at Lindero. Based on its industry-leading earnings growth and the fact that the valuation is much more reasonable than its peers, I believe any dips below $6.05 would provide a low-risk buying opportunity.

