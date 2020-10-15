Implied IEA Oil Supply And Demand Balance Suggests No Excess Inventories By Year End

So unless IEA can't do math or something goes awfully wrong, it does appear that the excess oil inventories should be eliminated by year-end.

Now all of this is also hinged on demand returning to average ~96.1 mb/d for Q4, so this remains the largest variable to get right.

In addition, we have US oil production materially lower than IEA's ~11 mb/d average for Q4, which means there's potentially more draws ahead.

Excess oil inventories for OECD is pegged at 209.1 million barrels. This means that the deficit in Q4 will eliminate all of the surpluses and more.

Welcome to the IEA oil market report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Either IEA is really off on their math or the outlook suggests that there won't be any excess oil inventories left by year-end.

IEA published its latest oil market report today, and as you will see in the following chart, the deficit for Q4 2020 is rather large.

Source: IEA

Source: IEA

Now if you look at the global oil demand assumption for Q4, it is a rather large step-change from Q3. This also assumes that demand will only be lower by 4.8 mb/d y-o-y. This makes sense considering that jet fuel demand is really what's being hit hard right now and global jet fuel demand is only ~7 mb/d.

Gasoline demand has recovered worldwide but remains below last year. Is it aggressive? We don't know, but it is in-line with our original thinking that demand is about ~5% below last year by year-end.

Source: IEA

Now one of the assumptions that we think will prove to be off for the IEA is US oil production. We have a rather large delta vs. IEA by Dec. 2020. Our forecast is for 10.4 mb/d while IEA is calling for 11 mb/d. So you can consider this to be the margin of safety so to speak.

Putting all this together, where does this leave us? Here's what IEA is assuming for Q4:

In August, OECD industry stocks fell by 22.1 mb (0.71 mb/d) m-o-m to 3194 mb, and were 209.1 mb above their five-year average level. Preliminary data for September show that crude stocks in the US and Japan fell by 6.5 mb and 1.8 mb, respectively, while those in Europe rose by 3.3 mb. Implied global stocks fell by 2.3 mb/d in 3Q20 and are projected to fall by 4.1 mb/d in 4Q20. In September, volumes of crude oil held in floating storage fell sharply by 70 mb (2.33 mb/d) to 139.1 mb.

Now if you consider that global oil-on-water is already back to normal (please read yesterday's OMF on this), and IEA is projecting -4.1 mb/d, this would result in a 377.2 million bbl reduction in global oil inventories in Q4.

Considering that the OECD excess is only at 209.1 million bbls above the 5-year average, and you quickly question why everyone is being so bearish on oil despite the forward balance projections.

As Canadian energy fund manager, Eric Nuttall, asked us this morning, "what am I missing?" We could only think of China as the only headwind against this outlook.

This means that unless IEA can't do math or something goes awfully wrong, it does appear that the excess oil inventories should be eliminated by year-end...

Only time will tell, so let's see how the fundamental story actually unfolds by year-end.

