H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF)(Toronto:HR.UN) is a diversified REIT based in Canada. There are a number of diversified REITs in Canada, but they have fallen somewhat out of favour as the market has moved to more specialized names with more niche exposure. This has been especially true recently as H&R has retail exposure, which has hurt the market's perception of the firm. That said, the retail is a small percentage of the value of the firm, and some of the other segments (Calgary office, for example) have more value than the market is currently ascribing to them. Finally, they did cut the dividend in the wake of COVID-19, which disillusioned investors. However, the new distribution rate is sustainable and provides an attractive return on the current price. They also have significant development projects nearing completion that will allow them to grow funds from operations (FFO) in the near term. Because the firm reports and pays dividends in Canadian dollars, and is more liquid on the Toronto Stock Exchange, all the figures in this write-up are in CAD unless otherwise noted.

Assets

The company has four segments, with office space being the largest one by fair value, as you can see from the figure below.

Source: H&R REIT Investor Presentation

There has been quite a bit of ink spilled about the implications of work from home on office landlords, so I won't belabour that point. I think there is likely some validity there, and I would expect office leasing to be weak in the near term as a result of COVID-19. However, as a practical matter weak near-term office fundamentals barely affect H&R.

Their average remaining lease term in their office segment was 11.9 years at their most recent report. In even the most pessimistic COVID-19 scenarios that should be sufficient to see them through the pandemic. Aside from being long, their leases are also strong. They have consistently collected 99% of office rent during the pandemic, including the worst months in the spring. And with 87% of their tenants being investment grade rated, their go-forward collection rates should be strong as well.

The company values their office buildings using a 6.43% capitalization rate, which I think is quite conservative given the quality of the buildings and tenants that are involved. Major tenants include both of Canada's large phone companies, major banks, and government entities. The Alberta office portfolio is the one that most often comes up in terms of investor concerns, but I think the lease term and credit quality is fine there as well.

As you can see in the table below, all of the Alberta tenants are investment grade. Ovintiv (OVV) is the largest tenant of the REIT anywhere, and their BBB- rating and 17.7 year remaining lease term are cause for considerable comfort. It is also worth noting that Cenovus (CVE) subleased approximately half that space at the head-lease rate when it spun-off from the prior EnCana (which then later became Ovintiv) so for half the space they have two investment grade energy firms on the hook. Ovintiv actually has outstanding bond debt which matures in approximately 17 years, which would be very comparable to their lease. Those bonds recently traded at $93.50 per $100 of par value, so while the market perception of Ovintiv's risk has gone up since the bonds were issued, they are still very much a credit worthy tenant.

Also, the lease is better than the bonds because of partial coverage by the sub-leases, which is additional protection the bonds don't have. The other tenants in the Alberta office portfolio are even better, with TC Energy (TRP) and Altalink. TRP is a large investment grade rated pipeline firm, while AltaLink is a utility. Altalink is independently rated A, but they could also reasonably expect to receive credit support from their parent if it was ever necessary - Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)(BRK.A).

Source: Investor Presentation

H&R's residential properties are also extremely high quality, and they are exclusively located in the USA. With an average age of 5.9 years these are new construction apartments located in high quality areas. The existing portfolio is located in Texas, Florida, North Carolina and New York. They are adding new assets to this portfolio through development, and they have valued it using a 4.75% capitalization rate. I think that cap rate is reasonable given the quality of the assets involved here.

Their industrial properties are mostly in Canada, and many of them are held in a joint venture with a large Canadian pension fund. That speaks to the asset quality in the segment. I think the 5.59% capitalization rate that they used to value these properties is reasonable. Dream Industrial (OTC:DREUF)(Toronto:DIR.UN) uses a more conservative 5.9% cap rate, and trades at almost exactly their IFRS NAV. However, Dream Industrial is also encumbered by an asset management agreement, which transfers some of the value away from common holders. By comparison, H&R actually collects fees from its joint venture partners on its industrial properties, so on a net-basis I think a slightly lower capitalization rate is appropriate to account for the better economics of H&R's portfolio.

Thus, I think the office, residential, and industrial portfolios are all worth what H&R has marked them at.

Retail

The big question on the stock is their retail portfolio. This is further divided into different quality tiers. They have a number of enclosed malls in Canada that they acquired with the purchase of Primaris REIT a few years ago, while they also have some grocery anchored retail strips, primarily in the US. The grocery anchored strips are of higher quality than the enclosed mall portfolio. The enclosed mall portfolio is 21% of rents, and was collecting about two-thirds of rent as of the summer months, which is the last time they've reported (See below). The collection rates on their other retail assets were much better, at 95% in July. They had collected 83% of other retail rents for August by the 10th, when they released this figure, so I'd expect they are at that same 95% or better by now on this segment. I think their other retail is probably worth something in the vicinity of the mid-6 cap rates that they use to value it, which means the only segment that probably needs to be written down is the enclosed malls.

Source: Investor Presentation

As a matter of both conservatism and convenience, I'm going to assume the enclosed mall portfolio is worth zero. That is obviously conservative, because some of the malls are very well located. Many of them are the only mall in a small city, and have essential-type tenants (hardware or grocery) that would probably continue as stand-alone businesses even without the enclosed mall being viable. They also have a number of malls that are in excellent urban locations that are prime for redevelopment.

They highlight the Dufferin Grove project on their website, which is a project to develop four residential towers on the parking lot of the Dufferin mall. Given the property is on a transit line in the heart of Toronto, where residential prices are very high, this is almost certainly a profitable re-development project. For an extremely thorough evaluation of this potential development project see this piece by author LeeFarnam. I agree with him that the malls in aggregate have value, and Dufferin in particular probably has a lot of value, but I am marking them at zero for conservatism.

Development

The company has a development pipeline comprised mostly of high quality apartment buildings in the USA. They also have one mixed use project, which is an office/retail/residential mix in Miami, the River Landing project, which recently opened its retail (September 2020) and is currently leasing the residential and office portions. River Landing is the largest development project by cost, and its opening is a potential catalyst. While it will likely take a few quarters for the residential to get leased-up and for the leases (of all types) to get out of their incentive periods, having an additional income stream will help their metrics, and they have already spent the equity and incurred the debt to build the project.

Source: Investor Presentation

Their other US based projects are apartment buildings in California, Texas, and Washington State. All of them are near completion (2020 or early 2021 planned occupancy) and so they will also begin to add meaningfully to the FFO of the firm in 2021. As of their most recent financials properties under development were 6.9% of the total real estate assets, so having those assets begin to earn a return will help improve the coverage of the distribution, which is already very well covered.

Their final development project is in Canada, where they have a large parcel of industrial land under development. They have the first (and largest) building pre-leased to Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF). There is significant demand for industrial space in Ontario where the project is located, and so I would expect the leasing of the remaining buildings to not be an issue.

One big benefit of these development projects is that the firm is organically changing its asset mix. Industrial and residential REITs are by far the most popular, and trade at the highest multiple. As their portfolio gets to be a higher percentage of residential and industrial, and a lower percentage of retail, it is reasonable to expect the FFO multiple to increase.

Taxes

The distributions have generally been reasonably capital efficient for Canadian investors. They previously had a linked unit situation which was designed to provide tax benefits, which they have unwound. I mention it only to demonstrate that management here cares about tax efficiency, which is a useful trait. The distributions here don't qualify for the Canadian dividend tax credit, because they are a REIT. However, in 2019 a significant portion of the distribution was taxed as a capital gain (PDF link), which means that for Canadian investors only half of that portion attracted any income tax. I would expect distributions here to be slightly more tax efficient than regular income on average from a Canadian tax point of view, with a portion categorized as capital gains or return of capital somewhat regularly.

There is a 15% withholding tax on the distributions for US investors. It is generally unwise for US investors to buy in an IRA, as the withholding tax is still charged but no offsetting foreign tax credit is available. The distribution is set in Canadian dollars, so the USD amount will vary with the exchange rate. They do have a significant portion of their assets (>40%) in the USA, which provides a partial currency hedge.

Valuation

I'm going to value this two different ways, and I think they are both valid methods so I want to present them both. The first method is one familiar to dividend investors, based on distribution coverage. The second method will be to determine the fair value of the business on a net-asset-value basis - this check prevents buying businesses at prices that are too high, and is a way of evaluating the possibility of capital gains or losses.

The primary focus in my investing is to generate an acceptable level of income from every investment. The current distribution of H&R is $0.0575 CAD paid monthly, which annualizes to $0.69. Given the current price of the units of $10.07, that implies a 6.9% yield. That is a reasonable level of yield for the quality of property H&R has, and the coverage is strong as well.

The firm had $115.0 MM of FFO and $81.2 MM of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) during Q2 2020. I prefer AFFO, because it includes deductions for things that I believe are real expenses that reduce the amount of cash available for distribution (things like leasing expenses and capital expenditures on existing properties). In the case of H&R, the vast majority of the difference between FFO and AFFO is capital expenditures.

As I mentioned, I plan to deduct the AFFO from the enclosed mall portfolio prior to calculating the distribution coverage here. They don't report that figure, so I'm going to estimate it. They do disclose that enclosed malls are 21% of rent, but they are almost certainly less than that on an AFFO basis, because they are already considerably less profitable than the industrial, office, and residential properties. 13% of their total rents were received from their other retail properties, mostly the grocery stores in the US, so of their retail segment 62% of the rent was received from the enclosed mall portfolio. I'm going to assume margins were similar across their retail portfolio, which is probably conservative. They do disclose the property operating income for retail as a whole.

Source: Most recent financials

If we assume 62% of their retail property operating income will disappear, that leaves us with a $25.8 MM deduction. This is borderline punitive, as if the enclosed mall portfolio ceases generating any income, they would certainly stop paying the associated mortgages and give the properties back. Nevertheless, under that assumption they would have had $55.4 MM of AFFO in Q2 2020. Annualizing that gets to a figure of $221.6 MM. At their current distribution level, payments will be approximately $207.7 MM, so they would still only have a 94% payout ratio even using extreme assumptions for the retail assets.

Using their reported AFFO per unit of $0.29 in the last quarter and their current distribution rate, the payout ratio is only 59%, which is extremely conservative for a REIT. Thus, I think the current distribution (after the recent cut) is extremely well covered, and is more likely to be raised than lowered. If the enclosed mall portfolio ends up having any value at all post-COVID I would expect them to be able to raise the distribution materially, and if it doesn't the current distribution rate would still be sustainable.

Moving on to an asset basis, I went through each segment above and concluded that the REIT (which marks its properties to market) had generally reasonable valuations for each segment. I will deduct an estimate for the enclosed retail properties here as well.

There are $2.682 billion of wholly owned retail properties. Given the joint venture properties are generally grocery anchored strips in the US, I'm comfortable leaving the joint venture retail properties at their marked fair value of $932 MM, for a deduction from book value of $1.75 billion. Aside from regular mortgages on the mall portfolio, they have a secured loan with a $285 MM balance secured by the Primaris assets. I'm going to add that back, as they would certainly default on it if the malls became worthless. That leaves a deduction of $1.465 billion from equity for the mall portfolio. The resulting adjusted book value is $15.10 per unit, which implies significant upside from the current price of $10.07.

Conclusion

H&R REIT has high quality buildings populated by high quality tenants. In fact, its top 20 tenants account for 52.2% of rent, and 17 of them are investment grade. The 3 that aren't account for only 6.4% of the rent. Given they are two grocers and the tenant of a new construction high quality Toronto office building, those properties would be relatively easy to re-lease if the current tenants defaulted. The quality of the tenants and properties backstops the 6.9% yield, which is covered even under draconian assumptions around their enclosed retail properties. The net asset value of the company is 50% higher than the current share price, again even with very conservative assumptions for the mall portfolio. All in all, I believe H&R is an attractive Canadian income security at its present price, and I have a long position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRUFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Position purchased on the TSX under the symbol HR.UN.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.