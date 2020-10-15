One of the things I was most curious to see regarding electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) was its price strategy for Q4 2020. While the company did announce record deliveries for the third quarter, management's full-year guidance implies an even more dramatic performance in the final few months of this year. We know that over time, Tesla is expanding its market by lowering prices, but how low will the company have to go, and can this all happen with profitability that justifies the stock price?

The back half of this year is where competition is really starting to hit its stride. The Polestar 2 has done quite well, but the star of the show right now is the Volkswagen ID.3 in Europe. In the last month, this new electric vehicle has basically done more sales in Norway, The Netherlands and Spain than Tesla's Model 3 did in those three countries for all of Q3. In fact, as the graphic below shows, the ID.3 is about to pass the Model 3 for year to date sales in Norway, less than two months after sales started.

(Source: TeslaCharts twitter, seen here)

Yes, the ID.3 is a cheaper vehicle, but that also can make it eligible for more subsidies, which consumers certainly love. It also comes with a much more developed brand and tremendous service network. This is not just a compliance car to help meet tough European vehicle standards. Volkswagen will add to this with its larger ID.4 in the coming months, which will beat the Tesla Model Y to the European market. The Ford (F) Mustang Mach-E also should be on the continent in the next quarter or two. Unlike the Model 3 in Europe, which had a year to 18-month lead, the Model Y will have multiple serious competitors in the market before its launch.

It doesn't get any easier for Tesla in China. As the graphic below shows, Model 3 deliveries there have basically flatlined in the past few months, and that was despite a major price cut that got the Standard Range version under the 300,000 Yuan subsidy level. Tesla has again reduced prices in China in the past few weeks, although this is generally attributed to using cheaper batteries. In September, the company only came in third in terms of EV sales. We'll see how much sales rise in the next couple of months before Tesla introduces a Performance Model 3 and Model Y in China.

(Source: Stultus Twitter, seen here)

China also got a price cut on the Model S, which saw its price reduced in the US as well. In the US, that's now an $8,000 reduction in the starting price since the start of Q2, and not all of that can be attributed to cost savings. Remember, the Model S/X lines have installed capacity of 90,000 units per year, and Tesla isn't running at 75% of that right now. To make matters even worse, Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday that he was cutting the price of the Model S again to $69,420 after Lucid Air announced a new model that would be $69,900 after the federal tax credit.

We also know that a cheaper variant of the Model Y is coming soon, and that will obviously lower the average selling price of that vehicle. In the chart below, you can see Tesla's automotive ASP per quarter, on a per-vehicle and excluding credits basis. For this number, I'm strictly dividing total automotive revenues divided by the number of vehicles delivered. The gap between the two lines should narrow in the back half of the year, as management has guided to reduced credit sales.

(Source: Tesla earnings reports, seen here)

Tesla also has detailed the possibility of launching a $25,000 vehicle in the next couple of years, which obviously would pressure average selling prices even more. It remains to be seen how many expenses management can cut, and how many price cuts are needed given the rise of serious competition. A grand or two might not seem like much, but it will certainly add up if Tesla gets to several million vehicles a year as it hopes. For example, 2 million units a year at a $50,000 average is $100 billion in revenue. Take that number down to say $48,000, and that's $4 billion in revenue lopped off, a majority of which flows to the bottom line.

This all comes back to Tesla's current valuation. If you go out to 2024, including all of the projected growth estimated by analysts, Tesla trades at more than 52 times that year's expected earnings. Legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors (GM) go for multiples in the mid to high single digits. Tesla's more than $410 billion market cap that dominates the auto space may actually be hurting its chances to get into the S&P 500 Index right now.

In the end, Tesla's recent round of price cuts are a sign of things to come. While some reductions can be explained by manufacturing items, like cheaper batteries in China and efficiencies of scale, the serious increase in competition also is likely to make a mark here. The Model S has gotten two price cuts in the US in about six months, and the Model 3 in Europe may need a lower price to fend off Volkswagen and others. In the long run, it remains to be seen how much Tesla's average selling prices have to come down to drive the volumes investors are hoping for, and whether or not this can be done with a great deal of profitability. At this valuation, the expectations are certainly high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.