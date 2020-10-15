U.S. CPI: Inflation Moderating, No Fed Move Likely

On the inflation front things are, therefore, about as well as can be expected.

We'd all be rather surprised if the Federal Reserve made a move on interest rates at present and the CPI measure doesn't support their doing so.

An oddity

If Hertz were thinking about claiming Chapter 11 right now then they wouldn't need to. For, as we learn from the CPI numbers:

The index for used cars and trucks continued to rise sharply and accounted for most of the monthly increase in the seasonally adjusted all items index.

As we all recall from when we discussed it before it was the tumbling fall in used vehicle values that caused that Chapter 11 filing. Hertz wasn't in good shape anyway but that was that last straw that triggered the filing. And so, if used values were as they are today it wouldn't have happened, Or, at least, not at the time and in the manner it did. Not that it makes any difference, there are no mulligans here. Still, a fun observation if nothing else.

Why we're interested in CPI

We have a number of reasons for being interested in the CPI. It'sa good proxy for the PCE measure of inflation (it usually runs a little hotter, maybe 0.2 to 0.3%) which is what we know, because they've told us so, the Federal Reserve uses as its inflation target. So, we start to get deflation by the CPI then we're going to see the Fed scrambling for some monetary expansion somehow. Quite how, given zero interest rates and they're already buying near all the Treasuries being issued is not certain, but something. Equally, start to see CPI above 2% and we'll have to start wondering about monetary contraction. Maybe, at first, shrinking the balance sheet, later maybe interest rate rises.

We're also interested as investors more directly. If we're in anything fixed income then rising inflation reduces the real value of our income stream then also of the asset itself. Inflation, basically, means out of bonds and into equities.

Finally, at the present time we're interested in CPI inflation simply as another macroeconomic indicator. Deflation would mean that the recovery really isn't going well. Significant inflation even with the current levels of unemployment would mean that there's some snag out there we don't know about. Something that's going to make the full recovery more difficult.

The CPI numbers

(CPI from Moody's Analytics)

We have the CPI numbers for this month:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2 percent in September on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.4 percent in August

So, a fall in the rate of increase. But we're not all that surprised about numbers bopping about at present, we do know the economy has had something of a shock. The 12 month number is a better guide:

all items index increased 1.4 percent before seasonal adjustment

We also tend to think that seasonal adjustment obscures more than it reveals at present. Again, those large changes in the economy mean that what happened this month last year isn't all that useful to adjust for.

However, if we're looking at longer term issues we do like to take food and fuel out of the CPI. They're highly variable on a monthly basis and can badly obscure the trend:

The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.7 percent over the last 12 months

OK, from that, as above, we can estimate that PCE core is about 0.5% below the Fed's target rate of 2%. We'd not therefore expect any great change in Fed policy on the matter. They're most certainly not going to be tightening policy as yet and there's no obvious worry over deflation at present either.

What can we learn from this?

Well, that first and obvious point is that we're not going to see any great changes in monetary policy in the near future. Not without there being some other event which necessitates it.

Yes, politics does matter and a change in administration will lead to a change in ideas on this point. But that's something we can think about a little later, when matters political are clearer.

The second is that without a change in interest rates we don't need to be thinking about a complete change in investment strategy. Certainly, inflation isn't high enough as yet that we'd want to flee bonds and other fixed interest.

We would also say that the recovery is happening. Perhaps not perfectly and we'd not use this number - unemployment is a better one - as our sole guide but the return of modest inflation is indeed a sign that demand is picking up. So, we're happy there too.

Our problem.

This middle of the road performance doesn't actually tell us to do anything. Which is both rather boring and also a small problem. For we'd like guidance on what to do and all we're getting here is advice that things are OK and proceding. But then that's often true of any macroeconomic indicator. We monitor them to see if we can find things that are going wrong, or that are telling us new news. Mostly they don't, it's worth it just for those few occasions when they do.

My view

If we started to get core (ie, net of fuel an food) numbers of less than 1% then it would be all hands on deck to precent deflation. The Fed has alreay told us they'll let it run a bit hot for a time before they move on the upside. So, nothing below 3% (just as a guide) is to be worried about at present.

So, our CPI numbers just tell us that policy isn't about to change.

The investor view

If policy was about to change then that would be a big deal. So in one sense we can say that it's a big deal it isn't. More realistically no change is the usual path for policy so this CPI result is rather Ho Hum, more of the same.

That in itself is information of course. Our investment stance isn't about to get wiped out by a significant movement brought on by policy change. So, we need to concentrate upon the microeconomic factors of specific companies and special situations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.