Upslope Capital Q3 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Commentary on market conditions and updates for Upslope's long/short, global, midcap-focused portfolio.

The environment in Q3 was supportive of our approach; but, our focus areas are still relatively out of favor.

Trying to make sense of elevated macro risk and clear signs of froth in public markets (full valuations, an all-out SPAC bonanza, aggressive call option buying, and a brief stock-split craze reminiscent of the 90s Tech Bubble, for example) is bound to drive an investor insane. No one knows where we’re headed.