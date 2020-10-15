GHLD has grown remarkably in the first half of 2020, but I'm not so sure that growth trajectory can continue, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

The company originates and services residential mortgage loans in the U.S.

Guild Holdings Company has filed to raise $153 million for selling shareholders.

Quick Take

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) has filed to raise $153 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides residential mortgage loan origination and servicing services in the United States.

GHLD has performed well during a wave of refinancings in the first half of 2020, however I’m not so certain that wave will continue into the winter, given the possibility of a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus, so I'll hold off on the IPO.

Company & Technology

San Diego, California-based Guild was founded in 1960 to originate and service residential mortgages and has since expanded its footprint to 31 states.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mary Ann McGarry, who has been with the firm since 1984 and was previously an accountant at Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co.

Below is a brief overview video of Guild's mission:

Source: Guild Mortgage

In 2007, the company was acquired from its founder by a management-led buyout in conjunction with McCarthy Capital. They have since sought to expand the company's operations beyond the West Coast U.S.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues new client relationships through its loan officer network and tracks the full client lifecycle through its 'Guild 360' custom client relationship management system.

As of June 30, 2020, Guild had 983 loan officers servicing 137 MSAs.Below is the firm's historical loan origination and market share trajectory:

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 8.0% 2019 9.0% 2018 7.1%

Source: Company registration statement

The General & Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative spend, was 7.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 7.6 2019 -0.2

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by ATTOM Data Solutions, the first quarter 2020 U.S. residential property mortgage originations reached 1.07 million refinancings for Q1 2020.

This result was 16% lower than Q4 2019 but up 87% from Q1 2019.

Interest rates dropped to all-time lows as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns sharply reducing economic activity.

Homeowners took advantage of this lower interest rate environment and refinancings account for 55.7% of the 1.92 million home loans in Q1 2020.

However, the length and severity of the pandemic may ultimately push the mortgage market into a significant downturn, so the near-term future is one of high uncertainty.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Quicken Loans/Rocket Companies (RKT)

loanDepot

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Caliber Home Loans

Guaranteed Rate

Movement Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage

Financial Performance

Guild’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue

High increase in operating profit and margin

Strong growth in net income

High and increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 604,297,000 152.7% 2019 $ 712,889,000 -1.4% 2018 $ 722,919,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 152,252,000 25.2% 2019 $ 17,022,000 2.4% 2018 $ 109,207,000 15.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 110,781,000 2019 $ 5,577,000 2018 $ 73,333,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (283,778,000) 2019 $ (424,707,000) 2018 $ (31,765,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, Guild had $144.9 million in cash and $3.2 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was negative ($413.3 million).

IPO Details

Guild has filed for the selling shareholders to sell $153 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 8.5 million shares of its Class A common stock, offered at a midpoint price of $18.00 per share.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.7 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.17%.

The firm will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. McCarthy Capital and other individual shareholders will sell part of their holdings to the public in the IPO.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Compass Point, JMP Securities, and C.L. King & Associates.

Commentary

Guild is seeking to go public but will not receive any of the proceeds from the IPO.

The firm’s financials indicate extremely strong revenue and other metric growth as U.S. consumers refinance or acquire homes during a period of very low interest rates.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven, with no discernible trends.

The market opportunity for providing residential mortgage origination and servicing is large and expected to remain robust as long as interest rates are at historic lows and provided the Covid-19 pandemic does not linger.

Should the vaccines under development be delayed and consumers face a resurgence of the pandemic during the winter months ahead, home financing activity may drop significantly.

As to valuation, compared to Rocket Companies (Quicken Loans), the IPO appears reasonably valued, especially given the firm’s topline revenue growth rate.

In general, I’m nervous about GHLD’s prospects going into the winter season and suspect that the wave of refinancings and home purchases will turn down in the months ahead, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 21, 2020

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.