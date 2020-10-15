Summary

The Palm Valley Capital Fund invests in small cap stocks. While our Fund is new, its underlying absolute return-based investment strategy is not. We have practiced the same strategy throughout our careers in investment management.

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2020, the Palm Valley Capital Fund gained 0.89%. This compared to a 3.17% increase for the S&P Small Cap 600 Index and 4.90% appreciation for the Morningstar Small Cap Total Return Index.

The three positions contributing most to the Fund’s return in the third quarter were Sprott Physical Silver Trust (ticker: PSLV), Sykes Enterprises (ticker: SYKE), and Natural Gas Services (ticker: NGS).

We purchased small positions in three new companies during the quarter: Pason Systems (ticker: PSI CN), NOW (ticker: DNOW), and Capitol Federal Financial (ticker: CFFN).