After Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) blew expectations out of the water, it did not come as a surprise that peer Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) performed at least as strongly in the third quarter, if not more so. The bank topped analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines, confirming that 2020 has been a good year to be an investment bank and a wealth manager - despite the trouble elsewhere in the financial services sector.

As Big Bank earnings season comes to an end, Morgan Stanley clearly comes out as a winner. Not only have its third-quarter results been among the best in the space, the stock has been the strongest performer over the past few days: up 5% for the week vs. the broad banking space (KBE) down 1%.

A look at third-quarter results

As I noted in my earnings preview, analysts did not seem to be expecting much from Morgan Stanley, with revenues and earnings forecasted to grow only minimally. The bank responded with a healthy YOY top-line increase of nearly 17% and earnings growth of 25%. P&L strength came from all of Morgan Stanley's largest sub-segments, with the smaller M&A, fixed income underwriting and wealth management interest products lagging behind.

The chart below compares the performance of Morgan Stanley against four of its main peers in three key businesses: investment banking, fixed income and equity markets. In all cases, the bank delivered growth that was near or above the industry average.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, data from multiple reports

Two sub-segments stood out to me. Sales and trading, representing a sizable 35% of total revenues, performed very strongly and consistently across products and geographies. Worth noting, however, that financial results in institutional securities tend to be lumpy, and past performance is hardly ever a good benchmark for the future.

The small investment management division, accounting for less than 10% of sales, contributed nearly as much to total company revenue growth as all of Morgan Stanley's underwriting or wealth management businesses. The results came on the heels of strong investment performance during a period of further recovery in the public and private markets - something that peer Goldman Sachs also experienced in the third quarter.

Execution meets reasonable valuation

In the current earnings season, Morgan Stanley made a strong investment case for its stock by delivering robust results in adverse macroeconomic conditions. The company certainly took advantage of the sector-wide tailwinds, which include high demand for capital infusion from its clients and an active securities market. At the same time, the bank also deserves some recognition for solid execution, as its institutional securities segment performed at least on par with peer average, likely a bit better.

Trading at a trailing earnings multiple of 9.2x, I believe that MS can be hardly considered expensive. To be fair, market value has now rushed well ahead of tangible book value, as the chart below depicts. This is not to say, however, that shares cannot climb at least another 12% to January 2020 highs in the foreseeable future. It simply means, in my opinion, that the stock is not a bargain-bin deal, which would be inconsistent with how well the bank has been performing lately.

Data by YCharts

Having said the above, I am reluctant to turn into a pound-the-table MS bull for one key reason. Although Morgan Stanley continues to diversify its business model away from institutional transaction-based revenues, particularly after the E*TRADE and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) acquisitions, the company continues to be heavily dependent on favorable market conditions and the strength of its deal pipeline. Among my key stock-picking requirements, predictability of financial results is crucial, and Morgan Stanley does not rank very high on this criterion.

This is not to say, however, that MS is not a stock worth considering in a financial services space that is already risky by nature.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.