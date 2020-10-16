Morgan Stanley continues to grow as it has added E*Trade to its structure, but will also be adding Eaton Vance Corp., a fund manager, to its organization early next year.

Mr. Gorman has delivered over time, not only in terms of high ROEs but also in terms of transforming Morgan Stanley into an institution producing more stable results.

James Gorman, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley continues to produce outstanding performances, as the bank turns in a very good report for the third quarter.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) continues to perform, and my confidence in James Gorman, CEO of the bank, continues to grow. Mr. Gorman continues to impress me, and this bodes well, I believe, for the future of the bank.

Morgan Stanley's profit, in the third quarter of 2020, was 25 percent ahead of one year ago.

In the quarter, the bank earned a 15 percent return on tangible equity. This performance hit the target set by Mr. Gorman one year ago.

Yes, the organization benefitted from the wave of liquidity created by the Federal Reserve System, much as did other of the six largest banks in the economy, but Morgan Stanley continues to grow and expand along the lines set out by Mr. Gorman when he initially took charge of the bank.

Gorman Has Performed

Mr. Gorman ascended to his current position in January 2010. Note that the economic recovery following the Great Recession began in July 2009, so that Mr. Gorman started off in his new role early in the period of economic expansion.

Very early on, Mr. Gorman began to change Morgan Stanley. Times had changed, and as a consequence, Mr. Gorman believed that the bank had to change.

The bank had to mature and build itself into an institution that not only produced a high return on shareholder's equity, it had to move into areas that were more stable and hence produced a more steady stream of earnings.

In this, Mr. Gorman moved way more rapidly to meet the changing environment than did its dominant rival, Goldman, Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

At the current date, Mr. Gorman seems to be enjoying the fact that Goldman Sachs is still in the early stages of its transition and, facing the pandemic and current economic recession, appears to be experiencing a more bumpy journey.

During Mr. Gorman's tenure, the bank has changed its face, while, at the same time, it has consistently hit Mr. Gorman's performance goals.

Further Changes Taking Place

Furthermore, Mr. Gorman and Morgan Stanley continue to change the structure of the organization.

For example, Morgan Stanley has just begun the integration of the online brokerage firm, E*Trade Financial Corp., acquired for more than $11 billion, earlier this month.

In addition, the investment management division, which increased revenues by 38 percent in the third quarter, reaching a $1.0 billion level, will soon become substantially larger. Just last week, Morgan Stanley announced that it had just acquired Eaton Vance Corp., a fund manager, for $7 billion, and will be adding these assets to its division early next year.

Liz Hoffman, writes in the Wall Street Journal,

Together, the acquisitions will continue Morgan Stanley's transformation under Mr. Gorman away from its Wall Street roots by adding steadier revenue from managing other people's money." One sign investors are buying the story: The firms market capitalization this week passed that of Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C), which has more than twice Morgan Stanley's annual profit."

Consistent Performance

Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan described the quarter as "Consistent performance across the board."

And, the results Mr. Gorman and Morgan Stanley have achieved have been rewarded in another way.

Ms. Hoffman writes,

Moody's Investors Service also upgraded the bank's credit rating earlier this month, reversing a 2012 downgrade that was one of the darkest moments of Mr. Gorman's tenure as CEO." The higher rating will lower Morgan Stanley's borrowing costs and make its trading arm more competitive in certain areas."

Mr. Pruzan boosts,

"We've clawed our way back."

Bottom Line

As I mentioned above, I have been a fan of Mr. Gorman for a long time.

Unfortunately, for Morgan Stanley shareholders, the banking industry has not been a real favorite of the investment community, and as a consequence, I don't believe that the bank's stock has performed as well as it might have.

However, one can point out that in October 2011, Morgan Stanley stock hit a low of $10.60 per share. Thursday morning, October 2020, the stock was trading around $51.00 per share. This works out to a compound annual rate of growth over the past nine years of about 19.0 percent.

And, this doesn't count dividends. Not too bad, especially considering the weakness of bank stocks these days.

I still like Mr. Gorman, and I still like Morgan Stanley.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.