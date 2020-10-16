Healing But Hurting: An Ailing Labor Market Is Stalling

Regardless, a full jobs recovery will take at least until early 2022. Most likely, it will take considerably longer.

Despite record monthly job growth this spring and summer, we have recovered only half of the lost jobs lost during the frenetic initial weeks of the pandemic.

It may seem like an eon ago, but COVID-19 took hold of our lives and livelihoods only six months ago. The number of nonfarm payroll jobs fell by more than 22 million (15%!) in just a six-week period of unparalleled economic ruin this spring (see Figure 1 below). In the months since, the U.S. has regained just over half of the lost jobs. Progress, but that still leaves us with a deficit of almost 11 million jobs (7.0%) relative to the pre-pandemic peak, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Figure 1

Unfortunately, the jobs recovery appears to be stalling, or at least slowing, and may actually soon reverse. Our economy started to add jobs in May and especially June as the lockdowns eased and life started to return to some measure of normalcy in most of the country. But job gains slowed sharply in July and have trended down since, with employment rising by only 660,000 jobs in September after gains averaging 1.6 million per month in July and August (see Figure 2 below).

Figure 2

Some perspective is in order. These are still massive gains: average monthly job growth during the past quarter was more than seven times greater than in the average month last year. Nonetheless, the advances have slowed significantly, with the total number of Americans working still well shy of pre-pandemic levels.

One key reason for the slowdown: millions of supposedly “temporary” furloughs are turning into permanent job losses. Early in the downturn, many analysts expected - unrealistically - a rapid “V”-shaped recovery because most of the layoffs were planned to be short-lived, and the workers were slated to be recalled once the lockdowns were over; government programs would tide employers over until then. But weeks have turned into months, COVID-19 is still very much with us, and our economic activities continue to be restricted by both government mandates and fears of contracting the virus. Accordingly, businesses have been reluctant to reopen and slow to rehire, so the share of unemployed who report permanent job loss keeps mounting (see Figure 3 below).

Figure 3

In fact, the number of workers classified as “permanent” is about to overtake “temporary” furloughs. That partly reflects the positive trend that many workers on furlough have already been called back to work, cutting the number of temporary layoffs significantly (-13.4 million since April). However, the number of permanent layoffs is rising (+1.9 million), and it generally takes much longer to get back to work after a layoff than a furlough, thereby slowing the pace of job recovery (see Figure 4 below).

Figure 4

As a result, the average time unemployed is rising. Jobless workers typically spend between five and ten weeks out of work, though this average normally spikes during recessions, as jobs are harder to come by (see Figure 5 below). Not in this recession. Because millions of workers lost their jobs almost simultaneously, and many were then soon recalled to their old jobs, the median weeks on unemployment actually fell sharply early in the pandemic to historic lows. But the average soared just as quickly - and continued climbing - and is now rapidly approaching the record levels reached during the last recession. This trend is concerning because joblessness can be reinforcing: the longer a worker is unemployed, the harder it is to find another job.

Figure 5

Also worrying: the number of job openings fell in August (latest figures available) after rising steadily each month from May through July and stands about 10% below average levels last year (see Figure 6 below).

Figure 6

Similarly, postings on the Indeed job site are down 16% year over year. Hiring has also slowed from this spring and now is back to the pre-pandemic rate - despite the extreme slack in the job market due to elevated unemployment levels (see Figure 7 below).

Figure 7

Unemployment Claims Persist as Layoffs Are Set to Rise

Other trends also point to a decelerating rate of improvement. Notably, employers continue to shed workers, and layoffs may even be poised to rise again. Though down from their epic levels this spring, initial claims for unemployment are still significantly above normal levels (see Figure 8 below). “Regular” claims covering conventional employees, have been averaging more than 850,000 per week over the past two months, twice the rate in a typical recession. In addition, the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security” (CARES) Act provides income loss benefits for “gig” and contract workers; initial weekly claims for this “Pandemic Unemployment Assistance” (PUA) have been averaging over 650,000. In total, some 1.5 million Americans are still filing new unemployment claims - every week - and neither the regular nor PUA claims show any signs of easing.

Figure 8

And recent indications point to another surge in layoffs. The Payroll Protection Program (PPP) - which kept countless small businesses afloat and enabled them to retain their workers - ended in August. The expiration of this program is certain to trigger numerous more layoffs and convert millions of “temporary” furloughs into permanent job losses. Further, the special bailout program for airlines expired at the end of September, and already several leading carriers have commenced major layoffs. We can also expect significantly more layoffs by state and local governments whose finances have been severely stressed by the pandemic.

Finally, with COVID-19 cases persisting at 40,000+ cases a day nationally and rising in many places, more state and local governments are delaying or reversing reopening plans. The longer social mobility is restricted - whether due to either citizen fears or government mandates - the more businesses that will fail, adding to the number of Americans out of work. Though Washington seems increasingly dysfunctional in this hyper-partisan election season, the economy and, especially, the job recovery remain at great risk of falling backward unless a new round of robust stimulus measures is enacted.

Looking Forward: A Long Road to Recovery

Our nation cannot fully heal, and the economy cannot get back to pre-pandemic levels, until it is safe for people to work, shop, socialize, and recreate as they did before. Much of the nation’s productive capacity will remain idle or underutilized until we have effective COVID-19 treatments and/or vaccines.

Even if the unusually strong August job gains were maintained going forward - which would be highly improbable given the slowing job growth and gathering headwinds I discussed here - we wouldn’t regain all the lost jobs until early 2022. It might take considerably longer.

On average, it has taken 12.6 quarters to recover peak jobs after the past five recessions. Admittedly, that average is distorted by the extraordinary depth and length of the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), after which our economy required 26 quarters - six and a half years! - to get back to the prior peak jobs level. But even excluding the GFC and the extremely short 1980 recession, the average recovery period is still 11.0 quarters from peak to new peak, and the length has been growing with every recession (see Figure 9 below).

Figure 9

Based on current trends and the historical record, the job recovery likely will extend at least into 2023.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.