Investment Management: Still Benefiting From The Fed

Since Federal Reserve actions have been very important to investment firms in the past, these investors have learned to "go with the flow of the Fed."

BlackRock has been able to take advantage of the liquidity that the Federal Reserve has injected into the financial system and produce good results in bad times.

BlackRock, Inc., the investment management firm, posted a stellar quarter as its assets grew by a significant amount and its overall performance was exceptional.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is smiling all the way to the bank this quarter. The third-quarter performance was outstanding. But its performance reminds me of the recent past and the lessons learned during this time.

For several years, my most popular post was one that appeared on February 24, 2013. It was titled “Mr. Bernanke is Underwriting the Wealthy.”

I wrote:

Ben Bernanke may not believe in asset bubbles, or at least he doesn't seem to worry about them. But, smart, wealthy people like the way Mr. Bernanke thinks. And, they like it all the way to the bank.”

And I continued:

The Fed has been creating a big tidal wave of liquidity through the financial markets…and it has just been pushing in one direction. How smart does one have to be to bet WITH this government's policy?” Ask George Soros. Wasn't he the one that took advantage of the policy of England's government to peg the value of the pound, something that almost everyone knew could not be done. And, he made millions.”

Taking this into mind, what do we have to say about Mr. Jerome Powell, current chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System?

BlackRock’s Third Quarter

Richard Henderson writes in the Wall Street Journal:

BlackRock’s assets under management swelled to a record $7.8 trillion in the third quarter as the stock market rally that began in March helped the fund manager beat revenue and profits forecasts.”

Net assets grew in the third quarter by $129 billion. It took in about $100 billion in the second quarter.

And we are going through a severe recession caused by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

BlackRock’s stock has risen by 22 percent this year. Note that the stock price of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has dropped by 27 percent this year.

The BlackRocks of the world have benefitted from one of the largest injections of money into the financial system ever seen.

Thank You Federal Reserve

Behind this performance lie the actions of the Federal Reserve System. I have written many articles on the Federal Reserve's efforts in recent months. One of the latest is “Liquidity is Flooding the Financial Markets.”

The Federal Reserve has had to respond the way it has because of the severity of the crisis it was facing. Given the effects of the pandemic and the rapid collapse of the economy, the Federal Reserve had to act and it had to move in a dramatic fashion to avert a liquidity crisis.

Concerns exist about a possible solvency crisis, but the Fed cannot resolve that issue directly.

So the Federal Reserve acted, and injected trillions of dollars into the financial system.

But this “crisis period” followed a period of monetary ease led by Mr. Powell as the Federal Reserve attempted to move the economy from one of recovery from the Great Recession to one of more normal economic performance. And it was always the intent of the Fed to err on the side of monetary ease, so as not to make any kind of mistake that might throw the economy into a recession.

But this followed a period of monetary ease under Mr. Bernanke and his successor Janet Yellen, in which the Fed went through three rounds of quantitative easing and other efforts to keep the economy growing, even though at a very modest rate, and to make sure that it always erred on the side of monetary ease.

Investor habits changed dramatically during this time as, for example, investor money moved from value investing agents more into passive investing vehicles. And the more sophisticated investor, as described in my “Bernanke Underwrites the Wealthy” article mentioned above, moved to follow the Fed, wherever it went.

This, however, only added onto the patterns of the Fed and the federal government that had been in place since the early 1960s. I have argued over and over that the economic policies of the government for the past sixty years have followed the path of what I have called “credit inflation.” The fiscal policy and the monetary policy of the US government have kept their foot on the credit pedal for years and years and years. And the wealthy, sophisticated investor has taken full advantage of it.

BlackRock Is Just One Of Many

Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chief executive officer, described the third quarter performance:

Each of our strategic investment areas, including iShares ETFs, alternatives and technology continue to grow, while strong investment performances has driven positive active flows over the past year.”

But BlackRock also received another gift. It was awarded a mandate from the Federal Reserve to purchase corporate debt, including its own fixed income exchange traded funds.

BlackRock credit ETFs swelled in assets following news of the appointment….”

So, BlackRock has done well… and is smiling about it.

The By-Product

As I have written in the Bernanke article cited at the start of the article above:

“Take a look at the credit inflation of the last fifty-some years. The income distribution in the United States became more and more skewed toward the wealthy. Why? My answer to this is that if you carry on a policy of 'credit inflation' for this long, people are going to learn how to 'game' the policy. And, in general, the wealthier can ‘game’ the system better…and they get wealthier”

The coronavirus pandemic is the "shocker" that has been tossed in on top of the policies of the last sixty years. But the lessons learned over this period of time still seem to work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.