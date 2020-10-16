Article Thesis

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is being lumped in with the broad energy industry as a whole and has sold off a lot this year, despite the fact that the impact of low oil prices and the current pandemic on its operations is not too large.

The company continues to generate sizeable cash flows, offers a well-covered dividend that is currently yielding 8.5%, and its shares should have meaningful upside potential once things normalize a couple of quarters from now.

Source: Stock Rover

Kinder Morgan is among the leading midstream companies in North America. Its shares look quite inexpensive on an EV to EBITDA basis, on a price to cash flow basis, and relative to how shares were valued in the past. Shareholders get an 8%+ dividend yield. Some of its peers are even less expensive while offering even higher dividend yields, but that is due to the fact that the whole sector is currently priced for disaster due to being very unloved.

Kinder Morgan And The Oil Price Crash

Many investors put midstream companies and oil producers into the same basket when it comes to the exposure these companies have to oil price swings. This means that investors bid up pipeline companies when oil prices rise, while they sell off midstream players when oil prices are trending down. In many cases, this is an overreaction, both to the upside as well as to the downside, due to the fact that midstream players are oftentimes not impacted to a large degree by commodity price movements.

It cannot be denied that there is some impact visible; for example, in a recent news item that shows that Kinder Morgan has reduced the rates for one of its oil pipelines due to weak transportation demand. Kinder Morgan is also feeling some impact in its CO 2 segment that has some commodity price exposure. Overall, a $1 movement in the price of a barrel of WTI does only lead to a $0.9 million movement in the cash flows that Kinder Morgan generates, however. Thus, even a massive $30 move in the price of oil would only lead to a $27 million change in Kinder Morgan's EBITDA and distributable cash flow, all else equal. Relative to a baseline of ~$7 billion in EBITDA, that is an almost negligible move of just 0.4%. Whereas a $30 move in the price of oil would make an incredibly large difference for an oil producer, no matter whether it is an up move or a down move, this does not mean very much for Kinder Morgan.

There can be some secondary impacts, such as reduced volumes when the price of oil is low due to production cuts or potential rate reductions for customers that have liquidity problems. But overall, it seems quite clear that Kinder Morgan and other midstream players are not feeling an overly large impact from low oil prices. This is also due to the fact that Kinder Morgan mostly is a natural gas-focused midstream company, as the natural gas segment makes up roughly two-thirds of its business mix. The two remaining big segments are products and liquids, at 14% each, while the CO 2 segment makes up the remainder.

Looking at the market's opinion of Kinder Morgan, one could assume that Kinder Morgan was a highly leveraged oil producer:

Data by YCharts

While WTI is down 36% from its high in 2020, Kinder Morgan's share price has crashed by an even wider 43% this year. When we look at Kinder Morgan's underlying results, however, the picture is very different. Kinder Morgan originally forecasted EBITDA of $7.6 billion for 2020, based on its assumptions for oil and natural gas prices, spreads, and transportation and production volumes. Right now, management is stating that the actual result in 2020 will likely fall short by 8% versus what executives originally expected before the pandemic and oil price crash. An 8% EBITDA shortfall relative to the original assumption means that Kinder Morgan will still generate about $7.0 billion in EBITDA this year.

Is it great that Kinder Morgan will generate $7 billion instead of $7.6 billion this year? The answer, of course, is no. But does this single-digit EBITDA shortfall justify a share price decline of more than 40%? I believe that the answer is, once again, no. One would assume that a headwind in the single digits, that is only temporary on top of that, would justify a share price decline in roughly the same ballpark. If Kinder Morgan's shares were down 5%, 10%, or even 15% this year, one could say that this price decline makes sense, based on the headwinds that the business is experiencing this year. But a 40%+ selloff does not seem justified based on the fundamentals. Instead, this is, I believe, sentiment-driven, as everything related to oil & gas is out of favor right now. This does provide opportunities for those that buy while the market is disregarding this sector, as investors have the chance to enter a position at a very favorable valuation, while also locking in a high yield on cost when it comes to Kinder Morgan's dividend.

Solid Long-Term Outlook, Low Valuation, High Dividend Yield

As stated earlier, Kinder Morgan mostly is a natural gas pipeline play. Natural gas demand is relatively resilient, and on top of that, production and transportation volumes in North America should grow over the coming years and decades.

Since natural gas is not only used for industrial purposes, but also for heating, cooking, and electricity generation - rather resilient use cases - natural gas consumption has not seen very large swings in the past.

Data by YCharts

There is some impact due to the weather dependence, as heating demand is higher in cold winters, while electricity consumption is higher in hot summers, due to AC usage. This is why there is not a perfectly straight line in the above chart. But overall, demand is not seeing any large drops, while the long-term trend is clearly upwards.

Natural gas is way cleaner compared to burning coal, both when it comes to CO 2 emissions, as well as when it comes to emissions of noxious substances. It thus makes sense to reduce the amount of coal that is burned in order to generate electricity, while gas-to-power capacity should increase. This technology is friendlier to the environment, and it is also needed as backup for renewables, which cannot meet electricity demand alone. On top of that, natural gas shipments across the US should also increase due to the fact that export volumes (in the form of LNG) are forecasted to rise sharply over the coming decade. Overall, Kinder Morgan forecasts that the US will add more than 20 billion cubic feet per day in natural gas production over the coming decade, and naturally, all of that gas has to be moved. The natural gas pipeline business is thus, overall, an attractive business to be in, due to a combination of resilience versus recessions, and long-term demand growth.

Kinder Morgan has shown that it can place new projects into business at attractive multiples, and its current backlog has an average EBITDA multiple of just 5.8. For every dollar that Kinder Morgan spends on growth projects, EBITDA will thus grow by $0.17, for nice cash on cash return deep in the double-digits. In the long term, Kinder Morgan should thus be able to capitalize on the trend of growing natural gas production across the US, and it has to be expected that the company will generate at least some EBITDA and cash flow growth.

This alone does not make Kinder Morgan attractive, but when we combine this solid long-term outlook with a very low valuation and a high dividend yield, we get a nice investment proposal. Right now, Kinder Morgan is trading for just 6.3 times this year's expected distributable cash flows (i.e. operating cash flow minus maintenance capital expenditures), for a DCF yield of 15.9%. Its dividend, which currently yields 8.5%, is well-covered by cash flows, with a DCF coverage ratio of 1.87 (or a payout ratio of 53%).

If Kinder Morgan would be valued at 10 times its DCF two years from now, shares surely wouldn't be expensive. After all, this would equate to a still very solid DCF yield of 10%. Kinder Morgan's shares were valued at 11 times DCF earlier this year, which shows that a 10 times target DCF multiple is not extremely bullish at all. And yet, a valuation expansion back to a 10 times DCF multiple would lead to share price gains of 59%, without any underlying DCF growth. Due to the fact that 2020 will be a bottom year for Kinder Morgan, it is actually more likely that DCF in 2022 will be substantially higher than those that are forecasted for 2020 (around $4.6 billion). We see that even without aggressive or overly bullish assumptions, Kinder Morgan's shares could return 50%+ over the coming years, once things normalize following the pandemic. Add in a dividend that yields more than 8%, that is well-covered, and that has been growing for the last couple of years, and Kinder Morgan sounds like an attractive investment for those with an investment horizon of at least a couple of years.

Takeaway

Kinder Morgan is not a high-growth company, but the company should be able to grow at least somewhat due to its growth backlog and favorable long-term trends in the natural gas industry. And yet, the company is priced for disaster. This discrepancy offers an opportunity for long-term oriented investors that can lock in an attractive dividend yield right here, while they should also see sizeable share price gains once things are reverting to more normal, pre-pandemic levels when it comes to market valuations and cash flow productivity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.