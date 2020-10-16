Before we get into the analysis, I wanted to address the first summary point above. Yes, you read it correctly we are changing the name of the portfolio again. Rather than keep the name Newborn throughout the life of the portfolio, we thought it would make more sense to adjust the portfolio’s names as it aged. With our daughter now 15 months old and well past the newborn and infant stages, it was time for the transition. With things slowly returning to normal post crisis and some more time to do some research, I figured it was a good time for a Seeking Alpha article to update the readers and followers on our newest addition to the portfolio.

In my last article before the latest addition, "Infant Portfolio: Q1 2020 Results," I had 5 stocks on my watchlist, which included Mastercard (MA), Target (TGT), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), CVS Health Corp. (CVS) and Google (GOOGL). My husband and I spent some time researching the above and sharing our thoughts with each other on what we thought made the most sense for the portfolio. In addition to scanning the recent investor presentations, reading press releases and listening to the most recent quarterly earnings calls, we also monitored each stock’s price movement throughout the time we researched the positions.

Based on our research and the recent price activity of our watch list stocks, we determined that BAM represented the best investment for the Toddler Portfolio out of the 5 stocks we were researching.

Portfolio Goals

Rather than rehash the content of my last article, I am including the Toddler Portfolio goals below for reference.

Have 70% of the portfolio in fairly valued or undervalued, high-quality, dividend-paying stocks, with the remaining 30% allocated to growth stocks, with an initial entry point at or below fair value. Achieve an overall portfolio yield of 3% or greater. Hold between 10 to 15 positions throughout the life of the portfolio. Contribute $250 on a monthly basis, as well as ad hoc contributions from gifts, holidays, etc. Last but not least, generate returns in excess of our benchmark, which we set as the S&P 500.

Portfolio Update

In the words of Emeril Lagasse, “kick it up a notch” with a little “BAM!”

As stated above, after researching the aforementioned stocks, we decided to start a position in Brookfield Asset Management. We will provide additional detail on that decision below, but we liked the diversified business model, the amount of liquidity and management’s ability to continually increase its assets under management. Taking those facts into consideration, we added BAM to the portfolio on May 14th with a purchase of 100 shares at $30.00. If the stock drops below $30 per share, we will add to our position. Based on our purchase price of $30, we currently have a total cost basis of $3,000 with a dividend yield of 1.60%. At this time, this is the smallest position in the portfolio, and that is intentional.

As we have historically done, we don’t buy into a position all at once - we typically start a position and then buy more if it drops below our cost basis. The same method will be applied here with one small caveat. BAM will likely be one of two or three financial related companies in the portfolio, so to avoid overallocation to one sector, we will keep the amount of capital allocated to this position less than the other positions. This will enable us to add other financial-related stocks and keep our total exposure to the financial sector in line with our portfolio objectives. Consistent with other dividend-paying investments in the portfolio, the dividends paid will be reinvested in BAM stock.

Cash Balance

As we discussed in our article "Toddler Portfolio Q2 2020 Results," our cash balanced decreased due to the purchase of BAM. However, we maintained our monthly deposits of $250, resulting in a cash balance in the portfolio of $18,650 at the end of Q2.

Undervalued and Underappreciated

As noted above, we have been researching BAM for a few months, and while we didn’t pull the trigger at the height of the crisis, we did manage to pick up shares at $30.00, which we believe is undervalued. To value the company, we apply a forward-looking multiple to the fee-related earnings and carried interest to arrive at our estimate of value per share. While this isn’t a perfect science, it does provide us with a reasonable price target to guide our investment decision. We will use the most recent information obtained from BAM’s Investor Day to support the calculation of what we believe is a good estimate of the fair value of the shares. As you can see in the slide below, management expects fee-related earnings to grow substantially over the next 5 years, from about $1.3 billion in 2020 to $2.6 billion, which will drive plan value higher.

(Source: BAM Investor Day Presentation)

While we have full faith and confidence in BAM’s management team, this seemed a bit optimistic to us. To discount this a bit and account for future uncertainty, we reduced management’s target estimates by 10% to arrive at fee-related earnings of $2,340 and carried interest of $3,353. We left the multiple assumptions the same and did not make any adjustment to the accumulated unrealized carried interest, invested capital or leverage values. Using the figures above and applying the respective multiples, we arrive at projected plan value per share of ~$100 a share in 2025. This is compared to a current market price at the writing of this article of around $33 per share. Based on management’s projections and the simple calculation above, the shares are currently undervalued by approximately 65%.

Honestly, with our long-term horizon and the goals laid out above for the portfolio, the current-year price or even the next-year price is not as relevant as the long-term viability and growth potential we see in BAM. We believe BAM is a winner, with a number of reasons to like the stock for the long run.

B is for Balance Sheet

One of the reasons BAM beat out the other companies on the watchlist is due to its strong balance sheet. The company has $65 billion in capital, $8 billion in long-term debt and $57 billion in perpetual equity. The company has focused on strengthening its balance sheet at both the corporate and affiliate levels. With strong balance sheets at the affiliate level, these entities are now able to operate on their own with little reliance on BAM. In addition to strengthening the balance sheet, the company also enhanced its liquidity.

(Source: BAM Investor Day Presentation)

The additional liquidity has several benefits. First, it provides an additional layer of protection for the company to weather the downturn and a potential second economic deterioration due to COVID-19 in the winter months. Second, if business remains stable, management can effectively deploy this capital to take advantage of existing opportunities in the market. As discussed by management, the company has deployed $42 billion of capital over the past 12 months, with investments in sustainable power, telecom infrastructure and real estate.

Further, a reduction in government stimulus around the world is another opportunity for BAM. As government spending winds down, the demand for credit will increase as those in need of capital search for alternative options. The shift to sustainable power, carbon-neutral movements and ESG will also be another tailwind for BAM, as there will be additional investment opportunities for management to deploy capital and build its renewable energy and green building portfolio.

Built for Low Interest Rate Environment

The structure of BAM’s business model and investments lends itself to a low interest rate environment. Over the years, the company has been building its real asset portfolio, while reducing its equity and fixed-income portfolios. In a low interest rate environment, real assets like real estate, toll roads and power plants increase in value as the free cash flows received from these income-producing assets are earned on a lower-cost basis. As a result, these assets become more valuable, as investors are willing to pay higher multiples for cash flow-producing assets that are above the current or future interest rates. The graphic below depicts BAM’s current allocation to real assets and where they believe the portfolio will be in 10 years.

(Source: BAM Investor Day Presentation)

Given the current economic environment, and the fact that countries around the world are in a negative interest rate environment, we believe low interest rates are going to stick around for the foreseeable future. If management is able to execute on its plan to have 60% of its portfolio allocated to real assets, we believe this will drive substantial growth and returns for BAM.

Diversified and Growing

The other reason BAM landed a spot in the Toddler Portfolio is due to its diversified investments and fund structure. The company has invested heavily to expand its product mix and diversify its business model. This is further depicted in the graphic below.

(Source: BAM Investor Day Presentation)

The strength of this diversity was highlighted during the economic collapse driven by COVID-19. The majority of BAM’s cash-generating assets performed in line with expectations, with minimal impact from the crisis. Operating businesses that performed well during the crisis include renewable power, healthcare and data centers. The strengths in these operating businesses outweighed the COVID-19 impacts felt by the company’s investments in hospitality, retail and toll roads.

As depicted below, BAM has been able to continually grow its assets under management. This increase has resulted in higher fee revenue and carried interest, which will likely continue its strong growth trend as the company rolls out its next round of flagship fundraising efforts. However, even if fundraising efforts fall short, the growth in carried interest from its existing fund structure should deliver significant cash flow into the next decade. Conservative estimates from management have the realized carried interest on existing funds at ~$15 billion by 2030 and as high as $25 billion in a best-case scenario.

(Source: BAM Investor Day Presentation)

The diversified investment portfolio, combined with the growth in both assets under management and carried interest, should drive both the stock price and investor returns higher as we come out of the COVID-19 crisis.

Risks Considered

As with any investment, BAM has its fair share of risks. The first risk, which can’t be ignored, is COVID-19. While things in the United States seemed to subside a bit over the summer and the market rebounded, I don’t think we are out of the woods yet. With the onset of fall and, eventually, winter, I expect a second wave to hit the United States hard. We are already seeing this in Spain, United Kingdom and other countries across the world. If the economies are forced to close or substantially restrict operations, this will put additional pressure on BAM’s operating businesses that were already impacted by the virus earlier in the year.

Another risk that could impact BAM stock price is the rise in interest rates. While we don’t believe this is likely in the near term, at some point interest rates will go back up. When that time comes, it will be harder for BAM to raise capital, as investors may be able to generate stronger returns from more conventional investments. A reduction or stagnation of fund growth would have a direct hit to the bottom line, as fee revenue would decrease with the reduction in assets under management.

The other risk that is worth mentioning here is the 2020 presidential election. Without getting into a political debate, our belief is that a democratic victory will negatively impacts markets and, as a result, drive down the prices of stocks across all sectors. While this may not impact BAM’s business model or its revenue-generating assets, it may provide investors with an opportunity to purchase the company's shares at lower price and capture higher capital appreciation in the future.

Purchase/Conclusion

At current prices, Brookfield Asset Management is trading at a discount to our calculated fair value. We believe the company is a buy at current prices and warrants a spot in the Toddler Portfolio. It has a diversified business model, strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and has demonstrated a consistent track record of strong growth. The company also has a sustainable dividend with a payout ratio in the 30% range that will likely increase in the future. Brookfield Asset Management diversifies the Toddler Portfolio, adding Financial Services exposure, and aligns with the overall goals stated above. For those reasons, we decided to add BAM to our portfolio, which also includes DIS, BMY, MMM, WM and DEO.

