Third-Quarter Option Trades Review - Things Were Calmer

This article lists each trade in detail and how they worked out for me and closes with how option trading can fit into one’s portfolio strategy.

Two stocks Put to me last spring were called after I started using Weekly options. My first Call buy went poorly.

Interest rates now have almost no influence on option premiums. Meanwhile, volatility bounced around, staying above pre-COVID-19 levels.

Introduction

In these times of great uncertainty resulting from COVID-19 still affecting the economy and the pending Congressional and Presidential elections, VIX - while off its spring peak - still trades above pre-virus levels allowing writers to earn higher ROIs than during normal times. Those events also increase the risk of another major market correction that could cause Put writers to become shareholders. Option writing is not for the faint of heart.

Commentary on the Quarter

The third quarter was a good one for my option writing. I wasn't Put any securities and only had those called that I started writing tight OTM options against. They say option trading has increased among us retail investors but that doesn't seem to apply to many of the stocks I am using. There are days I am the only one who executes trades. For one ETF, I was the only one to ever own a particular contract! Last quarter, I added almost $8000 to my income against a goal of $1800. With my strategy of avoiding most November options (post-election uncertainty), plus possible lower volatility, I expect the fourth quarter to yield a much lower amount.

A note about reported ROI is in order based on comments from previous articles. All ROIs are annualized to make comparisons between trades possible. Keep in mind that the shorter the time owned, the harder it would be to get that ROI for an entire year, especially those driven by the volatility spike that occurred last spring.

One change I made this quarter was using the Weekly options available on some stocks. My current plan is to only use them when writing Covered Calls. I outlined this strategy in an article mentioned with the DAL option activity.

Option Trades

Iron Mountain (IRM): I wrote 4 JUL $20 Puts at the end of March when IRM was at $24. IRM is a transforming REIT Seeking Alpha readers either love or hate. If Put to, the strike price would match its 2011 low. ROI was 30%. I then wrote 4 SEPT $22.50, 18% below where IRM was selling for at the time and with a lower volatility than what was available in March. That is reflected in this trade that only had a 9.43% ROI.

Procter & Gamble (PG): I wrote 3 JUL $95 Puts in early April with PG selling at $114. The $95 strike price was picked as it matched the March low. With PG closing above $125 at expiration, this trade earned a conservative 11.12% ROI. Being well-protected at the time of the writing, a more optimistic writer would have made a much higher return.

iShares Frontier Markets ETF (FM): My FM exposure was minimal at 400 shares, so adding more via Put writing motivated this trade. I wrote 3 JUL $22 in May when FM traded at $23.44. ETFs usually generate low returns due to low volatility, inactive option trading and wide bid/ask spreads. I think I was 100% of the contracts written on the SEP option. Due to writing an option close to FM's price, the ROI was 18.39%. I wrote a second set, SEP $23 Puts, that yielded an 11.92% ROI. A third set was written that expires in December.

Delta Air Lines (DAL): I continued to cover the shares I picked up after being assigned. Over the summer, I switched to writing shorter-term Calls on DAL using Weekly options, eventually being called in early September. While my overall option writing was profitable, the DAL position lost money. I wrote about using shorter-dated Calls here (Article).

Walgreens Boots (WBA): WBA is another stock I own due to being assigned. Like DAL, I started writing short-term Calls against most of my two positions in WBA. These trades are also covered in the above-linked article. ROIs ranged from 20-60% and some were owned for under five days. As of quarter-end, I have two open sets of Calls expiring in October.

The high ROIs on DAL and WBA were for different reasons. DAL's IV is still over 70, reflecting the risk COVID-19 has to airlines. WBA's, with a IV of only 30, was due to the strike price being only 5% above the stock price when written.

Option Premiums earned for July: $2230.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): I used some available cash to buy the AUG 7th $300 Put when SPY was at $320. Closing price was $334, resulting in an 11.34% ROI. I looked at writing another upon expiration but a similar option then only had an ROI under 5%. While VIX was down some, the 8/7/20 write was done while SPY was dropping versus being in an upswing later which negatively influenced the ROI.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV): VTV was selling for $94 at the time when I wrote 2 AUG $80. One of the last options written before the Q2 rally is reflected in the 11.4% ROI earned as VTV was $105 at expiration. While that seems low, a similar option strategy today would earn around 5%. ETFs are hard to write options against; low volumes and volatility plus wide spreads.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA): The AUG $15 Puts were the last pre-rally option written while PBA was at $19.50. Closing at $26.26, the 4 Puts ROI was 35%. Comparing this ROI to VTV's, you see the importance of volatility is for your potential ROI. These options were 25% OTM (versus VTV's 15%), yet the ROI was more than triple. I chose the extra wide OTM as PBA had dipped to below $11 in March so I wanted some extra downside protection.

Schlumberger (SLB): When my May options expired OTM, I wrote a new set, 6 AUG $15 when SLB was at $19.50. SLB had dipped below $12 in March, so I went more conservative than the May set which I wrote ITM. ROI on this trade was 21.27%.

Southwest Airlines (LUV): As overall volatility dropped, stocks heavily affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns still had elevated levels and many of the stocks I used were in that camp. I offset some of the extra risk by writing deep OTM options and limiting my exposure. For LUV, I wrote 4 AUG $25 Put when LUV sold for $34.69, a 22% discount. ROI was 22.95% as LUV closed at $34.69 at expiration.

Marriott (MAR): Another COVID-19 play, I wrote 3 AUG $65 Puts when MAR was at $90, a 28% discount. Besides the safety provided by writing deep OTMs, the strike prices on most of these plays represented prices the stocks had not sold for prior to the virus for years. By keeping the expiration dates close, it allows me to adjust the strike prices used if I decide to open a new position. ROI was 16.31%.

Ares Capital (ARCC): This one I bought with the idea of adding to my existing position if ARCC dipped. I wrote 5 AUG $13 Puts when ARCC was at $14.25, about where it closed at expiration. 24.53% ROI.

WESCO (WCC): WCC was one of the stocks I was Put to during the crash. I wrote a AUG $45 Call against my remaining 100 shares and it was called as the price at expiration was $45.63. I could have closed out the option but decided against as the price recently jumped on takeover rumors (that's why I sold the Call) and writing options on WCC is difficult (large bid/ask spreads with low volume). The option netted me $1.01 more than if not written. Discounting that, the ROI was 22%.

Fitbit (FIT): I mentioned a failed Call purchase - this is it. Google has a $7.35 bid on FIT that analysts believed would close before my AUG $7 Calls expired. When the EU said "wait," the price settled into the low $6 range so I closed out at an 80% loss, though the dollars lost were under $200. If the takeover had closed, the ROI would have been 40%.

Option Premiums earned for August: $3659.

Main Street Capital (MAIN): BDCs continue to have nice Put premiums and MAIN has a good track record as a top-notch BDC. This was my second Put written against MAIN, this time earning 20.86% for the two-month exposure with 6 SEPT $25 Puts. I wrote a third set expiring in December.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): Few ETFs have enough volatility to make writing options against them worth the trouble; IWM is one of the rare ones. Add that my exposure to Mid-Cap stocks is low, and writing options on IWM fit into my overall asset allocation strategy. Even though the 2 SEP $130 Puts earned only an 11.3% ROI, the premium netted me $418. I wrote a second set expiring in December.

National Health Investors (NHI): This was a covered call trade, selling 2 SEP $70 when NHI was at $61. I left 100 shares uncovered just in case it popped. It peaked around $67 before closing at $62.52 at expiration. The premium (ROI 8.93%) was like earning a 5th dividend for the two months I held the options. NHI is hard to write options against due to wide bid/ask spread and low volume.

Option Premiums earned for September: $2016.

Open Option Positions

KODK JUN'21 $2.50 Puts Wrote after the price retreated back to $8. My breakeven is $1.80.

ABBV OCT $80 - 2 Puts

ARCC OCT $13 - 5 Puts

WBA OCT $32.50 - 4 Puts plus two sets of OCT Covered Calls

HBAN OCT $9 - 4 Puts & OCT $11 - 5 Covered Calls

SLB OCT $16 - 5 Puts

ANGL OCT $29 - 2 Puts

PBA NOV $20 - 5 Puts

IWM DEC $125 - 2 Puts

CBRL DEC $90 - 2 Puts

MAIN DEC $24 - 4 Puts

FM DEC $23 - 4 Puts

IRM JAN'21 $22.50 - 5 Puts

Portfolio Strategy

My goal was originally to earn $600 a month in premiums but this year it is running much higher due to the continued elevated VIX levels. Along with the #1 rule of writing Puts (only on stocks which are willing to own at the Strike Price chosen), other rules I try to follow are:

Limit exposure to any one stock or ETF to below $30,000.

Have enough cash to cover any purchase required because of Put writing. This happens to be required in the IRA accounts.

Mostly write deep OTM options for downside protection.

Know when dividends go ex, earnings are announced, and other news when initiating a position. Avoid writing Calls that expire just after a dividend ex-date. As part of this risk avoidance, I minimized options expiring in November.

Spread exposure across time and sectors. Using Weekly options helps minimize options all expiring on the 3rd Friday.

Another "rule" would be No Regrets! When trading options selling below $2, a small stock price movement can have a large impact on some option prices. Seldom will you execute at the best price for the day. While the percent "loss" can be big, the dollars left on the table aren't, especially compared to the account's value. So, no regrets. From viewing my trades, it is also obvious I leave a lot of money on the table by writing deep OTM strikes. Again, no regrets!

There are at least two methods to reduce taking ownership of too much stock when writing Puts. I mostly employ the one where I write no more than 6 contracts at least 15% OTM. Another would be writing fewer contracts only 5% OTM. The second has higher risk of being Put too but requires less cash to cover your open option contracts.

There are various option strategies and reasons to buy or sell options. I have covered some of those here on Seeking Alpha besides the one already mentioned:

Using Options to Generate Income

Using Options to Add Leverage

Writing Put Spreads

