Stock markets continue to battle with small bouts of extreme volatility, and it appears that a growing number of investors might be re-positioning their portfolios in a context of rising economic uncertainty that includes another surge in COVID-19 cases and the prospect of a contested election in the United States. However, we must argue that this is the wrong time for income investors to make hasty decisions to panic-sell certain stocks near their lows.

As a case in point, we believe that AT&T (T) works as a perfect example of this phenomenon as a stock that should be held rather than sold based on broader uncertainties in the market. For these reasons, we believe that income investors should stay the course, avoid selling the stock during a potentially turbulent trading period, and consider adding to long positions while AT&T continues to trade near the lower boundary of its multi-decade range.

Intelligent income investors understand that it is important to assess the potential risks associated with any portfolio investment. When we are looking at various analyst notes arguing “for” or “against” the benefits of long positions in AT&T stock, one of the commentaries that stands out the most can be found in the recent research note by KeyBanc.

In the note, the analyst describes AT&T as a “value trap” that’s "secularly and competitively challenged". In addition to this, the note was accompanied by a reduction on the stock’s rating (to underweight from sector-weight). After reading the report, it appears that the analyst's argument is based on emerging macroeconomic pressures and the negative effects that could still develop as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. These include:

In August, there was an annualized decline of 18% in DirecTV customers (which followed a decline of 16% during the July 2020 reporting period).

In the third quarter, AT&T TV Now saw net additions of 100,000, while AT&T TV saw net additions of just 200,000.

In August, DirecTV ARPUs showed an incredible deceleration (0.5% on an annualized basis, following the July figure of 3.8%).

In the third quarter, HBO Max saw net additions of roughly 2 million.

Short-term and long-term weakness in post-paid ARPUs.

As we can see, most of these issues center around the fact that AT&T is experiencing problems with a deceleration in average revenue per user (ARPU) figures and with rapid declines in the number of DirecTV customer base. However, these criticisms were already well-known, and the note fails to acknowledge the true benefit that AT&T could capture with a decision to sell its weakening DirecTV segment.

Of course, AT&T has gone to great lengths to redirect its strategy while paying down its elevated debt levels, and it has already been made relatively clear by the company that the “weak link” can be found in DirecTV. Currently, this segment provides 24% of AT&T’s total revenue figure, but it generates only 16% of the company’s total EBITDA figure. As a result, bullish investors could experience a positive catalyst event if AT&T is able to secure a reasonable sales price for the unit.

Performances in AT&T’s DirecTV unit represent operational miscues that have put pressure on the stock, and this is why it’s not terribly surprising that T shares have dropped below key psychological levels at $30 per share.

However, this price action should be viewed for its positives (rather than its negatives) because the stock has traditionally sent clear “Buy” signals when AT&T has fallen to these types of valuations lows in the past. Specifically, recent declines in share prices suggest that there is greater potential for a reversal to the topside because AT&T stock is trading near the bottom of a technical charting range that is roughly 20 years old:

In addition to this favorable trend activity, the stock is currently trading under its 100-period moving average on the monthly charts, and the confluence of these technical events gives us another reason to argue that it is a terrible time to start selling AT&T near current levels. Here is a closer look at the range lows which have defined the lower end of AT&T’s bearish trends:

From a chart perspective, this activity gives us a few different arguments supporting new buy positions in the stock. First, the stock is trading below its 100-month moving average, and this suggests markets are likely to revert to the mean (in the upward direction). Second, when stock prices are trading near long-term range bottoms, it is generally expected that demand is building while buyers start moving back into the market in order to take advantage of discounted price levels.

AT&T’s historically low valuations should be considered in conjunction with the increase in the stock’s dividend yield (which currently stands at an incredible 7.33%). Apparently, this is what KeyBanc’s Nispel is referencing when he describes AT&T as a “value trap”. However, we believe that this is an unfair characterization and that the company’s long history of increases has solidified its place as one of the most reliable income generators in the market.

From a short-term perspective, it’s the wrong time to start selling AT&T stock because there is simply too much potential for two-way volatility that might be associated with the upcoming U.S elections. We believe that income investors should avoid selling during potentially turbulent trading periods like those that are likely to be encountered for the next several weeks. However, we also believe that it would be a mistake to sell the stock before AT&T is able to streamline its problematic assets, because these are the decisions that could work as bullish catalyst events that send share prices much higher into 2021.

