Not much will change, except a greater focus on integrated and value-based care. We will see what this implies.

Dialysis giant Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) delivered a rather unexciting Capital Markets Day, which is nicely summarized in this equally unexciting slide:

(Source of all slides)

Bottom line: More of the same.

Not necessarily is this a bad thing. Reliable growth in the high single-digits is nothing to sneeze at when investment grade bonds yield returns below inflation levels.

It gets a bit more interesting, however, when we look at where the company projects its growth to come from. Rather surprisingly, the answer is here, too, "more of the same," as the income mix in 2025 should look very similar to today's:

This is surprising, given how much the U.S. dialysis market has been under pressure recently. However, in Fresenius' projections it should grow roughly in line with the company's other, smaller segments.

In this strategy, the company wants to build on its key strength: being the only vertically integrated dialysis service provider. Since it can cover the full value chain - from machines to consumables, from drugs to dialysis centers and home therapy offerings - it sees the future in integrated, value-based solutions. (Value-based contracts pay up for specific outcomes, as opposed to the usual fee-for-service contract, where it's the service that gets paid regardless of the outcome.)

Fresenius intends to use artificial intelligence and data analysis to better understand its patients and enable a more personalized care. To this goal, it intends to invest in startups and early-stage companies in the space.

Value-based care could potentially be a boon for large, smart, efficient service providers, as it would pay exactly for what these companies should be able to do best. Moreover, it would likely kill small service providers.

In dialysis, there is not much of a scale advantage. Every clinic is a small enterprise. This enables small providers to compete: They get the same fee for their service and bear roughly the same costs on a per-service basis. But in value-based care, small providers would have to yield the same results as the large chains. And here the odds to succeed shift towards the bigger chains - and especially the more integrated ones, as only they can optimize and personalize treatments flexibly and efficiently based on their analysis of huge amounts of patient data. What should a small clinic owner do, if he knows a patient would do better on home dialysis, but the clinic doesn't offer that service? What should he do, if he understood that small tweaks to his equipment would improve clinical results, but he doesn't build that equipment?

Since we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresenius also announced a potential entry into treating heart, lung and multi-organ failures, which are known issues COVID-patients and survivors are dealing with.

(Source of this slide)

However, despite projected higher growth rates, this expansion of its Critical Care segment won't move the needle over the next five years, given the small base it starts from. As we have seen above, Fresenius itself projects the Critical care segment to stay below 10% of total revenues in 2025.

The biggest potential upside to its guidance is probably implicit in this slide:

€17B of operating cash flows over the next five years, less €3.5B of maintenance capex and the projected growth investments of €5.9B leave €7.6B of free cash flow available for dividends and further growth investments. Since only €2.6B of this amount is earmarked for dividends, the 5-year guidance outlined above could effectively see some significant upside.

However, this assumes no failed investments, no large settlements (quite common in this industry), no extremely costly ballot initiatives to push regulatory changes, and therefore the €5B in excess of projected investments should be considered more like a cushion. It makes the achievement of the guidance more likely, but it would be foolish to simply assume much higher growth rates because the actual growth investments underlying the guidance are only about half of the effective potential.

The stock market reaction to the presentations was muted. Given its emerging status as a COVID-profiteer, Fresenius Medical Care has had a nice run this year and is trading for 16.5x consensus EPS (2020) estimates. This would usually be a fair multiple for a stable business that is very likely to deliver on its long-term guidance of 7-8% net income growth. In our low-growth environment coupled with ultra-low interest rates and sky-high market valuations in other sectors, it could even look rather cheap.

