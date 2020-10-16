Argosy Investors Q3 2020 Letter

This quarter I established small positions in companies I would like to own for a long time that I had simply been too picky about in the past.

October 14, 2020

Dear Investors,

When I wrote the 2nd quarter letter earlier this year, I explained my confusion and the massive uncertainties that existed, many of which the market seemed to be papering over. Based on what has happened during the 3rd quarter, you could say I was surprised by the magnitude of the upward march in U.S. markets, and that would be a huge understatement.

Existing Portfolio Activity

During the quarter, I trimmed Carrier (NYSE:CARR) after nearly doubling from our purchase price following Carrier's spinoff from United Technologies in March. I continue to hold CARR because I believe the HVAC market in which CARR competes is an attractive one, characterized by a few dominant competitors with demand driven primarily by replacement of old HVAC units.

I sold SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) after owning the stock for less than 3 months, which is highly unusual for us. What I found strange in evaluating the business the more I looked at it was after decades of being in business the company still did not generate significant cash flows despite reported GAAP profits. For a company that essentially acts as an agent or lead generator to insurance companies, they should have been generating far more cash than they were and I elected to sell and admit our mistake.

This is one of those instances where despite its small impact on the portfolio, the rapid upward trajectory of the market places some pressure on all investors to quickly identify attractive investments. This phenomena also applies to positions we own which have appreciated significantly. It is tempting to believe that rapid upward price moves in some of our positions are validations of our investment thesis, but our "great" investment idea may simply be swept up in some form of speculative mania.

To be honest, I really do not enjoy rapid upward price moves (rapid downward ones aren't very pleasant either) simply because I know that trees don't grow to the sky and no company is capable of growing faster than its underlying business for any extended period of time, and it is challenging for businesses large enough to be public to sustain growth in excess of 20% for 5+ years, which brings us to our next topic.

Trisura (OTCPK:TRRSF), a small Canada-based insurer that has rapidly expanded into the fronting insurance market in the U.S., has seen its stock price appreciate by 54% annually since going public at USD $16.1 in mid-2017 (I purchased about a month after). The company has grown from $219 million in gross premiums in all of 2018 to $372 million in gross premiums in half of 2020. They have funded this growth in part through selling additional stock to investors at increasingly-high premiums to book value, a practice that can add value over time.

When I first purchased Trisura, it's tangible book value per share, an important measure for any financial company, was $18.22 per share, and in 2Q202 its book value per share had increased to $26.24, a 44% increase. Why did the stock price then increase from $16.1 to $63.5, a 294% increase? Investors now value the same company that has executed its strategy well at almost 3x book value vs. ~1x book value when it started trading. (By comparison, most insurers trade at between 1-2x tangible book value.) Is that move justified? Some would tell you Trisura has done a great job of growing its business, and with many smaller companies, their profitability is only now beginning to reveal itself. I agree with this thesis, which is why I bought it initially and continue to hold it in significant amounts.

What could derail this happy situation from continuing forever? Several things. 1) Insurance coverage is somewhat of a commodity. How is Trisura able to grow so quickly without taking on bad insurance risks at prices and on terms that other insurers would not agree to? I cannot know for sure, but our confidence is increased by the primary shareholders that continue to invest behind Trisura. They have a decades-long reputation for shrewd management. 2) Growing quickly in any industry is a challenge. Does Trisura have the infrastructure set up to manage the much larger business they have created with minimal hiccups? Again, I do not know, but I would expect some bumps along the way because growing quickly is challenging. 3) Will other competitors see the level that Trisura and other fronting insurers are valued at in the marketplace and decide they want to get in on the fun? This is almost guaranteed to occur in a properly functioning free market, especially in insurance.

So I don't know the "right" price for Trisura with any degree of precision, but I would not be surprised if Trisura's stock price takes a breather for an extended period of time (1 year +) from these levels. I never know anything with certainty, but on the spectrum of under- to overvalued, Trisura is somewhat overvalued to us.

So why continue to hold? Well, I like the business and the people involved and it is not that easy to find similar businesses run by similar people. When I find those combinations, I try to hold on, which requires us to have an optimistic view of the future overall while acknowledging the inevitable bumps along the way. This is a lot harder to do than it seems. Investment managers sometimes feel they are paid to always have a crystal ball of the future and to act based on that crystal ball. I attempt to be different than most managers in generally buying stocks in companies I would like to own for extended periods of time. I am not saying I will know what is going to happen 3 months or even 1 year from now, but when I purchase companies, I am expressing a view on the durability of the business model. I expect to be richly rewarded over 3-5 years if I assess the durability of a business correctly.

That got long-winded, but let's talk about some new starter investments I made this quarter.

TREAN INSURANCE GROUP

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) is a newly public company, having gone public earlier this year, but its history dates back to the mid-1990's. They provide workers' compensation insurance policies, many to smaller businesses and high-hazard industries where the market is less competitive. Their average premium per policy was $19,103 during 2019. Because of its focus in the small-to-medium workers' compensation market, Trean bears similarities to the very successful Amerisafe Insurance Company (NASDAQ:AMSF), which trades at over 2.6x book value.

Another component of their business that makes sense to us is that Trean writes business through agencies, or what they call Program Partners, and they require these partners to retain high percentages of the policies they underwrite. This practice helps align the interests of Trean and its partners. As part of their partnership, Trean offers various fee-based services such as claims administration, reinsurance brokerage, and others.

Like Trisura, Trean retains a low percentage of the risk it underwrites. Trean retained 21% of its gross premiums while they ceded 29% to their Program Partners and 50% to reinsurance partners. As the company states, their heavy use of reinsurance allows them to earn profits from underwriting profits on retained risk, reinsurance commission overrides, management fee income, and brokerage commissions.

In any event, Trean trades at 3x book value and 25x earnings, a premium price to be sure. I feel comfortable owning this business at this price because I believe they have built-in growth from retaining additional premiums as well as from acquiring some of their Program Partners. I believe that the additional capital Trean raised in its IPO will enable Trean to increase earnings fairly quickly to $50 million, which would represent 15x earnings. It is dangerous to assume high growth rates in financial fields, so I won't do that, but I do think that Trean may be capable of continuing its historical growth into the future for at least a few years.

MOLSON COORS

I purchased shares of Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) during the third quarter, and this mid-tier brewer is valued attractively at less than 8x EBITDA, at the low end of historical multiples.

I do not expect a lot of growth from this investment, but it is challenging to find fairly-priced resilient businesses in the current environment, and if there is one thing I can count on is that people will drink beer, especially during a pandemic. The biggest risk is obviously that they may choose to drink other types of beer, specifically craft beers. While the company's balance sheet is a little stretched, I believe the company is focused on reducing debt, most noticeably in their decision to suspend their dividend for 2020. I do not believe this investment will provide explosive returns for us, but I believe it is an attractive alternative to cash. The company can pay down significant amounts of debt fairly quickly and deliver reasonable equity returns by doing so.

Additionally, the company recently got into the hard seltzer game, specifically through their Vizzy and Coors Seltzer products. The author took the opportunity to sample these products over the Labor Day holiday, and came away impressed with the decent flavors, and subsequent conversations with millennials and particularly millennial females who had tried the product reflected positive early feedback for these offerings. Finally, Molson Coors announced a partnership with Coca-Cola to develop their Topo Chico hard seltzer product. The hard seltzer category is growing mid-teens percent annually right now, and I believe Molson Coors has enough irons in the fire here to make a decent impact on their top and bottom lines. Any amount of unexpected growth from these products would be a cherry on top to our investment case.

XPO LOGISTICS

I purchased shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) based on our research of the trucking logistics industry. I believe trucking at present is a commoditized and low-return business. XPO Logistics crown jewel is its LTL (Less-Than Truckload) business. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has been an extremely successful company over the last few decades and its stock price appreciation and valuation reflect that. Their focus is providing LTL services and XPO Logistics is among its primary competitors.

Route-based businesses in general can be attractive business models because of the local economies of scale they enjoy. From uniform rental companies like Cintas to pest control companies like Terminix and many more, these businesses benefit from high route densities. You might easily imagine how one route-based company A may have the same revenue as another, Company B, but if the travel between stops represents 100 miles for Company A and 40 miles for Company B, Company B will be able to generate the same revenue as Company A but with less employees and less fuel and vehicle maintenance costs, or alternatively generate more revenue than Company A but with the same labor, fuel, and vehicle maintenance.

LTL logistics fit this route-based density model because the nature of LTL shipments requires combining multiple shipments together into full truckloads. The more customers an LTL shipper has, the more it is able to group those shipments together efficiently at warehouses. These warehouses group shipments heading to the same area together, and enable XPO to fill its trucks heading to any given destination as much as possible.

LTL and related services represent 2/3 of XPO's revenue and truckload logistics (the commoditized piece) represents the rest. I think XPO's investments in technology could enable additional benefits on the truckload side in the long-term, but I am not betting on that.

What is strange is that ODFL and XPO have roughly the same LTL revenues, but ODFL is valued at $23 billion, while XPO is valued at $13 billion. XPO is less profitable and growing more slowly than ODFL, which certainly accounts for some portion of the gap. Our bet is that XPO is highly motivated to close the performance gap over time, which would provide a double benefit because profits would increase at an accelerated rate and the market might value the business closer to where ODFL trades.

HEICO

I bought a tiny position in Heico (NYSE:HEI) during the quarter and I am excited to be an owner of this business, although I don't love the price I paid. I expect to increase our stake over time at more attractive prices. Heico is split between the Electronic Technologies (ETG) and Flight Support Groups (FSG). The Flight Support Group is what Heico is most famous for and which has a significant moat. FSG produces over 11,000 replacement aerospace parts which require approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As the cost of part failures is incredibly high in airplanes and many of the parts are very small, it is not easy or even economical for new entrants to participate. Heico gains approval for 300-500 new parts every year which further increases its lead on other potential competitors. I believe they can continue to gain approvals each year for the foreseeable future.

The ETG is a collection of niche businesses that have been acquired over time, and which include space flight hardware, satellite components, infrared missile simulation, and more. Heico offers the management teams of these companies continuing equity interests in their businesses which maintains the entrepreneurial culture within each acquired business.

In addition to the entrepreneurial culture maintained at each subsidiary post-acquisition, the managing Mendelson family retains a 20% ownership stake in Heico which provides significant alignment with us, the shareholders. Heico earned $2.40 per share last year and I expect earnings approaching $3 per share and growing double digits when air travel gets back to normal. I paid 35x that $3 per share of earnings and while the price is high, this is a very, very small position now, but expect to see more of it in the future.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

I purchased a small number of shares of Colliers International (NASDAQ:CIGI) and like Heico this stake is more of a tracking position which I hope to increase over time. Colliers International is a major commercial real estate (CRE) broker, along with Jones Lang Lasalle (NYSE:JLL), CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK), and several others. I believe there is a long-term consolidation occurring within the commercial real estate space, which will benefit all long-term participants in the industry.

This shift is being driven by increasing institutional ownership of CRE, meaning large private equity funds and the like. These firms are taking share from the entrepreneurial real estate players which have historically dominated the market. These institutional players are increasingly global in nature, and are looking for firms which can take care of all of their needs in-house (buying and selling, leasing, appraisals, property management, construction project management, and more). This is not a unique insight by any stretch. See below for the opportunity in CRE relative to another professional services industry, accounting. The largest providers could be several multiples of their current size in the not-too-distant future, and Colliers in particular has a chance to grow into the 3rd largest CRE player in the industry.

The challenge with the real estate brokerage business is that brokerage (buying and selling) is the largest, sexiest, and most glamorous piece of the business, the brokers who are really good get paid very well, and this is the highest margin piece of the business. There are two problems here. The first problem is that when real estate markets experience a hiccup, transaction volumes decline significantly, so the largest and highest margin business segment can be highly cyclical. CBRE, for instance, was hit so hard by the loss of business during the Great Recession that they issued debt at an 11.625% interest rate and raised equity at a price of $7.44 per share. The stock's previous high was ~$37 in mid-2007, and is now ~$50. The second issue is that because brokerage is such a prominent piece of the business, successful brokers tend to have outsized influence on the companies' direction.

What creates value, in our opinion, is offering a full breadth of services to clients. The stereotypical image of a broker closing deals 24 hours per day and moving on to the next customer may diminish and a new image of a broker as one who manages ongoing relationships through the full lifecycle of buying, improving, leasing, managing, and then finally selling, could take its place.

One bit of accounting minutiae; Brokers experience negative cash outflow during downturns due to timing of accrued compensation payouts. In plain English, this means that brokers can be paid large bonuses in the year after they actually earn those bonuses based on performance, so it's just a timing mismatch that doesn't really become apparent until a downturn causes those brokers' fees to fall dramatically. It remains a very real cash outflow problem for brokers during times of financial turmoil. Perhaps there is a way to space out the bonus payments over multiple years to reduce the amount of cash outflows during downturns.

Colliers in particular is attractive to us because Jay Hennick, who is a major shareholder and Chairman at Colliers is well-acquainted with the value creation from frequent, recurring monthly payments. Our other portfolio holding FirstService taught Hennick all about how predictable cash flows make running a business much easier and because of his experience with FirstService that Hennick is especially focused on evolving Colliers into a similar type of operation, albeit with greater cyclicality. Through an 8% shareholding in Colliers, I believe he has enough clout to drive the direction at Colliers towards this vision of a recurring revenue powerhouse that happens to offer transaction-related services as well.

The added visibility due to lower one-time revenue sources will ultimately lead Colliers and the rest of the brokerage group to earn higher returns on capital and as a result deserve higher multiples in the marketplace. Colliers currently trades at 14.5x 2019 earnings and I expect that despite poor 2020 results driven by COVID-19 lockdowns Colliers will again reach their 2019 earnings levels and over time continue to grow earnings at mid-teens rates while improving the quality of the business.

Performance

Year-to-date performance was 15.5% in select accounts. The S&P 500 by comparison returned 5.5%. (Note that some accounts which are relatively newer may have less capital invested and thus did not earn the returns mentioned above). Keep in mind Argosy's portfolio ended the quarter with 51% of its assets in cash and short-term bond funds. I did have one large account join us this quarter which skews the cash % upwards and had a significant impact on the top 10 holdings. For that reason, I am providing a supplementary chart that excludes these new holdings. Excluding that account, our cash and short-term bond holdings have declined to ~41%. This is a component of 1) our ongoing purchases of additional stocks, and 2) the continued growth of the portfolio. We do not intend to rebalance the cash back to higher percentages despite the aforementioned valuation concerns at some of our holdings. Our outperformance through the first 9 months of the year has gotten performance back to par with the S&P 500 since Argosy was founded in late 2017, despite our holding approximately 40-50% cash during that period.

Conclusion

While 2020 has been good to our portfolio so far, I am far from satisfied. I continue to find interesting ideas coming from newly public companies, existing companies undergoing transformations, and all-around solid businesses. This quarter I established small positions in companies I would like to own for a long time that I had simply been too picky about in the past. It is probably fair to consider these positions a roadmap for the types of companies I will be looking to add to the portfolio in greater size over time. Facts and fundamentals often change, sometimes very quickly, but I believe that if our initial and ongoing analysis is sound, I will be investing in businesses where the rate of change is slower and allows us to benefit from continuing strong performance from these companies.

I also expect that my emotional make-up should act as a ballast against the daily noise coming from financial news media and Wall Street analysts. I have witnessed first-hand experienced investors bail on well-researched ideas at all-time lows, only to see those same positions rebound dramatically in time. Some companies off the top of my head which have required patience in the face of significant interim declines which has thus far resulted in good ultimate returns are JD.com, Allied Motion, Facebook, and StoneCo. We have stood fast while these businesses continued to show strong operating results in spite of wavering stock prices

Until October,

Argosy Investors

Note that the above chart shows the concentration of all assets managed in all accounts. The performance reflected within the body of the letter only includes a subset of all accounts, but should be representative of investor experience over time. Many investors still hold high levels of cash because they are relatively new clients to Argosy.

We are still looking for additional ways to share more details on our aggregate performance on a consistent basis, given constraints related to how our various clients are set up at different custodians. We now can view the total portfolio in aggregate, but we are still gaining comfort with various aspects of the tools available to us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAP, HEI, CARR, TIG, TRRSF, CIGI, XPO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.