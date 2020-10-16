We believe expectations are too pessimistic, as the company likely benefited from an improving operating environment during the quarter.

Ahead of the Q3 earnings release for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) scheduled for October 22nd, the stock is under pressure and now trading at its lowest level since late Q1. Shares are down 6% over the past week and 30% lower year to date amid the COVID-19 disruptions. While the business continues to face challenges with ongoing uncertainty related to the strength of the economic recovery, there are plenty of reasons to remain bullish, as the company maintains a positive long-term outlook. Indications are that operating conditions continue to normalize across the various business segments. Q3 was also the first full quarter since the launch of HBO Max, which likely represented a key growth driver for the company. Our sense here is that expectations are too pessimistic, while the financial profile remains relatively stable. We are bullish on shares of T and see upside through 2021.

Q3 Earnings Preview

In what has been a challenging year for AT&T, consensus estimates for Q3 see revenue declining by 6.8% and EPS 18.4% lower compared to the period in 2019. The expectation is for continued weakness in the legacy segments like business wireline, residential voice, broadband, and premium TV products. Separately, the ongoing limitations of movie theatrical releases pressure the WarnerMedia studio segment. That being said, we think these estimates are too bearish and see upside particularly to the revenue figure.

AT&T will likely present improved operating conditions compared to trends in Q1 and Q2 that were defined by local and state lockdown measures forcing its retail store closures. For context, revenues in Q2 fell by 6.2% year over year, so the consensus estimate for Q3 implies conditions were even weaker, which we find unlikely.

In Q3, AT&T's store network reopened, and there was also the return of NBA basketball on the TV network subsidiary "TNT" channel supporting advertising sales. We expect the company to report continued momentum in its rebranded AT&T TV platform and fiber broadband service as additional strong points in the quarter.

More importantly, all eyes will be on metrics related to the HBO Max standalone streaming service, which launched at the tail end of Q2 in late May. In September, AT&T announced that subscribers between HBO Max and the traditional HBO had already surpassed a previous target of 36 million ahead of schedule. Monitoring points will be metrics like average revenue per user and any type of insight on engagement. A solid user read with positive comments by management can help drive positive sentiment towards the stock.

As it relates to the core wireless "mobility" segment, this is an area that continues to face macro headwinds like higher unemployment and overall intense competition from other carriers. Still, we think there is resiliency here and expect churn to be manageable. It's likely that that the addition of HBO Max allows for some cross-selling that keeps users locked into the ecosystem's family of services.

In Q2, AT&T saw a slight decline of 0.8% y/y in postpaid subscribers, balanced by a 3.3% increase in prepaid users. Favorably, the number of total connected devices grew faster up 22% year over year, suggesting consumers are using mobile data plans on multiple devices, including tablets and even smartwatches. Anecdotally, trends like work from home and virtual learning may have driven some incremental device activations in the last quarter. Longer term, themes like accelerating adoption of Internet of Things ("IoT") and an expected upgrade cycle from 5G are positives that AT&T is well-positioned to capture.

The Dividend is Safe

The most important point favoring a bullish outlook for AT&T is that we believe the dividend is safe and sustainable for the foreseeable future. The stock has gained a reputation as a perennial favorite among income investors with an enticing 7.6% yield. While this objectively high yield implies risk and is reflective of the large balance sheet debt position, the data shows that recurring profitability and consistent cash flow generation can easily cover the quarterly payouts. For context, the annualized dividend of the rate of $2.08 per share represents a payout of approximately $15 billion and a payout ratio of 65% on consensus full-year EPS of $3.19.

Even in the last quarter, which had significant disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, AT&T was still able to generate $12 billion in cash flow from operations and free cash flow came in at $7.6 billion. The company typically announces a dividend increase for the Q1 quarter in December, and we expect it to continue its pattern of increasing the dividend, although investors may only get a marginal hike as a fraction of a penny.

In September, CEO John Stankey reiterated his confidence that the dividend can be maintained while focusing on further strengthening the balance sheet. The company has made progress in recent years at reducing debt and was able to take advantage of low market interest rates to extend maturities during a round of refinancing in Q1. From the recent update to shareholders:

AT&T has provided guidance that it expects a dividend payout ratio at year-end 2020 in the 60s% range, and it is targeting the low end of that range. At the same time, the company plans to continue to focus on lowering its net debt to strengthen its balance sheet and will remain opportunistic around opportunities to further improve its borrowing costs. AT&T has reduced net debt by about $30 billion since the close of the Time Warner acquisition. The company’s debt maturing within 4 years has been reduced by about $23 billion in 2020, an improvement of about $8 billion since the end of the second quarter. And it expects to close this month an exchange offer for 42 series of notes with maturities from 2031 to 2058 to take advantage of favorable market conditions and adjust its debt maturity structure.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

One of the dynamics that we're looking at is the dividend yield spread between AT&T and competitor Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), currently at 3.35%, the widest in history between the two stocks. A case can be made that Verizon deserves to trade at a premium with a smaller yield given an overall more solid balance sheet with lower financial leverage.

Still, we think the spread here is just too wide and shares of T represent a better value compared to VZ, which may just be too expensive. In Q2, Verizon revenues declined by 5.6% y/y, consistent with the weakness AT&T experienced. Keeping in mind that each company has moved beyond simply being a telecom provider with an expansion into media, Verizon's strengths over AT&T are simply overhyped at this point, in our opinion.

Takeaway

AT&T is set to report its Q3 earnings on October 22nd before the market open. Considering the recent share price weakness and what appears to below expectations, we are bullish on shares that offer compelling value with upside potential. Indications are that the operating and financial environment are in the process of normalizing compared to the major COVID-19 disruptions in the first half of the year.

Growth initiatives for the company, including HBO Max and an upgrade cycle for smartphones driven by the rollout of 5G broad, highlight a positive outlook. The $30.00 price level for shares of AT&T appears to be an important technical level where traders have drawn the line. A climb-back by the end of the year representing a 10% upside is our initial price target.

To the downside, the main risk here beyond a complete deterioration to the macro environment with a setback to the recovery process in the United States could further pressure shares of AT&T. Weaker trends from the mobility segment would also force a revision lower to long-term earnings estimates and add to bearish sentiment towards the stock. Monitoring points for the upcoming quarter include financial margins and the balance sheet position to indicate coverage of the dividend.

