Natural Gas Utilities, Part 1: South Jersey Industries, Spire, And Southwest Gas

There are fewer mostly natural gas utilities or local distribution companies (LDC) to choose from than mostly electric utilities. While many of the larger utilities are considered multi-utilities with businesses in both gas and electric service, there are fewer natural gas utilities. Even from a mutual fund vantagepoint, multiutilities are held for their exposure to gas utilities. For example, the Hennessy Gas Utility Fund (GASFX), historically known for its gas utility exposure, has 43% of its portfolio in "multiutilities" stocks vs. 16% for "gas utilities," with the largest "pure" gas utility being Atmos Energy (ATO) at 4.8% portfolio holding. Of interest to some investors, GASFX carries a Morningstar investor box style of Mid-cap Value, but also carries a 2 Star Negative rating for value and coverage is being discontinued. Where can investors find natural gas utility stocks? The following series of articles will dive into the natural gas utility industry to find opportunities.

Before reviewing stock specifics, it is important to distinguish the difference between a natural gas utility and an electric utility. They both provide an essential service that is regulated by state public utility commissions for in-state businesses and by the FERC for interstate businesses. Both types of utilities are impacted by the regulatory environment of the respective states they service. That is about where the similarities end.

The American Gas Association AGA offers an interesting description of the gas utility business. The description also addresses one aspect of gas utilities that have plagued the industry - the impact of mandatory conversion from gas heat to electric heat, most often accomplished by using a heat pump.

Over 69 million American households rely on natural gas utilities to provide energy to appliances inside their homes. Another 5.7 million more commercial and industrial businesses are supplied through the same local gas utilities to meet their daily needs. Energy efficiency and lower cost service have been a core part of LDCs business for decades. Based on the Energy Information Administration's 2015 Residential Energy Consumption Survey, a detailed comparison of energy use for a natural gas home versus a heat pump home show that electricity bills are higher in all nine regions with an average savings of $373 per year.

With the overall upwards pressure for higher electric rates, the cost differential between heating with natural gas and electricity should continue to increase.

Much like their electric brethren, natural gas utilities grow their business through approved rate base investments and population/volume growth. Capital budget expenditures for electric utilities are obvious - power generating plants and transmission wires. For gas utilities, the equivalent would be gas "mains" pipes in the streets and "service" pipes from the street to the residential home or business. In addition, compressor stations along the pipe network regulate natural gas pressure. The commodity product cost of the natural gas consumed by each account is a "pass-through" item, where the utility bills ratepayers based on its natural gas acquisition cost. In essence, a natural gas utility makes its profit by supplying the infrastructure from the interstate pipeline provider to the end user.

Like their electric peers, natural gas utilities should provide investors with consistency in earnings and dividend growth. Equity research firm CFRA publishes a quality rating for over 2,500 stocks for 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth. Known as the Quality Rating, the SPGMI rating is an A+ to D scale, with B+ considered as Average for their sector.

A large portion of LDC rate base additions has been through the replacement of leak-prone gas mains and service pipes. The two most common types of leak-prone piping are either uncoated bare steel or cast iron, both are subject to degradation over time. While today's preferred material is plastic piping, as recently as the 1960s, leak-prone materials were still being utilized. In many regions, leak-prone pipe replacement is a significant annual investment for LDCs.

In Jan. 2020, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners published a report titled Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Replacement and Modernization: A Review of State Programs. According to the report, there are a combined 67,000 miles of cast iron and bare steel mains in need of replacement, out of a total of 1.7 million miles of mains nationwide. In addition, there are 1.9 million miles of cast iron and bare steel service lines out of 69.0 million miles of total service lines. Generally, the longer the gas service history, the higher the exposure to leak-prone pipe replacement costs. The report breaks down the number of miles of leak-prone piping in each state, separated into regions. The tables speak for themselves and should be at least reviewed and noted during natural gas utility due diligence. The advantages of not going to the well (ratepayers) for large annual pipe replacement budgets certainly helps develop better regulatory relationships. While some may calculate that leak-prone pipes only make up 5% of mains and 2% of service pipes, the cost to replace is substantial, especially in urban areas with some pipe replacement projects costing over $10 million per mile. In 2013, the American Gas Association estimated that to replace just the 32,000 miles of only cast iron pipes would cost $82 billion, but with a total of 67,000 miles of bare steel and cast iron pipes still needing replacement, the total exposure to the gas utility business will be multiple times that amount.

However, especially after the gas utility disasters in Pennsylvania in 2011 and Massachusetts in 2018, ageing pipe replacement has become a regularly approved and priority investment in the rate base. Many states allow for "trackers," which immediately incorporate pipe replacement investments in the rate base. This mechanism speeds up the investment returns to the LDC by skirting the usual "regulatory lag" between spending the capital and earning a profitable return. Since 2005, the nationwide number of miles of leak-prone main and service pipes has been cut in half, implying at the current pace the industry is facing another 15 years of pipe replacement. 20 states (Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico) have eliminated all leak-prone cast iron and bare steel piping. These are the states natural gas LDC investors should focus on.

Overall, utility regulatory support and availability of future natural gas supplies should be considerations in choosing a LDC. Like their electric peers, the state public utility commission is the gatekeeper to regulated profits. Regulated Research Associates (RRA), a service of S&P, offers a state by state analysis of the regulatory environment controlling the financial purse strings of the utilities under their jurisdiction. States are grouped into three major categories of More Constructive/Above Average, Average, and Less Constructive/Below Average. Each category is divided into three subgroups of High, Middle, and Low, to describe its rating within the major categories. Investors should review a map offered in my June 4, 2020, article to compare the state's ratings with the utilities service territory, with focus on those stated listed as Above Average for regulatory support. These states include More Constructive/Above Average #2 (Middle) - Alabama, Virginia, Wisconsin, and More Constructive/Above Average #3 (LOW) - Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania. In addition, investors should appreciate the current disdain for expansion of our nation's natural gas infrastructures, especially in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. It will be difficult to convert oil heated homes in Maine to cleaner, less expensive natural gas if the required increase in supply is blocked by the state of NY.

Some investors believe natural gas utilities are less exposed to disruptive technologies than their electric utility peers. There are political and economic pressures for electric utilities to prioritize renewable energy, making selected previous investments and economic forecasts obsolete. The competition from ratepayer owned roof top solar and neighborhood microgrids, combined with the advent of battery storage of renewable power, is upending the electric utility industry. Its natural gas peers do not appear to have similar exposure to disruptive-type technologies.

Historically, natural gas utilities have traded at higher valuations and lower yields than electric utilities. In June, Standard and Poor's published an article concerning the valuation differences between LDC and electric utilizes, and the impact on natural gas utilities:

The premium for the LDCs' PE multiple, a measure of future earnings potential, stood at 16% at the start of 2019 but eroded throughout the year and into the start of 2020, Mizuho analysis showed. The rise of building natural gas bans and an increased focus on environmental, social and governance policies shook investor confidence in the space, the firm said. The current public health and economic crisis has changed the outlook for gas utilities. The COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. struck at the tail end of the winter heating season, when LDCs generate most of their revenues, Mizuho noted. By comparison, the economic hangover could continue to weigh on electric power use during the peak summer cooling season, the analysts said. "Back in the Great Recession, LDC multiples peaked at a 25% premium and averaged a 10% premium over a 16-month period," Mizuho analysts wrote. "Should the current economic crisis continue, we could see the LDC premium expand beyond its current 4% premium versus the electric P/E."

There are less than 15 mostly natural gas LDC utilities to choose from. The table below lists many of the "purer" play natural gas LDCs. Some companies have exposure to non-LDC business, such as federally regulated storage and natural gas pipelines, building materials, and leak-prone pipe replacement construction. The table is sorted by the current Enterprise Value (market cap plus debt) (EV) divided by Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization (EBITDA). Previous acquisition of utility companies during the ongoing consolidation trend has been in the EV/EBITDA valuation range of 12x to 15x. Included in the table is the market cap, current price, 2021 earnings estimate and the forward 2021 PE ratio, and the forward dividend yield.

From the list above, I have selected three LDC stocks to review: South Jersey Industries (SJI), Spire Inc. (SR), and Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX).

South Jersey Industries is a small-cap stock with two separate service territories, both in the state of New Jersey. The northern territory, Elizabethtown Gas, services the Philadelphia area and a small portion of New York City suburbs. The southern territory, South Jersey Gas, services the coastal and rural counties of South Jersey and the outlining areas of Wilmington, Delaware. Combined, SJI services 700,000 customers. In addition, SJI operates a non-utility business focused on energy marketing, developing renewable electric power, and a small midstream pipeline business in PA.

Of interest, 46% of revenues were generated from their non-utility natural gas marketing segment, but for the first 6 months of 2020, operating earnings per share were merely $0.12. Regulated utility operations generated 54% of YTD revenues and $1.20 in operating earnings per share. While the renewable energy portion of SJI could be attractive to some, I find the lack of profitability to be of concern. 46% of revenues should produce more than 10% of operating profits.

New Jersey is considered on the low end of Average for regulatory oversight, rated Average, Low 3. The allowed ROE approved by the New Jersey regulators is 9.6% vs. a national average of 9.7%. SJI has earned a B+ rating (Average) for 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth by CFRA. While population growth and conversions from other fuel sources (oil, electricity) have driven annual customer growth by an average of 1.5%, high state taxes and a move out of urban areas could have a negative impact on customer count growth. In the Northeast, there are 29,000 miles of leak-prone mains. Of this total, NJ represents 4,500 miles of mains in need of replacement in addition to 185,000 customer service pipes in need of upgrades. With the drive in the northeast to curb expansion of natural gas infrastructure, including New Jersey, natural gas availability for utility expansion could be in jeopardy. State environmental leaders are following suit of neighboring New York's approach of denial of gas infrastructure expansion on the grounds it violates the 2019 NY Climate Change law.

Overall, I would rate South Jersey Industries as a Neutral stock selection, where the attractions of its higher yield do not outweigh the negatives of Average regulatory support, average history of generating longer-term shareholder growth of earnings and dividends, questionable underlying population trends, above average exposure to leak-prone pipes, and questionable future availability of infrastructure expansion.

Spire Inc. is a Midwest gas utility serving Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. SR supplies 1.1 million customers in Missouri, 500,000 in Alabama and 400,000 in Mississippi. For regulatory support, Missouri is rated as Average, Middle 2. Alabama is rated as Above Average, Middle 2 and Mississippi is rated Above Average, Low 3. Overall, Spire has almost equal exposure to Above Average and Average regulatory support, which is a positive. For example, Alabama's regulated returns are set at 10.4% Allowed ROE vs. 9.8% for Missouri, compared to a national average of 9.7%. Spire has earned a SPGMI Quality Rating of A- for 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth, joining a select few A companies in the utility sector. Spire's service territory is not considered as a hotbed of population growth, and expansion of its rate base through capital expenditures will drive future earnings. Pipe replacement in the three states combined represents 3,500 miles of leak-prone materials and around 170,000 service lines. Future availability of natural gas does not seem to be an issue, as shown by the early 2020 in-service of the Spire STL pipeline connecting St. Louis to the Rocky Mountain Express, a major pipeline from the Rocky Mountains of Colorado to eastern Ohio. However, there continues to be legal challenges by the Environmental Defense Fund to overturn the original permits.

Spire was built through acquisitions and recently management has been struggling to build a midstream business in regulated natural gas storage. In 2017, SR began assembling storage facilities in southwest Wyoming, close to five interstate pipelines from the Rockies to the West Coast. However, with lower projected demand from gas-powered generation plants in California and Washington, the need for additional storage facilities now seems murky. The storage story is basic - natural gas demand and production supply are consistently out of whack with too much demand in the winter from heating needs and not enough demand in the summer. In addition, power producers always need to have a guaranteed supply available. These two drive the need to store natural gas. As CA moves away from gas as a power source, the need for storage declines. Management wrote down its $181 million investment in Aug of this year to reflect the lower value of its storage business. The pre-tax $141 million write-off represents almost $3.00 a share, and an admission by management their expansion was ill-timed.

The only thing investors hate more from a utility than a dividend cut is a failed expansion, and Spire shareholders have paid a handsome price. Share prices have fallen from the high-$80s to the mid-$50s, and now trade at prices not seen since 2015. While the EV/EBITDA is high at 16, I view Spire as a Speculative Buy due to its lower 2021 PE of 12 and a higher-than-peer current yield, and recently started a position in SR in my investment bucket titled "bought primarily for income."

Southwest Gas Holdings is a LDC with service in Arizona and Nevada, and a small slice of California around Lake Tahoe. 53% of its 2 million customers live in Arizona, 37% in Nevada, and 10% in California. RRA rates AZ at Average, Middle 2; NV at Average, Low 3; and California at Average, High 1. Overall, SWX's service territory can be classified as Average for its regulatory support. This is demonstrated by Arizona's allowed ROE of 9.50% versus Nevada at 9.25% and California at 10.10%. SWX has earned an A CFRA quality rating for 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth.

The Southwest is one of the major population growth centers in the country. Over the past decade, the growth rates in SWX service territory has allowed for consistent annual customer count growth of over 1.5%. Increasing population inflows also brings with it increased commercial and industrial opportunities. As SWX services new population centers, their exposure to leak-prone pipes is minimal. Nevada has no cast iron or bare steel mains, and Arizona is listed as having a total of 700 miles of leak-prone pipes across the state. These two advantages should not go unnoticed by investors. Southwest Gas territory acquires its gas supplies either from the north (Utah and Colorado) or from the east (New Mexico and Texas). Pipeline availability does not seem to be an issue for future expansion of service.

Southwest Gas has a very active utility construction segment, Centuri. Centuri earns about 27% of net income for SWX and specializes in replacement of natural gas pipes and electric power lines. 70% of Centuri's trailing 12-month revenues are from gas infrastructure projects. As described above, leak-prone pipe replacement is an opportunity that will support 15 years of consistent market prospects. SWX seems well-positioned to take advantage of the needs for pipe replacement. I have been a shareholder of SWX for a few years and believe the current market value warrants a Buy rating amid improving longer-term shareholder returns.

For additional due diligence research, investor presentations are linked here for South Jersey Industries, Spire Inc., and Southwest Gas. I expect to offer reviews of additional natural gas utilities over the next few weeks.

