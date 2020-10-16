Levi Strauss's (LEVI) latest quarter was positive, with revenue, gross margins, and SG&A all much better than expected. Looking ahead, I think Levi's prospects are bright – the brand remains iconic and has the longevity needed to navigate these challenging times. Furthermore, the company's strong financial positioning leaves it well-positioned to endure the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the impact of the crisis gradually fades, LEVI's financial performance should continue to gain momentum, supporting upside in shares. I think LEVI can generate a post-pandemic EPS of $2.75-$3.00, which at a c. 15x P/E multiple, implies a $41 target price.

A Better-Than-Expected FQ3 Driven by EMEA and Americas Wholesale

LEVI shares were deservedly higher following a quarter which saw broad-based sales and margin recovery trends. While sales did decline c. 27% Y/Y, the result was still far above consensus' low bar. Similarly, limited EBIT margin contraction of -425bps drove EPS to $0.08 (consensus estimates was for a c. $0.26 loss/share).

Source: LEVI FQ3 Press Release

The LEVI 10-Q filing offered further insight into the underlying drivers, with Americas wholesale standing out for the quarter at -26% Y/Y (considerably better than last quarter's -58% Y/Y). Similarly, Europe wholesale was only down c. 18% Y/Y after last quarter's -66% Y/Y result, supporting the case for an emerging top line recovery.

Source: LEVI 10-Q Filing

By region, overall Americas revenue declined 29% Y/Y (slightly underperforming wholesale), while top line results were strongest in Europe (-16% Y/Y). On the other hand, Asia was the big underperformer at -42% Y/Y, as the adverse impact from COVID-19-related lockdowns in India weighed on FQ3 results. Excluding India, revenue in Asia would have been down a more palatable 24% Y/Y.

Source: LEVI FQ3 Press Release

E-Commerce Shines Amid the Pandemic

The e-commerce channel (owned and partner sites) continued to drive much of the growth, with revenue up c. 50% globally and rising to c. 24% of total revenue. Within the channel, LEVI's own e-commerce business outperformed, growing 52% Y/Y and contributing to c. 8% of overall revenue. The e-commerce growth was broad-based across regions, with the U.S. up 61% Y/Y, Europe up 35% Y/Y, and Asia also up 27% Y/Y.

The increasingly central role of the e-commerce channel reflects an acceleration of the digital agenda LEVI laid out pre-IPO. Pre-COVID-19, e-commerce only contributed to c. 5% of sales, significantly below peer average in the low double-digit %. Post-COVID-19, however, the company has accelerated its capabilities across data, AI, along with delivery and shipping. In turn, this has led to a nimbler and more scalable model, enabling expanded e-commerce scale.

Looking ahead, the company expects its global e-commerce business to double and grow penetration to over one-third of total revenue. More importantly, growth in the e-commerce channel will have positive implications for profits – LEVI's e-commerce business has already turned profitable in F3Q, and over the long term, the e-commerce channel is guided to be accretive to the overall margin profile once it doubles in scale.

Significant Margin Expansion Potential

For FQ3, reported gross margin increased c. 130bps, but the increase was narrower at c. 60bps on an adjusted basis. Nonetheless, LEVI's gross margin profile looks set to expand further on the back of higher DTC contribution, along with more favorable pricing and stronger sell-through in U.S. wholesale.

Furthermore, the company expects to implement a c. $100 million cost reduction plan (two-thirds in cash) by FQ4, which sets LEVI on the path to 12%+ operating margins. In sum, I believe LEVI stands to emerge stronger post-COVID-19 – beyond a top-line recovery, I also see LEVI as a structural margin gainer.

Continued Strength Expected Heading into FQ4 and Fiscal 2021

Looking ahead to FQ4, LEVI expects EPS of $0.14-$0.16, reflecting a revenue decline of 14%-15% Y/Y and gross margins flat to up slightly. However, management commentary suggests that there is room for gross margins to increase further at a 40-50bps pace annually by fiscal 2021 and beyond. SG&A has also been guided to decline by $80-$100 million Y/Y, despite a projected increase in advertising spending (to c. 8% of total revenue) for FQ4.

There was more bullishness on the longer-term revenue outlook, as management called for "more confidence in the future" on the back of an accelerated casualization shift, along with digital investments and wholesale re-mapping. On the latter point, LEVI has announced a new distribution deal signed with Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) for 11 top flagship doors for a premium-priced offering. Another 360 incremental Target (TGT) doors will open by Fall next year.

By region, Asia is, as expected, guided to be the weakest region as India gradually reopens. Meanwhile, Europe will be the strongest-performing region in FQ4. In fiscal 2021, the company expects a return to pre-COVID-19 revenue levels by the second half of the year for the overall company, with Europe set for recovery as soon as the first half. With margin expansion also on track, the stage is set for the quarterly dividend to be reinstated sometime in the next fiscal year.

Structurally Improved Profitability Post-Pandemic

Following a strong FQ3, LEVI is positioned to emerge stronger post-COVID-19. While revenue should gradually return to pre-COVID-19 levels as the headwinds fade, I think LEVI has structurally improved its underlying profitability, and therefore, could surprise to the upside. Assuming LEVI achieves its c. 12% adj. EBIT margin target and revenues return to fiscal 2019 levels by the second half of next year, I see LEVI generating c. $2.50-3.00 of EPS (excluding share buybacks).

At current levels, shares trade at c. 5-6x post-pandemic EPS, which is undemanding considering LEVI's status as an iconic global brand in a healthy, branded category. Instead, I believe the franchise should command a c. 15x P/E, which implies a $41 target price at the mid-point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.