Even if it restructures soon, getting 4% of the new equity should make its shares worth $0.30 apiece.

Gulfport stock appears to offer some potential upside though, since there is still a decent chance that it makes the near-term interest payments.

If the October 15 interest payment isn't made, it may take a couple days to find out.

The company has $44 million in bond interest payments due from October 15 to November 15, then a gap until a $12 million payment is due on January 15.

Gulfport stock has recently declined significantly, apparently due to the risk that it doesn't make its near-term bond interest payments.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) stock has fallen significantly recently despite strengthening 2021 natural gas futures. This appears to be due to concerns about whether it will make its unsecured bond interest payments, most of which are concentrated in the next month.

The company's restructuring risk remains high despite the improved outlook for 2021 natural gas prices, as longer-term natural gas price expectations are lower. Gulfport's leverage is estimated at 3.8x EBITDAX at $2.60 NYMEX natural gas even if it pulls off a debt exchange in the future.

That being said, at around $0.30 per share, Gulfport common stock may be worth a speculative look. In the event that the company restructures in the near term, getting around 4% of the new equity should be enough to make the stock worth around $0.30 per share.

Unsecured Bond Interest Payments

Gulfport's unsecured bond interest payments are concentrated in Q2 and Q4. The company's 2023, 2024 and 2025 bonds have interest payments that are due in those quarters (with next payments due November 1, October 15 and November 15 respectively). Its 2026 bonds have interest payments due on January 15 and July 15.

$ Million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Bond Interest Payments $12 $44 $12 $44

This means that Gulfport has significantly higher cash interest costs in Q2 and Q4 ($32 million higher per quarter compared to Q1 and Q3).

Thus, the company is at higher risk of restructuring in Q2 and Q4, with the potential for skipped interest payments to lead to a restructuring support agreement.

In the event that Gulfport skips an interest payment, it may take a couple days to find out about it, as in the case of Oasis Petroleum (OAS).

Effect On Common Stock

At $0.30 per share, Gulfport stock appears to have decent speculative potential. In the event that it does restructure soon, I can see the common shares getting a modest amount of new equity.

At this time, Gulfport doesn't have multiple debt classes competing for new equity. It also has only a limited amount of credit facility debt ($123 million at the end of Q2 2020). The company should be able to reduce its credit facility debt further in upcoming months due to a strong near-term outlook for natural gas prices, so it shouldn't need to do a rights offering.

Gulfport's bonds are significantly impaired (trading in the low-60s cents on the dollar), but at the same time, are not as drastically impaired (such as 10 or 20 cents on the dollar) as many those of companies when they restructure.

These are conditions that are conducive to the common shares getting a small amount (such as 3% to 5%) of new equity if Gulfport restructures soon.

At 2020 production levels and $2.60 longer-term natural gas prices, Gulfport's new equity may be worth around $1.2 billion (assuming an enterprise value of around 3.5x EBITDAX). At 3% of that, the current common shares would be worth around $0.22 per share, while at 5%, they would be worth $0.37 per share.

In the event that the company makes its near-term interest payments, the stock should probably rebound to the level it was trading in early October at least.

Gulfport stock remains high risk (as there is also a chance that common shares receive less than 3% of new equity in a near-term restructuring). However, $0.30 appears to be a decent price for a small speculative position given that the stock should go up if it makes its near-term interest payments, while there is a solid chance that it will get new equity worth close to the current share price if it does restructure soon.

Expected Value

The following table shows how Gulfport shares may have some upside despite a significant risk of near-term restructuring.

I've assumed a 60% chance that the company doesn't make its near-term interest payments and thus restructures soon. If that happens, I've assumed a 30% chance that common shareholders end up with zero new equity, a 40% chance that they end up with 3% new equity and a 15% chance each of 4% and 5% new equity.

In the event that common shareholders get zero new equity, there will probably still be an opportunity to sell shares for some value (such as $0.10 per share).

Odds Scenario Value Expected Value Restructure, 0% New Equity 18% $0.10 $0.02 Restructure, 3% New Equity 24% $0.22 $0.05 Restructure, 4% New Equity 9% $0.30 $0.03 Restructure, 5% New Equity 9% $0.37 $0.03 Don't Restructure 40% $0.60 $0.24 Total 100% $0.37

I've also assumed a 40% chance that the company makes its near-term interest payments, and that the stock rebounds to $0.60 in that scenario.

This gives Gulfport an expected value of $0.37 per share, albeit with a wide range ($0.10-0.60) of potential outcomes.

Conclusion

Gulfport shares have declined considerably in value recently due to the potential for it not to make its near-term bond interest payments. I do agree that the risk of that happening is above 50%, even though the company certainly has the ability to make those payments. Gulfport's leverage is much too high even for $3 natural gas prices.

That being said, shares look to have positive speculative value, since there is a still a decent chance that the company makes the interest payments, and even if it does restructure soon, common shareholders have a good chance of ending up with a small amount of new equity.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GPOR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.