Cerus Corporation inks FDA contract for Pathogen Reduction technology

Cerus Corporation (CERS) announced that it has inked a five-year contract with the US Food and Drug Administration. The contract pertains to the development of cutting-edge compounds for optimizing pathogen reduction treatment of whole blood for reducing the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections. The contract is estimated to be worth $11.1 million.

Cerus is active in the field of blood products. It aims to develop and supply vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components. Its main customer base consists of blood centers, hospitals and ultimately patients. Dr. Nina Mufti, program leader for both the Whole Blood and Red Blood Cell programs at Cerus said, “A whole blood PR solution would complement Cerus’ portfolio of marketed pathogen reduction products for platelets and plasma, as well as its INTERCEPT Red Blood Cell (RBC) program that is in late-stage clinical development in the U.S.”

The company’s lead product is INTERCEPT Blood System which delivers the full spectrum of blood transfusion products. It is the only company in blood transfusion segment to receive both the FDA approval and CE Mark for pathogen reduction of both plasma components and platelet. The system is currently available in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East and selected countries in other regions around the world.

Cerus’s blood system is effective in lowering the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections. Its pathogen reduction mechanism is compliant with the FDA’s pending guidance pertaining bacterial contamination. It aids in decreasing risk beyond bacteria with mitigation of TTI due to viruses and parasites, as well as TA-GVHD due to T-Cells.

INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets comprises disposable kits and a UVA Illuminator. This fluid path platelet processing set is designed for single use and has integrated Amotosalen solution container, illumination container, Compound Adsorption Device and final storage containers. The set is available in different specifications.

The INTERCEPT Blood System for Plasma, pathogen reduction system, offers diminution of pathogens and leukocytes. The system has long background of safety and has showed equivalent therapeutic efficacy to conventional plasma in various clinical trials. The INTERCEPT treatment for plasma and platelets can take place on the Illuminator platform, offering better efficiency.

The blood system works by using amotosalen, a photoactive compound. This compound is activated with the use of ultraviolet light, specifically targeting DNA and RNA, irreversibly cross-linking nucleic acids, which bars the duplication of viruses, bacteria, and parasites.

The company recently reported shipping over 7.5 million treatable platelet and plasma doses since its launch.

Analysis: Cerus cash balance at last reporting was $136.47 million. The company’s debt is ~$64 million, while market capitalization is $1.12 billion. Institutions hold over 72% shares and public holding is nearly 17%. Though the stock is trading at near 52 week high, there is a short interest of over 7% and shares short are 10.74 million with 7 days to cover.

Investment Thesis: Though the stock is currently trading close to its 52 weeks high, the latest news is likely to have long term positive impact on the stock price. The company also reported strong quarterly results, underscoring its growth potential.

Twist Biosciences strikes new deal for T Cell therapies

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) announced inking a new deal with Neogene Therapeutics Inc. The deal will help the companies in developing a novel class of fully personalized T cell therapies to treat cancer. The collaboration will leverage the use of Neogene’s proprietary expertise in targeting tumor neo-antigens as well as the use of Twist’s DNA synthesis platform.

The terms of the collaboration provide for the companies to work together for developing novel tools for T cell therapies. Twist Biosciences will be responsible for creating a specialized T cell receptor. The company will perform this task through its Twist Biopharma division. Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Putting our platforms together, we believe we will be able to expedite the identification and genetic engineering of TCR genes to create personalized T cell therapies for cancer, bringing new hope to address the current limitations of treatments available today.”

Twist Biopharma also has the responsibility of discovering antibodies with particular purpose, affinity and specificity to two oncology targets for future Neogene CAR-T therapies. These antibodies are designed to have single point specificity for their target, facilitating its use for new CAR-T therapies.

Twist is entitled to have milestones and royalty payments contingent upon the achievement of key preclinical, clinical and commercial targets for any antibodies and T cell receptors coming out of this collaboration. The company also stands to receive technology access fees. On the other hand, Neogene will have exclusive rights to the synthetic TCR library for targeting viral and neo-antigens in the oncology segment.

Neogene Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company. It is mainly involved in the development of next-generation, fully personalized engineered T cells therapies.

Analysis: Twist biosciences stock gained over 10% to hit a 52 week high, closing 10/15/2020 at $99.89. There is a 12.01% short interest with 7 days to cover 4.35 million shares. The company has a cash balance of $311.76 million at last reporting, with a debt of $37.92 million and market capitalization of $4.03 billion.

Investment Thesis: The new collaboration will allow the company to maintain and boost its liquidity while using cutting edge technology to further develop its portfolio. The company is also working on COVID-19 vaccine.

Gossamer Bio announces disappointing data for Asthma and Chronic Rhinosinusitis trials

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) reported topline data from its Phase 2 TITAN trial in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis and Phase 2b LEDA trial in patients with moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma. The proof-of-concept TITAN trial enrolled 97 patients and the LEDA trial enrolled 480 patients with uncontrolled, moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma.

The TITAN trial examined the treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps with GB001 40 mg vs. placebo over 16 weeks. However, the trial failed to meet its primary as well as secondary endpoints. The safety and tolerability profile of the drug candidate was found to be in line with that observed in the LEDA Study. The company does not intend to continue further development of the drug candidate for chronic rhinosinusitis condition.

For LEDA trial, the primary endpoint consisted of asthma worsening with five components. A patient was considered to have experienced asthma worsening if they met any of the five components by Week 24. The trial did not meet the primary endpoint, however, there were consistent and meaningful decline in the chances of asthma worsening vis a vis placebo. key secondary endpoint pertaining time to first asthma worsening as compared to placebo showed statistically significant improvement.

Analysis: Gossamer Bio has dropped further to near 52 week low and short interest surged to over 20% to cover 9.86 million shares in 14 days. The company has a cash balance of $600.36 million and a debt of $180.45 million. The market capitalization is now $671.30 million, with 63.48% institutional shareholding, 21.5% PE/VC firms holding and only 3.7% public holding.

Investment Thesis: The latest double failure is a massive setback for the company. The stock is already on the weak footing and the future prospects are not encouraging.

