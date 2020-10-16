The company's near-term growth potential is lackluster, but it has been pursuing an organic growth strategy that will create long-term value, and M&A optionality remains significant.

If you look at how PNC Financial (PNC) shares have traded this year, you might think it was “just another bank”. Given that the management team has shown itself to be a good steward of shareholder capital, I don’t believe that’s fair.

Clearly, the macro environment matters; rates are going to be low for a while, and the market is clearly worried about a “second wave” of COVID-19 shutdowns, uncertainty over further stimulus, and turmoil around the election. Still, for patient investors with a longer-term horizon, I think PNC offers decent return potential.

A Better-Than-Expected Quarter, But How Much Better Is Hard To Quantify

PNC posted a strong beat relative to sell-side expectations with core EPS of $3.27 versus a sell-side average estimate of $2.13; for my part, I exclude securities gains/losses and hedging from “core”. Regular readers know I’m a fan of looking at pre-provision profits as well, but it’s harder to quantify the outperformance this time, as a substantial and unspecified private equity valuation adjustment contributed to the results. As reported, PNC had a 15% pre-provision earnings beat, though I think the real figure may be closer to 6%-7% and I can’t rule out that the actual underlying result was more or less “in line”.

Revenue was flat from the prior year and up 5% sequentially, good for 5% beat versus the sell-side. Net interest income was down 1% yoy and 2% qoq, basically in line with expectations, as a weaker net interest margin (down 13bp qoq, missing by 9bp) was offset by a larger balance sheet (average earning assets up 3% qoq). Non-interest income was up 2% yoy and 18% qoq as reported, though excluding the “other” category moves that to a down 4% / up 6% result.

Operating income was down 4% yoy and up 1% qoq. While the absolute reported expense number matched expectations, the efficiency ratio was more than three points better than expected, helped by that unexpected boost to fee income. Pre-provision profits, as reported, rose 6% yoy and 14% qoq, but likely flat to up modestly after correcting for those private equity adjustments.

Tangible book value per share rose 16% yoy and 2% qoq, while the CET 1 ratio grew to 11.3%.

Loan Growth Remains Weak, While Credit Is Looking Better

PNC reported a 3.5% qoq decline in end-of-period loans and a nearly 6% qoq decline in average loans, performing worse than the average large bank (the average was a 2.5% qoq decline in average balances). Commercial lending held up a little better than average, with a 6% qoq decline in C&I loans (ex-PPP), and slight growth in commercial real estate lending. Consumer lending was weaker, though, with a 2% qoq decline driver largely by lower consumer lending across autos, cards, student loans, and home equity (for PNC, home equity lending is a larger contributor than mortgage lending).

Spreads remain weak but appear to be stabilizing, as loan yields declined 5bp qoq, and just 1bp ex-PPP, while interest-bearing deposit costs declined 11bp qoq. PNC continues to see strong deposit inflow, with total deposits up about 2.5% qoq and non-interest-bearing deposits up 8%.

PNC was expected to be an outperformer on credit through this cycle, and so far, that would seem to be the case. The bank’s loan loss provision was a fraction of what the sell side expected (only about 10%), and the bank released a little more than $100 million in reserves. While there was additional provisioning in the commercial book (largely COVID-19-related impacts to CRE), the consumer book went the other way on improving macro trends.

Non-performing loan balances did increase 21% yoy and 11% qoq, but delinquencies were down 5% qoq, with good trends in the 30-59 day and 60-89 day buckets. The charge-off rate declined sequentially, with a still-low 0.24% versus 0.35% in the prior quarter. PNC is still reserved to over 50% of the Fed’s severely adverse loss estimate, and the 2.4% ex-PPP reserve ratio includes about 276% coverage of current non-performing loans.

Idling At The Start Line

Frankly, there’s not much that PNC can really do to goose its performance in the short term and core pre-provision profit performance will likely be lackluster into 2022. PNC is delivering good operating leverage, but management is also looking to continue to grow the business, opening new retail and commercial operations, including targeting new markets like San Antonio, Austin, and San Diego next year, so operating leverage is somewhat limited. Likewise, with weak loan demand and soft spreads, there’s not much happening on the spread side of the business.

Making matters more challenging from an ROE/ROTCE perspective, PNC is sitting on substantial excess capital. Management has made it clear that they intend to be more active in M&A, but with credit quality trends generally shaping up well across the sector and valuations still depressed relative to historical norms, PNC may find it difficult to construct a deal that is acceptable to all parties. I believe PNC will eventually find its opportunities, as banks will still have operational challenges related to spreads and scale after the pandemic-related issues are over, but it may take a little longer than investors would prefer.

Outlook

I’m adjusting some components of my model in response to the stronger third-quarter results but not making many fundamental changes at this point. With that, I’m still expecting PNC to see a roughly 2% annualized decline in core earnings from 2019 to 2024 (with a sizable decline in core earnings this year followed by a recovery) and a long-term core earnings growth rate around 2%. Likewise, while excess capital will likely lead to a return on tangible common equity in the high single digits next year, I believe it is reasonable to adjust for that and use a number closer to 10% as the “real” ROTCE figure for valuation purposes.

Bottom Line

I continue to see fair value for PNC in the range of $120-130. PNC is never going to be the most dynamic, aggressive, or fast-growing bank out there, but the argument for PNC is that it is a “slow and steady wins the race” sort of performer that pursues cost/capital-efficient growth opportunities with a disciplined approach to credit quality and capital returns. I like that, and while PNC isn’t my favorite name in the bank sector, I think it is likely to be an outperformer over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.