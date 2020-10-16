20 Pending Dividend Hikes For October To December

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five in this collection of top-yield ten dividend-boosted dogs showed 32.34% more net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. The little, lower-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this October pack.

Financial Services companies with five and Consumer Cyclical with five showed the most increases in this pack.

Increases ranged $0.00133 per quarter by Sirius XM Holdings to $0.45 quarterly by Starbucks and ranged upward from 0.9% by Bank OZK to 150.0% by Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Barron's Weekly lists stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data. Here is your dogcatcher rundown for 20 stocks proclaimed 9/28-10/12/20.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. These dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your September 28 to October 12 combined data from Barron's for 20 dividend-paying stocks as supplemented by analysis powered by YCharts as of September 28 - October 12.

Watch this space (as ongoing uncertainty festers) for those implacable corporations raising payouts in the face of wavering popularity as measured by stock prices.

Incidentally, 8 of the top 20 9/28-10/12/20 dividend stock hikers met or exceeded the dog catcher buy criterion of dividends from $1k invested producing income greater than the single share price: Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), Bank OZK (OZK), First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC), Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI), Educational Development Corp. (EDUC), and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 10.17%-48.21% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Posted September 28-October 12

Six of ten top stocks by yield were among the top-ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these boosted dividend dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 12, 2021 were:

Saratoga Investment Corp. was projected to net $482.13 based on the median of estimates from ten analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 61% greater than the market as a whole.

Bank OZK was projected to net $314.46 based on the median of target estimates from ten analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 104% more than the market as a whole.

American Financial Group (AFG) was projected to net $229.65 based on the median of target estimates from three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 12% below the market as a whole.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. was projected to net $169.07 based on the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) was projected to net $158.37 based on the median of target price estimates from ten analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) was projected to net $292.91 based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

First of Long Island Corp. was projected to net $135.57 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% under the market as a whole.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) was projected to net $135.10 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. was projected to net $120.33 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% greater than the market as a whole.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) was projected to net $101.68 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.84% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Source: top13.net

Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

16 Dividend-Boosted Stocks Showed Estimated Target Gains

Source: YCharts

20 Top Dividend-Boosted Equities By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend-boosted stocks reported in Barron's 9/28/20 to 10/12/20 by yield represented six sectors.

Two utilities representatives placed first and seventh: Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) [1] and OGE Energy Corp. [7].

Three representatives from the financial services sector placed second, third and tenth: Bank OZK [2], American Financial Group Inc. [3], and First of Long Island Corp. [10], respectively.

One communication services sector representative placed fourth: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [4]. Then, a consumer cyclical sector stock took fifth place, Johnson Outdoors Inc. [5], followed by a lone technology representative in sixth place, TTEC Holdings Inc. [6].

A lone industrials sector representative placed ninth, Lockheed Martin Corp. [9], to complete these top ten October dividend-boosted stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten October Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 16.82% To 71.05% Upsides With (31) No Downsiders Detected

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 32.34% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Of Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks To 10/12/21

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs revealed, 9/28-10/12/20, were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top-ten dividend-boosted dogs showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Ten Top Highest-Yield Dividend-Boosted Dogs (32) Delivering 20.71% Vs. (33) 15.65% Net Gains by All Ten Come October 12, 2021





Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 45.29% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third-lowest priced selection, Saratoga Investment Corp., was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 48.21%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend-boosted dogs as of 10/12/20 were Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., First of Long Island Corp., Saratoga Investment Corp., Bank OZK, and OGE Energy Corp., with prices ranging from $2.80 to $31.14.

Five higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs as of 8/31-9/28/20 were Glacier Bancorp Inc., Artesian Resources Corp., Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG); American Financial Group Inc., and Lockheed Martin Corp., whose prices ranged from $34.68 to $388.95.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Here is a reprise of the essential contents of this article, in case you missed it earlier: 8 of the top 20 9/28-10/12/20 dividend stock hikers met or exceeded the dog catcher buy signal when dividends from $1k invested produce income greater than the single share price: Saratoga Investment Corp., Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., OGE Energy Corp., Bank OZK, First of Long Island Corp., Glacier Bancorp Inc., Educational Development Corp., and Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your dividend-boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: photodog.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.