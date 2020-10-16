Prepared by Stephanie of Team BAD BEAT lnvesting

One name that we have frequently traded both long and short is Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), the only stock we move in and out of in the egg space. The company just reported its fiscal Q1 earnings, and the results were better than expected. We knew egg pricing was relatively solid in the quarter, but costs and volumes were the real concerns. That said, CALM stock had rallied up to the mid- to high-$40 range with egg pricing. With pricing normalizing recently and shares back in the mid-$30s, we think you can consider the shares. Aim for $35 if the stock gets there. Home demand for eggs is very strong. That said, demand from food service customers is improving as many restaurants have resumed limited service, but food service demand is still well below pre-quarantine levels, which has constrained the price of shell eggs in the retail market. We believe that commercial demand picks up in calendar 2021. With results doing well, we want to consider the shares. But one area of concern was that the dividend, which was close to being reinstated, will be on hold as fiscal Q1 saw losses. So, we think shares are setting up for an entry for traders, but investors should note there are cumulative losses which need to be made up. Let us discuss.

Revenues spike as expected

Revenues are volatile in this name and fluctuate with the price of eggs. You need to watch egg pricing and related data with this name, and right now, the supply and demand balance is off, weighing a bit on pricing. For the most part, the price of eggs has normalized, but was up from last year. In terms of the virus, some demand erosion from restaurant closures has impacted eggs, but so far, it has not impacted operations. That said, the price of eggs was up nicely in the quarter.

Net sales in Q1 2021 were $292.8 million, rising 21.4% from last year. The rebound was driven by egg pricing which we all know is variable, and that is why we watch demand and hen supply. Eggs had been oversupplied for about a year straight, and thanks to COVID-19, demand and pricing rose. In this quarter, the price of eggs was higher, while volumes were up. The company sold 263.9 million dozen eggs this quarter, up big from 254.4 million dozen last year.

It remains true that specialty eggs are critical for the company's growth, and sales volume of specialty eggs rose 15.5%. They are still about a quarter of volumes, while 45% of revenue was derived from their sales. People need to eat, and egg demand will always be there.

Cooking at home has increased, but commercial demand is still lower. Changes in demand and pricing are everything here, and that is why the revenues fluctuate so much. Demand remains strong, but eggs had been oversupplied. As demand spiked and supply normalized, pricing was up from last year.

Egg pricing

We would like to see volumes hold steady/increase every quarter, though that is not always a reality. We had strong volumes here, which was great. For the most part, revenues are driven mainly by pricing. Pricing was more favorable this quarter. versus last year.

The net average price of a dozen of regular eggs is lower in the last few years, but spiked in 2020. Egg prices came in at $1.078 per dozen, up from $0.915 per dozen last year. We do note that pricing was down from Q4 2020 by nearly 50 cents. That reflects the normalization in pricing.

CALM stock is down with egg pricing. So, consider buying shares when egg prices are low, then selling as they move higher. It is a trade that works time and again. Cal-Maine is basically an option play on the commodity that is eggs in many regards. However, egg pricing has come down in recent weeks, so that is something to be aware of. This has us neutral on the stock here at $37, but we would be buyers under $35.

We will remind you the USDA data shows export demand is still pretty strong, and there remains domestic strength. This has been buttressed by more cage-free legislation for eggs, which, although it impacts the costs to do business, leads to a better selling price. As we have moved from 2017 to 2020, high demand trends have supported market prices, but watch supply. The chick hatch rate has risen. Hen numbers, according to the USDA Chickens and Eggs report, are 317.4 million, which is 15.1 million less hens than a year ago. That is bullish. For a long time, the increases in the number of hens led to the oversupply of eggs - now we are moving the other way.

But egg pricing has come down in recent weeks. If pricing falls further, so will revenues and everything else down the balance sheet. Regular egg pricing was strong. That said, specialty egg prices did not move much, but did rise. We thought pricing would be better here, to be honest.

The price rose from $1.880 per dozen from $1.869. Specialty egg prices remain higher than traditional eggs given the amount it costs to produce such eggs.

The other part of the equation to watch is feed cost.

Feed costs fell

The company is controlling what it can control. Overall, egg prices are beyond Cal-Maine's control, but when it comes to factors impacting income, it does have some control over expenditures, such as labor, packaging, shipping of the product, etc. Feed costs remain comparatively low. Also, bear in mind that organic and other specialty egg production continues to grow, which requires a higher-priced feed formulation, and with egg prices falling, margins have been hit.

With what we are seeing, we predict margins will remain positive in fiscal 2021. Feed costs fell to $0.388 from $0.411 a year ago.

Earnings loss was a negative

So we see what goes into revenues and costs, and while key metrics and the fundamentals that go into sales matter, we care about profits. There was positive gross profit but high selling and admin costs that led to an operating loss. Operating loss was $27 million, way better than a loss of $63 million a year ago.

Factoring in falling sales and overall expenses, net loss was less versus last year. We saw a loss of $19.4 million, or $0.40 per share, in the quarter, compared to a loss of $0.94 per share last year. Coming into this quarter the company had erased nearly all of its net income deficit that needed to be made up before a dividend is paid. Cal-Maine pays a variable dividend. The approach preserves the balance sheet but can be frustrating for shareholders, as the company can go several consecutive quarters without paying. Following each quarter for which the company reports positive net income, it pays a cash dividend to shareholders in an amount equal to one-third of such quarterly income. Following a quarter for which Cal-Maine does not report net income, it will not pay a dividend with respect to that quarter or for a subsequent profitable quarter until it is profitable on a cumulative basis, computed from the date of the last quarter for which a dividend was paid. Well, with these losses, the company needs to make back $20 million plus before it can pay a dividend again.

Take home

Consider a contrarian position in the $30s.

Egg prices have since normalized but are up from last year still. The hen supply is down. Feed costs are down. We think at $35 you should buy, so give it a little more time to get there.

If you like the material and want to see more, click "Follow" and if you want to trade with a professional team check out BAD BEAT Investing.

We turn losers into winners Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100s of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week.

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis.

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis.

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CALM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.