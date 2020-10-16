I fear entrance of competition and pressure on margins, recognizing a fair valuation at current levels in relation to the current sales and earnings numbers and growth reported.

I like the improved efficiency provided by its systems, yet wonder if the company can maintain its leading position.

Array Technologies (ARRY) is a very interesting company, being the base for many ground-mounting solar energy projects. The company is showing very rapid growth, fat profits and trades at compelling multiples. This makes shares look very compelling; I fear that either or both rapid growth and fat margins cannot be sustained in the long run.

Base For Solar Energy

Array Technologies claims to be one of the largest manufacturers of ground-mounting systems which are used for solar energy projects. The main product of Array are ground-mounting systems, being an integrated system of steel support, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers.

These installations allow for the movement of solar panels throughout the day. This allows panels to continue to have an optimal orientation towards the sun, boosting production of energy. With a tracker, solar energy projects can generate up to a more than 25% energy than traditional systems, with these moving elements only responsible for 10-15% of the cost of construction of ground-mounted solar projects. Given these benefits, about 70% of all US ground-mounted projects use such trackers.

The company has a patented design which distinguishes the solutions from competitive offerings in that a single motor can drive multiple rows of solar panels through driveline joints. While competitors have options for alternative designs, the company claims that its patent is superior, resulting in greater reliability, lower upfront costs and lower maintenance costs. Important is that this patent does not expire before 2030, as the rapid pace of innovation in this field makes it a guess how solar panels will be used and controlled at such a point in time.

The company is largely a US-based business, where nearly 90% of sales are generated, and by June 30 of this year the company had shipped 21 GWs of trackers from its home base in Albuquerque with a team of more than 300 employees.

The benefits of the system are evident as the potential market is very large, as a superior product in a growing market is typically a winning proposition. Benefits include fewer motors required, design flexibility, easier installations, better protection against strong winds and greater reliability.

IPO and Valuation Thoughts

Array and its underwriters sold 45 million shares at $22 per share, above the preliminary price range between $19 and $21 per share. The size of the offering has been hiked from an initial 33.75 million shares with selling shareholders offering more shares at this level. Some 7 million shares were sold by the company, indicating that it will rake in $154 million in gross proceeds.

With 127 million outstanding shares trading around $22, equity of the company is valued at $2.79 billion, as I peg the pro-forma net debt load at around $420 million, thereby pegging the all-in enterprise value at levels close to $3.2 billion.

If we look at the actual underlying operational achievements, it shows a rapidly growing and very profitable business. For the year 2018, the company generated $290 million in sales on which it reported an operating loss of $61 million. The company has seen explosive growth in 2019, with sales up 122% to $648 million, but more important is that losses reverted into a fat operating profit of $83 million, for margins equal to nearly 13%.

Very strong operating momentum continued in the first half of the year, in fact accelerated. Revenues in the first six months of the year rose 145% to $552 million, for an annualized run rate of around $1.1 billion. Operating profits of nearly $103 million already surpassed the number for all of 2019, running at a rate of over $200 million per annum.

Assuming a 4% cost of interest on $425 million in net debt, I peg interest charges around $17 million. With a 20% tax rate, that would result in net earnings of $151 million, equal to about $1.20 per share. This translates into an earnings multiple of around 18 times earnings, which looks quite compelling given the growth and reasonable leverage ratio.

The company reported adjusted earnings at a rate of $170 million a year, or little over $1.30 per share, making that multiples compress to 17 times earnings. With shares up to $32 at this point in time, after a near 50% opening day move higher, valuations are seen around 25 times adjusted earnings.

What Now?

Truth be told, a company operating with a strong product in a growth market seems quite attractive, especially as leverage is under control and valuations were really modest, at least at the offer price. This modest 17 times annualised earnings multiple has now risen to 25 times following the opening day jump.

There are some risks, however. Of course, the company has just a single large manufacturing facility totaling more than 40,000 square feet. Other risks include the development of solar energy at large, strength of the product positioning, tariffs and customer concentration (with the largest 5 customers generating half of sales). Another risk is the fact that operating margins near 20% look fat given the large steel component as this will inevitably invite competition to develop superior technologies, not based on the same intellectual property as the business.

Other risks include future developments with regard to regulation, electricity prices and interest rates, but to a big extent the subsidy regime as well. Part of this is a large ITC incentive program which fell from 30% in 2019 to 26% this year, projected to fall to just 10% in 2022, as it is very uncertain and hard to predict to which extent this will impact the business.

Hence, I am quite compelled to a business with >100% revenue and earnings growth, yet that appeal has largely evaporated after the big opening day jump. This makes that I am not chasing the shares here, as I have some fears on the sustainability of the current growth and margin profile.

