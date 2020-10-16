At the same time, even in the downturn, the company remains a FCF giant, making it a viable long-term holding.

The company has had to cut its dividend for the first time since WW2, but it's focused on de-risking its portfolio and improving its positioning.

Royal Dutch Shell has an impressive portfolio of assets with the ability to generate substantial shareholder returns.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) is one of the largest oil and natural gas companies in the world, although it's been punished heavily by the COVID-19 related oil price collapse. The company has a near $100 billion market capitalization and a dividend yield of more than 5%. As we'll see throughout this article, the company is well prepared for the shift to renewables which will drive significant shareholder rewards.

Royal Dutch Shell Quarterly Results

Royal Dutch Shell has continued to have respectable quarterly results, emphasizing the strength of the company's business.

Royal Dutch Shell Quarterly Results - Royal Dutch Shell Investment Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell has an integrated portfolio focused on resilient earnings and cash generation. The company's cash flow from operations excludes working capital of $6.5 billion and strong value generation through trading and optimization. It's worth noting that these trading and working capital operations indicate the company is saving oil inventory for higher prices.

In fact, the changes imply the company is saving >150 million barrels as a part this. That means if prices recover that's the potential for billions in additional earnings. The company, overall, is focused on preserving cash and maintaining quality assets. The company, overall, wants to maintain a strong balance sheet while maintaining an AA credit rating.

We feel that an AA credit rating is less important than cash, and that the company should take advantage of a low credit rating to borrow low cost cash. The company maintains that its overall cash allocation priorities are unchanged, although it's been moving more towards renewables.

Royal Dutch Shell Operating Expenditures - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell is focused on significantly improving its operating models to be increasingly efficient. The company is expecting to cut operating expenses by 13% QoQ with various decisions saving the company $1.5 billion annually. That's significant improvements for the company, and its cash that effectively comes straight back to the company.

Overtime, companies find new ways to be increasingly financially efficient, allowing profits to improve from the same production. Those chances often occur during downturns. Especially in capital expenditures, the company pushed cash capital expenditures to <$4 billion for the quarter, or ~$15 billion annualized.

That implies a significant improvement in cash flow for the company.

Royal Dutch Shell Price New Business

The company is re-arranging capital spending into focus on new businesses, as it focuses to diversify its businesses in a changing market environment.

Royal Dutch Shell Capital Expenditure - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell anticipates $20 billion in annual capital spending for the year versus the $25-30 billion range in a stable environment, such as what the company sees for 2021. The company is planning to spend $8 billion of this in its core upstream themes with $10.5 billion on leading transition themes and $1 billion on power.

The company's transition themes are the largest source of its spending - an astounding $10.5 billion. The company is focused on these transition themes, such as natural gas, that represent some of the lowest cost energy formats and represent lower emissions versus other formats like oil and coal. Other formats, like chemicals, represent oil products that are always required.

Past this, the company is also looking at other themes like power that provide reliable cash flow. Overall, the company's investments in new businesses offer the potential for significant diversification and more secure future earnings.

Royal Dutch Shell Financial Performance

Putting this all together, we get Royal Dutch Shell's financial performance.

Royal Dutch Shell Financial Performance - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell expects adjust earnings with a net expense of roughly $3.35 billion for FY 2020. The company earned $2.4 billion in adjusted earnings for the quarter with net debt of $77.8 billion. The company expects gearing to be >25%, although it spent heavily on net debt issuance to improve its quarterly financial position.

From a cash flow perspective, the company's trailing 12 month organic cash flow was roughly $20 billion at the end of the quarter, impressive considering the fact that it encompasses the company's COVID-19 related difficulties. That implies that this is almost a steady point for the company's FCF. Given its <$100 billion market cap and $175 billion EV, this highlights how undervalued the company is.

Royal Dutch Shell is significantly larger than its market capitalization would imply towards investors. The company has an EV of $175 billion, FCF of $15 billion annualized in a tough year, or $30 billion in a great year. Under either number, the company is significantly undervalued.

Royal Dutch Shell Outlook

Putting this all together, combined with the company's cash profile, and we get to the company's outlook.

Royal Dutch Shell 3Q Outlook - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The company has provided a significant range in financial metrics based on the COVID-19 related uncertainty. The company has revised this guidance on a note here. The company's new upstream guidance is ~2.2 million barrels / day in production from ~2.25 million barrels / day initially, although most of that difference is from hurricanes.

The company's refinery utilization is expected to drop from 72% to 66% and sales volumes are expected to be at the same level. Chemical plant utilization is expected to drop by roughly 2% from 83% to 81% midpoint with chemical sale volumes expected to go up by roughly 50 thousand tonnes at a midpoint. Optimistically, that points to a recovering market.

Corporate expenses are expected to remain roughly on target, not counting currency exchange rate. Integrated gas volumes are expected to be potentially slightly larger. Overall, the company's volumes across the board are expected to remain strong, which the potential for respectable continued revenue. This outlook could allow cash flow to remain strong.

This outlook highlights not only continued market demand for the company's products, but a potential market recovery, and strong cash flow.

Royal Dutch Shell Risk

Royal Dutch Shell's largest risk of course is a lack of demand for its products, along with continued oil price issues.

Already, Donald Trump has indicated he's no longer willing to provide stimulus to the U.S. economy, which pushed down prices. There continues to be enormous uncertainty in the markets, with a potential vaccine or recovery from COVID-19. Realistically, we're expecting it'll take until mid-2021 for the market demand situation to improve.

In the meantime, Royal Dutch Shell has a sizeable debt load relative to its current market capitalization. The company was forced to cut its dividend for the first time since WW2, and its dividend faces continued pressure. All of this together puts significant risk to the company and its ability to reward shareholders in the future.

While we expect that the company will be able to emerge from this time period, its still a risk worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Royal Dutch Shell is an incredibly unique opportunity at this time, solely because of how much the company has been punished for its cash flow difficulties. However, we now have a company with $77 billion in debt, a $98 billion market capitalization, and $15 billion in downturn FCF vs. $30 billion in a good environment.

Under either number, the company is incredibly undervalued. It has the potential to generate significant long-term shareholder returns, especially, as we expect the markets to start balancing out going into 2021. Combined with the company's renewed focus on renewable / transition fuels, the company is derisking its portfolio.

We recommend investing in this company with the aim to hold your investment until at least the mid-2020s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.