While AMD has taken the performance crown, it will likely lose this in 2021 to Intel.

Investment Thesis

AMD (AMD) recently announced its much-anticipated Zen 3 CPUs. They feature a headline +19% IPC performance-per-clock improvement. However, despite this increase, they are barely faster than Intel’s (INTC) latest CPUs according to the limited (but likely cherry-picked) data AMD provided. Those Intel CPUs were delayed by multiple years given the longstanding 10nm issues (a process once slated for 2016 product introduction).

Taking advantage of a competitor’s stumbles obviously provides a valid advantage. However, investors should consider that Intel’s stumbles were purely on the manufacturing side, which consequently had a knock-on effect on the whole product cadence. This means Intel has arguably continued to develop leading IP, but this has hardly been able to hit the market given that it couldn't be manufactured.

Both companies' investments also differ as Intel has prioritized laptops, while AMD's latest technology is launching first for the desktop.

So while AMD can easily claim a victory lap, investors should nevertheless not assume that AMD has outright technology leadership. Most notably, Intel has changed its IP development methodology in recent years, which decouples its IP from its manufacturing nodes. With Intel's first 14nm and 10nm CPUs under this changed development methodology launching on the desktop in 2021, this is likely to increase competition in that space.

Given Intel’s 3-year delays, AMD doesn’t have the hardest time to provide a competitive offering. But given that Intel's delays occurred on the manufacturing side, not on the IP development side, AMD can’t rest on its laurels given Intel’s changed product methodology, while Intel's challenge is to improve execution on the manufacturing side.

Zen 3 vs. Intel

AMD’s Zen 3 launch has been well-covered. It is a new architecture based on an improved 7nm process. AMD claims a +19% IPC (performance per clock) improvement. I will refer for instance to AnandTech: AMD Ryzen 5000 and Zen 3 on Nov 5th: +19% IPC, Claims Best Gaming CPU.

In my analysis, I want to focus on one table in the AnandTech article in particular. Independent reviews and technical details will only be provided at launch in November.

CineBench R20 Single Thread Score(As Measured at AnandTech) AnandTech uArch Process 1C Turbo Score Intel Core i7-1185G7 Tiger Lake Intel 10nm SuperFin 4.8 GHz 595pts Intel Core i9-10900K Comet Lake Intel 14+++ 5.3 GHz 538pts AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Zen2 TSMC 7nm 4.7 GHz 536pts AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT Zen2 TSMC 7nm 4.7 GHz 523pts

Which AnandTech appended with the following entry from the new Zen 3 CPU, as provided by AMD:

AMD uArch Process 1C Turbo Score AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Zen3 TSMC 7nm 4.8 GHz 631pts

As a brief aside, AMD continues to use Cinebench as one of its leading benchmarks, something Intel has advocated against in its 'real world performance' talks since only a majority of users use a workload that Cinebench benchmarks. Nevertheless, it is a valid benchmark and one can draw some conclusions from it, as this is the only data available prior to launch.

The most notable comparison is against Intel’s latest Tiger Lake CPU, which is launching through October in numerous laptops. While both CPUs target different segments (desktops vs. laptops), both CPUs represent the state-of-the-art in terms of what Intel and AMD can offer in the market (and as mentioned launched practically around the same time), making for the most logical comparison.

Both CPUs run at 4.8GHz at single-threaded boost frequency, which makes the comparison straightforward: this compares the best AMD core against the best Intel core. As the table shows, AMD scores a 6.0% gain over Intel with 631 vs. 595 points at the same frequency.

The facts are clear, but several events in recent years might warrant further analysis.

Analysis: AMD matching 2017 Intel technology in 2021

Practically, a 6% gain is quite negligible, and may be even less in other benchmarks, as this was a cherry-picked AMD benchmark. So all told, it seems AMD will eke a small win over Intel at the technology level.

However, one should look at these numbers in the backdrop of Intel’s multi-year 10nm delays. At the end of the day, Tiger Lake is fundamentally still the same Ice Lake architecture. According to Intel's prior Tick-Tock cadence, Intel had at one point planned to launch Ice Lake (likely as an 8-core as there has been indications from Intel of an 8-core Cannon Lake) in mid-2017 or so (2013: Haswell, 2015: Skylake, which implies 2017: Ice Lake, etc.). But then obviously the 10nm manufacturing delays occurred and prevented Intel from launching any 10nm-based CPUs.

So investors and technology enthusiasts should be at least aware that the small, 6% performance gain AMD achieved in a cherry-picked benchmark is against technology that likely was planned and developed for 2017 product introduction before Intel changed its roadmap as the 10nm issues became clear; CPU development takes 4 or more years.

At the end of the day, that means AMD has achieved a slight win over what-could-have-been 2017 technology with its own late 2020 product. One might say that AMD is over three years behind Intel. So luckily for AMD, Intel is also over three years behind itself.

Put differently, without these delays (if Intel's manufacturing group had continued to execute as it had for the 1-2 decades prior), the hypothetical 2017 Ice Lake-S CPUs today would still be competitive with AMD’s mostly 2021 technology, at least up to the 8-core parts.

So without Intel’s process issues, Intel would likely have progressed much further as it obviously would have long moved past the 2017 Ice Lake technology; in this no-delay scenario, AMD would be two generations behind.

While this obviously didn’t happen, this was only because Intel’s manufacturing organization led Intel down. This implies that Intel, at least internally, should have much more advanced IP in development already than its launched products imply.

This hypothesis is evidenced by next year’s Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids CPUs: they are suddenly moving to PCIe 5.0 interconnect, ahead of AMD. This is despite Intel currently having almost no PCIe 4.0, which AMD has obviously had since mid-2019 already.

Challenges

The above should be the context for investors to view the Zen 3 launch in. Intel, even today, is still for the majority on 14nm. As at least Tiger Lake on the laptop side to some degree shows, that is not a valid reflection of the technology Intel has internally. This means both companies have their own challenges.

For Intel, it is moving forward with the technology it has had likely for years already in development, and actually launching this in the market. Most would likely also agree that Intel has been reluctant to match AMD’s core count race.

Indeed, in the wake of the 10nm issues, Intel has substantially changed its product development methodology. Intel has decoupled its IP development from being locked to one particular process. This becomes all the more relevant given the newer 7nm delays. What Intel is doing with Rocket Lake, as described in the next section, will likely be copied with the Meteor Lake product for 2022: it might be manufactured on 10nm instead of 7nm.

For AMD, given that it barely etches a win against what I argued is 2017 Intel technology, it by no means can rest on its laurels, even after two consecutive sizeable IPC increases with Zen 2 and Zen 3. Nevertheless, after the initial Zen 1 delays, both AMD and its foundry TSMC (TSM) have executed on their roadmap.

AMD Will Lose Its Performance Crown Soon

Intel is set to launch no less than two desktop CPUs in 2021.

In Q1, relatively soon, Intel will launch Rocket Lake. It will contain up to 8 cores (on 14nm still) based on a "new micro-architecture," most likely derived ("backported") from Ice/Tiger Lake. As a least one proof point, Intel’s GM of the PC group recently retweeted a The Verge article that mentioned the back-ported Ice Lake architecture hypothesis.

Above, I called Ice Lake 2017 technology. However, given the delays, the knife cuts both ways: as just described, in early 2021, Intel will launch a 14nm version of its Ice Lake architecture with Rocket Lake. This means the same caveats will apply as discussed earlier: it should be competitive against Zen 3, at least up to 8 cores. But arguably, Rocket Lake ("14nm Ice Lake") really should have launched up to two or three years ago already.

Secondly, as Intel announced in July, in the second half of the year it will launch the first 10nm CPUs for the desktop, called Alder Lake. As such, this means Intel's desktop platform will return to technology parity compared to its mobile CPUs.

While the performance characteristics of Alder Lake are obviously not known yet, I will estimate a 25% performance per clock improvement, which is in line with one comment from Intel that suggested it would be a bigger gen-on-gen improvement than Ice Lake.

This results in following performance projections, extending the table above with Rocket and Alder Lake (own estimates):

AMD uArch Process 1C Turbo Score AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Zen3 TSMC 7nm 4.8 GHz 631pts Rocket Lake Sunny/Willow Cove (est.) Intel 14nm++++ 5.5GHz (est.) 682pts (est.) Alder Lake Golden Cove Intel 10nm Enhanced SuperFin 5.3GHz (est.) 821pts (est.)

As the estimates suggest, Rocket Lake is likely to reclaim the performance crown within the next quarter already, while Alder Lake at the end of 2021 should substantially increase this lead.

Admittedly, Alder Lake is likely to compete against Zen 4 instead. However, I would rather expect AMD to focus on leveraging the 5nm process to increase core count rather than another big uArch redesign like Zen 3. Nevertheless, even a 10% or so improvement would still fall short of Alder Lake by a wide margin.

Note that the benchmark considered (but as mentioned the only benchmark number disclosed by AMD about Zen 3 as of yet) is a single-threaded benchmark (one core). In multi-threaded benchmarks, Zen 3 will obviously leap ahead with its 12- and 16-core CPUs.

Pricing

Given the 19% IPC improvement and higher frequencies, performance increases of ~25% or so can be expected from Zen 3. However, the Zen 3 line-up also comes with a considerable increase in pricing (+$50), which of course has implications for the competitive positioning of the CPUs.

Given the price increases, Intel might still be competitive up to the 8/10-core parts. But then AMD has additional SKUs at higher pricing and higher performance (12-core, 16-core).

Financial implications

As mentioned, the use-cases of both companies' latest technology differ materially.

Intel used its current best architecture together with a bunch of other IP such as its Xe graphics, ISP, GNA 2.0, and more, to create a 4-core laptop product, with an 8-core version coming next year (likely topping out at 5.0GHz).

AMD, on the other hand, put 8 of its cores in a chiplet and combined two of those for an up to 16-core desktop content creation and gaming CPU.

Given that laptops are the majority of the market, it is obvious where Intel’s investment as a priority have gone. AMD, on the other hand, has garnered a lot of mindshare with enthusiasts due to its higher core count, and with Zen 3, now also competitive per-clock performance and frequencies.

Both approaches have benefited both companies. Intel has continued to prosper in the PC market. However, AMD’s own success with Ryzen in the enthusiast segment, and Intel’s neglecting of this market (for example, by waiting for a long time to release competitive 10nm CPUs, in other words, not releasing its best technology in that market), has put it at risk of alienating its reach in the enthusiast segment.

Summary

Intel's multi-year 10nm delays have fundamentally changed the competitive landscape. From Intel having a clear lead, Intel and AMD are now roughly on par in technology.

From a product perspective, Intel and AMD follow a different approach: AMD prioritizes desktops in favor of laptops, while Intel does the reverse. This means Intel edges a leadership position in laptops despite those delays, while the impact of the delays is all the more pronounced in desktops (which remain on 14nm). The reverse is also true to some extent: Zen 3 might not arrive in laptops until around the same time as Alder Lake.

It should further be noted that Intel's delays were solely because of manufacturing issues. As Intel described it at one point, its IP was waiting for its process technology, to be manufactured. So in this analysis, I characterized Ice/Tiger Lake as ~2017 technology, which AMD is now catching up to. I hypothesized that this entails that Intel could be fairly aggressive with its roadmap (although there are no firm details beyond Rocket/Alder Lake in 2021).

Takeaway

AMD has substantially improved its Zen architecture, resulting in a +19% performance per clock improvement (although to be verified by independent reviews). On first sight, this looked very impressive.

However, comparing this against Intel showed that all this only delivered a small win in a cherry-picked benchmark against Intel’s current best architecture (Ice/Tiger Lake). This makes sense: analysis by tech sites has shown that AMD's 2019 Zen 2 is roughly ~7% ahead of Intel's 2015 Skylake. Zen 3 (mostly 2021) and Ice/Tiger Lake (2017 delayed to 2019-2020), as their respective successors, subsequently both improved by about the same amount (18-19%).

This comparison should primarily remind investors that any AMD leadership is for the most part, even today, still by virtue of Intel’s multi-year product-manufacturing delays. As the recent 7nm delays also show, Intel’s issue is not its IP, it is actually getting this IP in the market without delays. For example, I argued Rocket Lake (or desktop Ice Lake-S) fundamentally should have launched in 2017-2018 already.

In any case, Intel's changed development methodology should address this, and increase Intel's competitiveness going forward. I suggested this might happen in 2021 with two product launches (Rocket Lake and Alder Lake). For example, its 2021 adoption of PCIe 5.0 ahead of AMD indicates that Intel might be advancing its IP roadmap. So while Zen 3 is likely to take the performance crown across the board for now, it might not last for long, and it has also come at increased pricing.

Summed up, this preliminary analysis indicated that AMD's 2021 product portfolio will be slightly ahead of what without delays might have been Intel's 2017 technology. Given that there are no known issues on Intel's IP development side, this paints a double-edged picture of both Intel and AMD's competitive positioning, as Intel has not launched its best IP in the desktop segment yet.

