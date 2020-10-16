AMC Networks (AMCX) came across a screen we ran where we were looking for companies with attractive valuations, high levels of implied volatility and plenty of liquidity in their options markets. We always favour trading or investing in companies which have liquid options as this gives us more options when deploying a potential strategy. As we can see from the company's present valuation, there is a lot to like in AMC. Many times, a respective stock may have cheap earnings and sales but its book value or cash/flow may be expensive for example. However, with respect to AMC Networks at present, all of its main valuation metrics look extremely attractive as we can see below.

Metric AMCX AMCX (5-Year Average) Price/Earnings 6.8 11.6 Price/Book 1.9 39 Price/Sales 0.5 1.6 Price/Cash Flow 2.1 7.5

Furthermore, as we can see on the long-term chart, AMCX is trading very close to its all-time lows as shares are heavily oversold. As a long-term investment, it is fair to see that AMC has been a poor choice over the past decade. In saying this (if we were to look at this stock with a cyclical viewpoint), there may be significant upside especially if one compares the present share price to where shares topped out in 2015. Although shares have failed to gain any real traction over the past 6 months or so, the MACD indicator is finally converging and the long-term histogram has almost reached positive territory. Furthermore, the MACD indicator has never been this depressed which may mean opportunity is on the horizon.

To continue our analysis, we go to the balance sheet. In AMC's latest quarter, $652 million of equity was reported on the balance sheet. With $2.8 billion of long-term debt on the balance sheet, the debt to equity ratio comes in at approximately 4.3. Remember, this number only includes interest-bearing debt. AMC's combined debts at the end of the second quarter amounted to $4.32 billion of which non-current liabilities make up well over 80%.

Why is this relevant in our opinion? Well, we also like to look at what percentage of the company's liabilities are current or non-current. The reason being is that the current liabilities do not invariably represent the problem here (as they will be paid off in 12 months) but rather the long-term liabilities.

Although AMC's earnings will take a hit this year ($5.95 expected), EPS has actually grown by 20%+ on average over the past three years. Let's say that AMC recovers quickly next year and continues to report 20% average annual EPS growth (which would be a stupendous result) over the next five years. Our question at that point from an investor's standpoint is does the firm take those earnings and continue to invest in the company or does it decide to tackle its debt aggressively? Normally, for the most part, the answer is the former until a potential crisis comes on the scene. A crisis for example could potentially be a steep economic slowdown or a sharp rise in interest rates.

In fact, on the recent earnings call, CFO, Sean Sullivan stated that the first priority for the firm was to invest in content as it was clear that this section was where the best returns were to be made. The SVOD services have been a hit so far for the firm so we expect the company to double down on its investments in this area. The second priority for the firm is to manage the balance sheet which it definitely has been doing. Well over $230 million was proportioned towards the debt alone over the past four quarters. Strategic acquisitions were next in line in order of priority followed by share buybacks of which $17 million was spent in the most recent second quarter.

With a debt-load of almost three times the company's market cap, it is hard to believe that AMC Networks is generating sufficient cash flow for all of the above and more. The firm generated $620 million of operating cash flow over the past four quarters and yet $184 million of cash was added to the balance sheet after all expenses or payments were taken out. AMC has been able to achieve these types of numbers because of its high profitability. Its return on equity (32%) and return on capital (11%) are light years ahead of the averages in this sector.

Therefore, to sum up, although AMC is much more leveraged than many of its peers, this leverage is not a problem at present due to the firm's high profitability. In fact, if the firm can recover solidly next year and increase operating margins above 26% once more, we do not see the leverage being a problem here. The market though seems cautious which is why shares are trading at a very keen valuation. The market seems to still need some convincing. A big number in Q3 would go a long way in convincing the market to price these shares higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.