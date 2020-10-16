I recommend selling a good part of your position above $14 and waiting for a meaningful retracement to buy back.

On October 13, 2020, we learn that the Canadian foreign minister will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss Eldorado Gold.

The third quarter of 2020 was 136,672 Au Oz, up 34.5% year over year and down 0.8%.

Image: Lamaque Gold Mine Source (Mining.com)

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (EGO) released its preliminary production results for the third quarter of 2020 on October 13, 2020. Production was 136,672 Oz, and it was within my expectation.

The big difference is that production comes with a large bonus this quarter. Gold price averaged about $1,924 per ounce in the third quarter of 2020, up 11% sequentially.

Eldorado's third-quarter has triggered a huge rally for the stock, as we can see in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis is always difficult when it comes to this gold miner. However, Eldorado Gold has matured into a good candidate for long-term investment. The production for the third quarter of 2020 has validated the idea that the company is delivering a high-level production regularly even without Skouries in Greece. Furthermore, the gold price is an excellent spice that should reduce its debt and invest in CapEx without diluting shareholders. I was afraid when not so long ago, Eldorado Gold decided to use an ATM to finance CapEx.

The company recently released a five-year outlook for 2020 until 2024, which is very encouraging for five years of production.

The Greek assets update

The Greek assets are an essential part of the company and hold a specific potential long term, assuming that a definitive agreement can be signed.

It has been discouraging to deal with the new Greek government that "guaranteed" a quick decision to unlock Skouries.

On September 3, 2019, Eldorado Gold finally received the permits for the Skouries and Olympias mines in Greece. It was a good start, but quickly we realized that the new government was not as open as it seemed.

Please read my preceding articles on Eldorado Gold.

On June 6, 2020, the company released an update about Greece.

Eldorado completed a purchase of the 5% of Hellas Gold shares that were owned by Ellaktor, the Company is now the sole shareholder in Hellas Gold,

New Environmental Law 4685/2020 was passed by the Greek Parliament in May which modernizes Greek legislation to EU standards, and

Relocation of certain archeological items from Skouries to commence per the local archeological chamber's instructions.

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a small long-term position, but I mostly trade short term EGO.