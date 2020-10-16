OPEC Oil Production For September 2020

There will likely be no recovery in oil demand or prices next year because the Covid pandemic will likely be worse.

Russia is the only other oil-producing nation that has production data for September. Russia's C+C production was up 61,000 barrels per day in September.

Total OPEC production was down 47,000 barrels per day in September but that was after August production was revised upward by 109,000 bpd.

Data for the OPEC charts below are from the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report and is in thousand barrels per day. All data is through September 2020.

There was little change in OPEC production in September.

Total OPEC production was down 47,000 barrels per day in September but that was after August production was revised upward by 109,000 bpd.

Algeria was basically unchanged in September.

Angolan crude production increased by 47,000 bpd in September.

Not much change in the Republic of the Congo.

Equatorial Guinea is simply in slow decline.

Gabon is also in slow decline.

Iran is holding steady but said to be exporting more oil than this chart would indicate.

Not much change in Iraq for the last four months.

Kuwait also holding steady. They appear to be producing pretty close to flat out.

Rebels are still raising hell in Libya. The political situation there doesn't seem to be getting any better. Parts of North Africa are in almost as bad a shape as Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking of Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria has had constant political problems for decades. Things will get a lot worse in Nigeria before they get better, and that includes their oil exports.

Saudi Arabian crude production was up 35,000 barrels per day in September; however, their August production was revised upward by 30,000 barrels per day.

The UAE was the only OPEC nation with any major change in production in September. Their September crude production fell by 239,000 barrels per day in September. However, that was after their August production had been revised upward by 68,000 barrels per day.

Venezuelan crude production was up 32,000 barrels per day in September. For the last four months they have produced between 300 and 400 thousand barrels per day. Things are likely to get much better in Venezuela for a decade or so because Maduro is starting to cannibalize the Orinoco pipeline for scrap metal to pay contractors.

Venezuela Is Tearing Apart Oil Pipelines to Sell as Scrap Metal (Bloomberg) - Venezuela's capacity to produce some much-needed gasoline and diesel of its own hinges on a single oil play. To tap it, the Nicolas Maduro regime is willing to cannibalize the country's crumbling energy infrastructure to pay contractors with scrap metal. Unlike the tar-like crude from Venezuela's Orinoco region, the light oil from Monagas state is the only kind that's easy to process into fuel at the country's aging refineries. It's also the only area where production doesn't require the help of sanction-wary partners. So, with the U.S. considering further steps to curb the country's fuel imports, cash-strapped state producer Petroleos de Venezuela SA is offering to pay for major repairs at pumping stations and compression plants in Monagas with scrap metal and parts from idled oil facilities, people familiar with the situation said, asking not to be named because the information isn't public.

Russia is the only other oil-producing nation that has production data for September. Russia's C+C production was up 61,000 barrels per day in September.

Total combined Russian C+C plus OPEC crude only was up 12,000 barrels per day in September. OPEC + Russia averages about 53% of world total oil production.

World oil supply decreased in September. Their estimate of OPEC's total share of global production is totally wrong. They are comparing OPEC crude only with World total liquids, apples and oranges.

What to expect next year? More of the same except likely worse.

There will likely be no recovery in oil demand or prices next year because the Covid pandemic will likely be worse.

Though the death rate has plateaued new cases are climbing steadily. Death rates are likely to follow suit. That means there will be little, if any, increase in oil demand. Many people are grossly underestimating the long-term effect of this pandemic. New cases are increasing just as we are facing five months of cold weather. I think we can expect to see sub forty dollar oil until well into 2022.

This pandemic will likely bring on a deep worldwide recession that will take years to recover from. The misery is just beginning.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.