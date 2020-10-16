Prepared by Stephanie, analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is a name we suggested in the past was a good buy in the $30s. It is now a key holding of many of our followers, and we have received many questions on our current take on the stock following the just-reported quarter. In our opinion, this is a stock that has been treated very unfairly by the Street. COVID-19 is a major headwind all over the globe, and WBA's business has been impacted, particularly on pharmacy-level gross profit. However, as a major pharmacy chain with huge assets and a great dividend, we still think it is a buy in the $30s. The yield protection is there, with the dividend payout amounting to 5.2%. Make no mistake it has been a tough few quarters for WBA, but as we look ahead, we have a quality company trading at a fair price. Let us discuss the key metrics you need to be aware of.

Top line growth

Sales are up over the last few Q4s. The key here is that despite the market's revaluation of the name lower this year, WBA is still continuing to perform well on overall sales. It should be noted, however, growth in revenues slowed a bit to single digits percentage-wise. Revenues this quarter came in at $139.5 billion, ahead of expectations and registering 2.3% growth year-over-year. But where did these sales come from?

Segment strength

USA Retail Pharmacy

The Q4 sales in USA's retail pharmacy increased 3.6% to $27.0 billion, reflecting improved retail sales and prescription volume trends. Sales in comparable stores also increased 3.6% from the year-ago quarter. Prescriptions filled increased 1.6% compared with the same quarter a year earlier. In comparable stores, prescriptions filled increased 3.6% from a year earlier. The number of prescriptions filled was 287.6 million, including immunizations, adjusted to 30-day equivalents. Pharmacy sales, which accounted for 75.6% of the division’s sales in the quarter, increased 4.2% compared with the year-ago quarter. Comparable pharmacy sales increased 3.2%. All in all this was solid.

Retail sales increased 1.5% in the quarter compared with the year-ago period. Comparable retail sales increased 4.7%, boosted by 15% growth in the health and wellness category and 8% growth in the personal care category. Online sales grew 39% in the quarter.

Operating income in the segment dropped 5.8% while adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter decreased 22.2% from the year-ago quarter to $884 million. Ouch. Operating income and adjusted operating income included an adverse impact of approximately $200 million due to COVID-19.

Retail Pharmacy International

Turning to the International Retail Pharmacy segment, we see Q4 sales of $2.3 billion, a decrease of 14.9% from last year. Sales decreased 15.4% on a constant currency basis. Boots UK comparable retail sales decreased 29.2% on a constant currency basis as traffic continued to be significantly reduced due to COVID-19, but improved relative to Q3. Boots UK market share was lower in all categories except beauty, while UK online sales growth accelerated to 155% versus last year. Comparable pharmacy sales in Boots UK increased 0.4% on a constant currency basis.

Operating income for the segment was pressured however in Q4. Operating income in the quarter decreased $181 million from the year-ago quarter to an operating loss of $132 million. Adjusted operating income decreased $197 million to an adjusted operating loss of $3 million. The estimated adverse COVID-19 impact on both operating income and adjusted operating income was approximately $300 million.

Pharmaceutical Wholesale

Finally, we want to talk about performance in the Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment. This segment saw sales of $6.0 billion, an increase of 4.3% from the year-ago quarter. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 4.3%. Operating income in Q4 was $124 million. Adjusted operating income increased 7.1% to $245 million, up 8.3% on a constant currency basis, mainly reflecting sales growth and cost management.

Earnings down from a year ago, but beat expectations

Earnings is what it is all about and they got hit hard in 2020. That said, Q4 earnings fell a huge 44.9%t to $373 million compared with the same quarter a year ago and net earnings per share decreased 42.8% to $0.43. Making adjustments, EPS fell 30.9% to $887 million. Adjusted EPS was $1.02, down 28.2%. Again, the decreases are primarily due to an estimated adverse COVID-19 impact of $0.46, lower U.S. pharmacy gross profit , as well as year-over-year employee bonus changes. For the year, EPS was just $4.74 on an adjusted basis, but this implies a trailing multiple of 8X. What about when we look ahead?

Looking ahead

From a valuation perspective, the stock is still trading at a discount. We are at 7 times forward 2021 adjusted EPS assuming a mid single-digit growth in EPS in 2021. That is cheap. The market continues to discount the stock and the sector, even after this rally. This valuation is very attractive given that earnings will return to growth, and revenues are still growing. With shares still in the mid $30 range, this stock can be comfortably bought. Keep in mind the dividend is safe, and growing. Own it.

