We go through the plans and what we know thus far, and look at the resulting company and the appeal.

Today, news arrived that the company may be looking to divest Nordea entirely, resulting in a pure-play insurance company.

Nordea has been a large part of Sampo for almost 15 years. The company recently lowered its stake to below 20%.

Sampo is one of my largest scandinavian finance holdings. The company is active in insurance, and through its Nordea stake, in banking.

I've held Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPY) (OTCPK:SAXPF) for as long as I've invested in the stock market. The appeal of owning one of the largest banks of Scandinavia indirectly, while at the same time owning one of the largest insurance businesses and several other appealing insurance businesses was always high.

Sampo also always has been a very well-run insurance business with an appealing ownership structure, dividend policy, and excellent fundamentals. These fundamentals took a blow last year and this year, culminating in a dividend cut as well as some changes in the company.

With news items released today focusing on a potential sale of Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY), it's time to look at the company to see what the result would be - both positive and negative.

Sampo without Nordea

One of the primary arguments for owning Sampo, especially for non-Scandinavian investors, was the company's mixed but appealing exposure to different financials, and a large, 20%+ ownership stake in the largest bank in the Nordics, Nordea. This changed slightly when Sampo divested part of its stake, cutting its position below 20%.

Today, the news came that the company seeks to sell not only another portion of its ownership but all of it. The specific piece of news is that Sampo is surveying for a potential sale of Nordea. The timeframe is another matter - estimates vary from 2-4 years, and the expected end result, according to some analysts, is a more appealing Sampo as a whole (Source: Carnegie, DI). Some sources say that the sale of the stake will go through 2022 at the latest (Source: Yle)

Sampo has owned Nordea since 2007. The initial plan for the company's then-massive stake was to merge Nordea with either Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) or SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY) to form a Scandinavian "Superbank." Obviously, these plans fell through and Sampo has instead been owning the bank as a large part of its portfolio, valued at nearly €5B given the company's current stock price. As it stands now, Sampo still owns 19.9% of Nordea's outstanding shares. Sampo, in turn, is owned by a number of people and institutions, and Björn Wahlroos is one of the largest individual shareholders.

(Source: Yle)

Other shareholders include the Finnish government, which owns almost 8% of total shares, along with state-owned pension funds owning another 6-7% of the company.

For those of you who don't follow my articles on Sampo, the company's other holdings include, among other things, If Skadeförsäkring, one of the largest insurance businesses in Scandinavia, with 3.6 million customers in Scandinavia and the Baltics.

(Source: Sampo)

As such, the removal of Nordea (and probably Nordax as well) would turn the company from a financial conglomerate with banks and insurance businesses, into a company focused entirely on the insurance business in Scandinavia and the Baltics.

Now, while Sampo owns around 20% of Nordea, Nordea doesn't make up more than 10% of the company's assets. Most of it already is insurance, and a sale of Nordea, given that their long-term consolidation plans failed, would clarify this further.

The results and dividend

First of all, the financial impacts.

The last full-year results we have are 2019 results. During that year, Sampo's share of Nordea's net profit was around €290M, with a dividend from Nordea of €322M during the year (actually higher than its share of net profit). As we know, COVID-19 impacted these forecasts, but this is likely what would have happened without COVID-19, so that's the impact we're calculating from. Based on the number of shares outstanding at the time of FY19 - 555,351,850, - the impact on the company's distributable net profit or earnings, would be around €0.52-€0.57/share based on either net profit or the actual distributed dividend to Sampo.

Now, here things get more complex. Because Sampo broke its dividend tradition, it's uncertain what exactly this would mean for the company's dividend. Take a look at the company's dividend history, recently broken.

(Source: Börsdata)

Based on the company's revised dividend policy, we have:

According to Sampo's dividend policy total annual dividends paid will be at least 70 percent of Group's net profit for the year (excluding extraordinary items). In addition share buy-backs can be used to complement the cash dividend. The new dividend policy was approved by Sampo plc's Board of Directors on 6 February 2020. (Source: Sampo)

I believe the fairest way to estimate a potential post-Nordea dividend level is to use the company's pre-COVID-19 5-year average EPS, given their non-recurring nature (versus COVID-19 effects here), though I will of course go through the company's estimates as well. This brings us to a €2.99 EPS 5-year normalized EPS, which I believe is a fair, normalized, pre-Nordea divestment EPS for the company going forward.

This would bring us to earnings of around €2.47-€2.50/share, giving us a 70% net profit dividend of €1.7-€1.75, post-Nordea and given the company's new dividend policy. This would indicate a current yield of around 4.8-5%.

Based on estimates, not normalized historical earnings, that same number would trend toward €1.52/share, based on a current GAAP EPS estimate of €2.68/share for 2021 results (Source: S&P Global), and deducting the contribution from Nordea. This would give us a 2021 yield of 4.32%, which does trend low considering the company is a financial stock.

We must not forget, however, that the company is like as not to distribute at least part of its Nordea sale as special dividends (given what the company has done before). We'll do a very simple calculation here. Sampo owns, as of 2Q20, 804,922,858 shares of Nordea, which at the stock price of €6.6/share would come to nearly €4.8B. If we allow for a slight BV/share premium, given that the bank currently trades at a discount, we could bump this up to a rough ~€5B

How Sampo would choose to use this cash of course remains to be seen. Portions of it could be, and likely will be used to service the company's existing long-term debt. As a result, both of COVID-19 as well as other factors, Sampo's debt has risen to where it now stands at over 38% debt/capital, or 3.2X Net debt/EBITDA, compared to 1.9X during December of 2019. This is, again, influenced by COVID-19 - but the company would likely choose to pay down some of its debt.

M&As are another option, probably focused on the insurance sector. Where this would go is too early to say.

However, based on the number of shares outstanding today, this sale would bring in nearly €8.64 per share based on the current share price. Some of this will certainly be distributed in the form of an extraordinary dividend, or a payout based on Nordea stocks.

How to play Sampo going forward

Sampo, for the past 3 years, has been a lot more chaotic than I expected the company to be even during the "worst" of times. Earnings haven't been predictable, management cut the dividend tradition, and now the company is seeking to change its fundamental structure from a mixed financial to a pure-play insurance owner.

While this is not a bad thing, it certainly is a different thing. I personally see no problem with the change in structure for the following reasons.

All of the companies held by Sampo are appealing, profitable businesses with respectable moats and competitive edges in their respective markets. Their performance has been excellent over the past few years.

Sampo remains a conservatively led, partially state-owned investment company with a competitive dividend, likely simplified and with higher focus, with some of the banking risks now set to be removed over the next two years.

The exit from Nordea will give the company a one-time, massive cash injection that will allow financial flexibility on the level of eliminating all of its debt, make one (or several M&As), or reward shareholders with a truly massive extraordinary payout - or, preferably, a mix of all of these. The company could also decide to simply pay dividends in the form of Nordea shares.

The drawbacks are obvious, especially for me. I have owned Sampo in part so as to own Nordea indirectly. While I received a set of Nordea shares through a similar dividend about a year ago, this wasn't a significant position, and I saw it as no great change. This would be quite different, as it would increase my currently minimal position in Nordea to essentially a core holding. I'm uncertain at this time whether I am interested in owning the bank directly to such a degree, and that's something I will need to weigh going forward.

For Sampo, my strategy remains clear. I will continue holding Sampo as a core financial holding in my portfolio but considering it an insurance holding instead of a way to get Nordea exposure with a bonus of some of the best insurance companies in the Nordics. The fundamental appeal of the company as an investment remains, as I see it, given management, fundamentals, and operations.

Current Valuations

It's far too early to consider the valuation of Sampo as a company not owning Nordea. We don't know when the transaction will happen, or at what price, or what will happen to the funds/profits from the transaction. As such, we need to value Sampo on the basis of how it's currently structured - with Nordea as part of it.

With profits and corresponding cash flow metrics currently impaired by non-recurring effects, we do better by looking at some more fundamental metrics, including book value.

(Source: TIKR.com)

While the company has retraced most of the COVID-19 loss suffered at this time, there's still some marginal upside for investors looking to get into Sampo here. Even at these somewhat recovered valuations, Sampo trades at an NTM P/E of around 12.41 based on current estimates (Source: S&P Global). For a finance company, this is quite high, and based on a peer comparison, it trends towards the higher side as well, with American insurance peers most often trading at valuations essentially half of Sampo's. None of these American peers are held at partial state ownership, but I personally view peers like Prudential Financial (PRU) as much better valued than Sampo.

In the end, putting Sampo next to them is, in part at least, comparing apples to oranges because Sampo is an investment company, now turning into an insurance group with several insurance companies under its wing, while peers are insurance businesses.

Sampo's appeal to you as an investor should be based on what sort of portfolio diversity and structure you're looking for. The simple facts that can be said for Sampo is that the company is trading below its historical multiples and that forecasts show the company able to perform much better, warranting perhaps a higher valuation. Current analyst mean targets give the company an upside of around 5%. The company has appealing and motivated owners, including the government of a nation, and the moat of its insurance holdings are virtually untouchable as things stand.

However, there are better opportunities available on a comparative basis, and none of these opportunities have punished their investors with dividend uncertainty, cuts, or the sort of instability we've seen out of Finland.

Sampo during normal operations is worth a 5-year average P/E ratio of 15X - that is my view, and this puts that price target at €44.8/share. However, even optimistic forecasts see the company earning no more than €2.7/share in 2021, and no more than €2.15/share during 2020. The latter gives us a fair value price target of ~€32/share, which would put the company in overvalued territory, and even FY21 targets only put the target at ~€40/share. To be safe, I personally wouldn't pay more than a €37/share, representing close to a midpoint, to offset eventual risks from a lower-than-expected earnings trend in the next 2 years.

That gives the company a 4-5% undervaluation and makes it a "BUY" here - though I'd seriously consider investing in other companies based on comparative appeal in the same sector, and I'd buy Prudential Financial before Sampo here.

Thesis

Sampo continues to remain an appealing company to own, and a company I certainly want in my portfolio. I expect the next few years to see Sampo return to a more normal earnings trend - even a more stable one - especially once the somewhat more volatile earnings from Nordea are subtracted and the stake is divested.

What investors need to decide is if they're willing to own, or invest in such a pure Scandinavian investment company with insurance exposure, as opposed to one with significant banking exposure. Third, once such a stance is clear, one also needs to consider the company's valuation next to international peers.

Being an international dividend investor with native/electronic access to several markets (I don't need to invest in ADRs), I compare Sampo against competitors from Germany, USA, Canada, and other nations - only to find that while the company does present an appealing investment, it fails to beat the current opportunities available across the pond.

While Sampo is a "BUY," and a bullish stance, it also comes with a clear message to look at the valuation of its international peers.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Following the news, Sampo remains a "BUY" for me with a 5% upside, but one with caution to look at the company's international peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAXPF, SAXPY, PRU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.