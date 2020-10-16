Barrick Gold will soon break out again, as the fundamentals are resoundingly bullish. It's just a matter of waiting for the technicals to turn positive as well.

Given the margins and production figures last quarter, while also factoring in anticipated growth capex, net debt was likely under $1 billion at the end of Q3.

As I said in my previous article on Barrick Gold (GOLD) back in August:

If gold averages $1,900-$1,950 per ounce in both Q3 and Q4 2020, and Barrick's average AISC is under $1,000, then AISC margins will surge to $900-$1,000 per ounce (which would be a record that smashes all records)... I don't believe that investors understand the impact that higher gold prices are having (and will have) on the cash flow generation of the miners.

This morning, Barrick released preliminary Q3 sales and production results, along with estimated AISC for both gold and copper. As expected, gold margins expanded aggressively last quarter and hit that $900-1,000 per ounce range.

Before I get into the specifics and the positive impact these results will have on OCF, FCF, and net debt, let's first look at the production and sales figures by mine.

Overall, it was another solid quarter of production for the company, as its Carlin mine in Nevada (Barrick's largest operation) saw gold output increase by almost 18% QoQ to 276,000 ounces. Production at Pueblo Viejo also rebounded strongly, as scheduled plant maintenance in the prior quarter temporarily impacted the operation. Despite zero output from the company's Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea last quarter (more on this later), total gold production still increased compared to Q2 2020. Total gold sales also remained well above production, as Barrick exported the remaining stockpiled concentrate from its mines in Tanzania. Copper production was lower in Q3, mostly because of scheduled plant maintenance at the Lumwana mine.

(Source: SomaBull, data from Barrick)

Barrick expects gold all-in sustaining costs per ounce to decline 5-7% in Q3 vs. Q2 levels, implying AISC of $969 per ounce using the mid-point of that guidance, or a decline of $62 per ounce QoQ. The company stated that the realized gold price in Q3 was $1,909, or an increase of $184 per ounce compared to Q2. In other words, Barrick saw margin expansion at both ends (costs and realized gold price), which resulted in gold margins of $940 per ounce. That's $246 per ounce higher than Q2, or a 35% increase in margins. Copper margins also improved slightly, as higher realized copper prices more than offset the rise in AISC. While the company didn't disclose revenue figures, I would estimate that it was around $3.4 billion in Q3 (or an 11% jump QoQ). In Q2 2020, Barrick generated $1.03 billion of operating cash flow and $522 million of free cash flow on $3.06 billion in revenue. That was on slightly lower gold sales volume and at a margin of $694 per ounce. It's safe to say that with higher output and $940 per ounce gold margins, Q3 2020 OCF and FCF figures were exceptional. The margin boost is likely good for at least another $400 million of adjusted EBITDA.

(Source: SomaBull)

Barrick's net debt at the end of Q2 2020 was $1.43 billion. Given the margins and production figures last quarter, while also factoring in anticipated growth Capex, net debt was likely under $1 billion at the end of Q3. Looking further ahead, the price of gold has averaged around $1,900 so far this quarter. If that's the average by the end of Q4, and considering that this quarter should be in-line (if not stronger) than last quarter, net debt should be around $500 million by the close of 2020. I feel that's a conservative estimate as well. My target for Barrick reaching the "zero net debt" mark was 2020-2021 (2020 if there were significant asset sales, which there haven't been). The company remains well on track to reach this momentous achievement within the stated time frame, as the bullish thesis for GOLD continues to play out as expected.

(Source: SomaBull)

Barrick now has a fortress balance sheet that is getting stronger every quarter. The company had $3.7 billion of cash at the end of Q2 2020; I anticipate the cash balance climbed to $4+ billion as of the end of the last quarter. Debt has declined to $5.2 billion and will likely stabilize at that level - as the vast majority of long-term debt doesn't mature until 2033+. The company is in the best financial shape in well over a decade.

Data by YCharts

Positive News On Porgera Today

Barrick and Zijin Mining each own 47.5% of the Porgera mine, with the remaining 5% interest held by Mineral Resources Enga (a consortium owned by the state and landowners in Papua New Guinea). Earlier this year, the PNG government refused to renew the mining lease for Porgera, citing environmental and social issues. Barrick placed the mine on care and maintenance, not wanting to pour any additional capital into the mine until the lease was renewed.

Today, news outlets are confirming that Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister has come to an agreement with Barrick. While Barrick hasn't put out an announcement, the Prime Minister stated that PNG will take a major share of equity in the mine - with Barrick and Zijin retaining operatorship - and "there will be a fair sharing of the economic benefits."

Porgera is a 500,000+ ounce per year gold mine, with Barrick's 47.5% stake amounting to 284,000 ounces of gold in 2019. The average AISC at the mine last year was a respectable $1,003 per ounce. While the operation only accounts for about 5% of Barrick's total production, getting Porgera back on-line will be of obvious benefit to the company (even if it had to give up a bigger piece of the pie).

(Source: Barrick Gold)

Waiting For The Technicals To Turn Bullish

The gains in the gold sector over the last few years have been stellar, particularly in the mining stocks, but I believe we are not even midway through this bull market. I expect the price of the metal to eventually hit (and likely surpass) the $3,000 per ounce level. Investors must have exposure to this sector if they want to generate not only outsized returns but also outpace monetary inflation and the coming surge in CPI inflation.

Gold stocks provide more leverage than the physical metal, as they were at historically cheap levels entering this bull market and are still trading at low valuations given the current record cash flow being generated throughout the group.

There is no need to go down the ladder and search for bargain-basement stocks in this sector at the expense of quality, with so many exceptional gold companies still trading at such compelling prices.

I consider Barrick a core holding in an inflation-protected portfolio, as it's the second-largest gold miner on the planet, has the best balance sheet plus cash flow potential of the entire group, yet it still trades at a lower EV/EBITDA than its peers.

GOLD has been a standout performer over the last few years because investors are re-rating the stock higher as the balance sheet strengthens. The shares are up 50% this year alone and have been consolidating for the last six months. I believe this is only a temporary lull, and GOLD will soon break out again as the fundamentals are resoundingly bullish. It's just a matter of waiting for the technicals to turn positive as well.

Data by YCharts

The chart is currently neutral, with the $28 region proving to be short-term overhead resistance, and with support at $26. Once GOLD gets through $29, the technicals will turn bullish and could signal a breakout is imminent. $27 is the first line of defense, and I would prefer that the shares did not breach that level, but $26 would be the breakdown. Investors looking for exposure to GOLD should pay attention to these key levels. While the short-term direction is unclear, over the long term, the path of least resistance is higher.

(Source: StockCharts)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.