The company trades at 0.73 times P/B and 7.7 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 6.4%.

Lower net interest margin and higher provisions will likely weigh on its earnings in 2H 2020.

BOC Hong Kong's interim dividends declined -18% YoY in absolute terms, and the company's dividend payout ratio was cut from 33% in 1H 2019 to 31% in 1H 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed bank BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCPK:BHKLY, OTCPK:BNKHF, 2388:HK).

This is an update of my prior initiation article on BOC Hong Kong published on April 16, 2020. BOC Hong Kong's share price has declined by -12% from HK$24.15 as of April 15, 2020 to HK$21.15 as of October 15, 2020 since my initiation. BOC Hong Kong trades at 0.73 times P/B and 7.7 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 6.4%.

BOC Hong Kong's interim dividends declined -18% YoY in absolute terms, and the company's dividend payout ratio was cut from 33% in 1H 2019 to 31% in 1H 2020. Also, lower net interest margin and higher provisions will likely weigh on its earnings in 2H 2020.

However, BOC Hong Kong's P/E and P/B valuations are attractive on an absolute basis and below historical averages, so I retain a Neutral rating on the company.

Readers have the option of trading in BOC Hong Kong shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers BHKLY and BNKHF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2388:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $25 million, and market capitalization is above $28 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own BOC Hong Kong shares listed in Hong Kong include Capital Research Global Investors, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors, and Schroder Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Dividend Cut

BOC Hong Kong announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 30, 2020, and its dividend cut was in the spotlight.

The company declared an interim dividend per share of HK$0.447 for 1H 2020. This represented a reduction in dividends in absolute terms, and also a lower dividend payout ratio. BOC Hong Kong's interim dividend per share was cut by -18% YoY as compared to the company's interim dividend per share of HK$0.545 for 1H 2019.

More importantly, BOC Hong Kong's -18% YoY drop in interim dividend per share for 1H 2020 was more severe than the company's -11.9% YoY decline in net profit attributable to equity holders over the same period. This implied that BOC Hong Kong's dividend payout ratio was also reduced from 33% in 1H 2019 to 31% in 1H 2020.

Earlier, BOC Hong Kong noted at its FY 2019 earnings call on March 27, 2020 that "we still have the capacity to maintain the level of our dividend payout." The company's dividend policy is to pay out between 40% and 60% of its earnings as dividends every year.

But the interim dividend payout ratio cut for 1H 2020 suggests there could be significant uncertainty over dividends going forward. At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 31, 2020, it stressed that "we will take into account and strike a balance among a wide range of factors including shareholder expectations, external operating environment and change in risks, the bank’s profitability and its long-term development, as well as the regulator’s advice" in deciding on dividend payout for FY 2020 and beyond.

Notably, BOC Hong Kong did not commit to a specific dividend payout ratio for the future. Market consensus expects the company's dividends per share to decrease by -20% YoY from HK$1.537 (dividend payout ratio of 50%) in FY 2019 to HK$ 1.225 (dividend payout ratio of 47%) in FY 2020, prior to increasing by +11% YoY to HK$1.357 (dividend payout ratio of 50%) in FY 2021.

1H 2020 Results And 2H 2020 Outlook

BOC Hong Kong's net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by -11.9% YoY from HK$17,949 million in 1H 2019 to HK$15,898 million in 1H 2020. This was mainly attributable to fair value changes on investment properties and loan impairment allowances.

The company's -1.5% YoY decline in net operating income before impairment allowances in 1H 2020 was partially offset by a relatively lower +0.8% YoY increase in operating expenses over the same period.

Its net interest income and net fee & commission income decreased by -6.4% YoY and -10.1% YoY to HK$18,636 million and HK$5,435 million, respectively in the first half of the year. On the contrary, the company's other non-interest income grew +45.1% YoY from HK$3,220 million in 1H 2019 to HK$4,672 million in 1H 2020, but this was insufficient to offset the significant decline in net interest income and net fee & commission income.

BOC Hong Kong did benefit from good cost control, as operating costs only increased marginally by +0.8% YoY from HK$7,528 million in 1H 2019 to HK$7,589 million in 1H 2020. The company has set a target of maintaining its cost-to-income below 30% and 35% in the short term and long term, respectively.

Looking ahead, sell-side analysts expect BOC Hong Kong's net profit attributable to shareholders to decrease by -16% YoY from HK$32,184 million in FY 2019 to HK$27,166 million in FY 2020. Considering that its net profit attributable to shareholder declined by -11.9% YoY to HK$15,898 million in 1H 2020, this suggests that 2H 2020 will be even more challenging for the company. Loan growth, net interest margin and asset quality are the key factors that will impact BOC Hong Kong's earnings in 2H 2020 and beyond, and these factors are discussed in subsequent sections below.

Loan Growth And Net Interest Margin

The company's loan growth was a healthy +7.7% HoH (Half-on-Half) in 1H 2020, which was +470 basis points above the industry average. Its market share of the Hong Kong loan market expanded by +590 basis points HoH to 13.56% in the first half of this year.

BOC Hong Kong emphasized that it has confidence in meeting "the mid-to-high single digit loan growth target set early this year, and continuing market outperformance for both 2020 and medium-to-long term", based on its comments at its 1H 2020 earnings call on August 31, 2020.

The company's net interest margin declined from 1.69% in 2H 2019 to 1.50% in 1H 2020. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, BOC Hong Kong's net interest margin decreased from 1.61% in 1Q 2020 to 1.39% in 2Q 2020.

Going forward, market consensus sees the net interest margin contracting from 1.59% in FY 2019 to 1.32% and 1.23% in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. At its 1H 2020 results briefing on August 31, 2020, the company acknowledged that the decline in HIBOR (Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate) and LIBOR will "continue to weigh on" its net interest margin.

Asset Quality

BOC Hong Kong's asset quality remained relatively healthy in the first half of this year. Its classified or impaired loan ratio increased from 0.23% in 2H 2019 to 0.25% in 1H 2020, while its credit cost increased from 0.16% to 0.18% over the same period. The company's stable asset quality is largely attributable to the fact that 91.4% of its clients are large corporates, with the rest being SMEs (Small & Medium Enterprises).

Nevertheless, BOC Hong Kong is likely to recognize higher provisions in 2H 2020, which will be negative for its bottom line. The company noted at its recent 1H 2020 earnings call that "our provision charges will be subject to upward pressure in the second half" as a result of "the unstable development of the pandemic and the uncertain economic recovery."

Valuation

BOC Hong Kong trades at 0.73 times P/B based on its share price of HK$21.15 as of October 15, 2020. In comparison, its five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples were 1.32 times and 1.57 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at 8.3 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 7.7 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E. As a comparison, the company's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 11.4 times and 12.2 times, respectively.

Sell-side analysts see BOC Hong Kong achieving ROEs of 9.6% and 9.7% in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

The company offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.8% and 6.4%, respectively.

As per the peer valuation comparison, BOC Hong Kong trades at a premium to most of its peers, with the exception of Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCPK:HSNGY, OTCPK:HSNGF, 11:HK), but this is justified by its relatively higher ROEs.

Peer Valuation Comparison For BOC Hong Kong

Stock Trailing P/B Multiple Consensus Forward Current Year P/E Multiple Consensus Forward 1-Year P/E Multiple Consensus Forward Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward 1-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Current-Year ROE Consensus Forward 1-Year ROE The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCPK:BKEAF, OTCPK:BKEAY, 23:HK) 0.39 18.2 11.2 2.7% 4.6% 2.4% 3.5% Hang Seng Bank Limited 1.24 12.6 11.7 4.6% 5.5% 10.2% 10.8% Dah Sing Banking Group Limited (2356:HK.) 0.34 6.3 5.9 5.0% 5.7% 6.2% 6.7%

(Source: Author)

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for BOC Hong Kong are a lower-than-expected dividend payout ratio in the future, weaker-than-expected loans growth, a further reduction in net interest margin, and worse-than-expected asset quality going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in BOC Hong Kong shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

