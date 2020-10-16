In early September 2020, midstream company Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) gave a presentation to its investors. As is usual for presentations of this type, Crestwood devoted a great deal of time and effort towards making an investment case in itself and discussing how it has adjusted to the new dynamics that the pandemic has inflicted on the industry. The company also briefly discussed some of the broader trends in the industry overall, but, admittedly, it did not put as much effort into this as I would have liked, so I will add my own insights as appropriate. Overall, Crestwood Equity Partners is one of the strongest companies in the industry that should present us with a fairly attractive investment opportunity.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners is a mid-sized midstream company with a fairly diverse portfolio of assets. The company has operations in nearly all of the major basins in which oil and natural gas are produced:

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

This is nice to see because each of these basins has somewhat different characteristics. For example, the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia only produce natural gas and natural gas liquids, while the Bakken shale is much more focused on the production of crude oil. In addition, areas like the Bakken shale are more expensive to operate in than the core of the Permian, so when energy prices fall, as they did earlier this year, some areas will see production decline more than others. Thus, by having exposure to multiple basins, Crestwood Equity Partners is able to gain exposure to all of these different characteristics and can reduce the exposure that its business has to any single basin.

As is the case with many midstream companies, Crestwood Equity Partners has three primary business units:

Gathering & Processing: This unit gathers resources at the well and transports them to a long-haul pipeline. The unit has 2,024 miles of gathering pipelines that are capable of handling 3.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day. This business unit also processes natural gas, which is necessary to remove the impurities before it can be sold. Crestwood's processing plants are capable of handling 1.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Storage & Transportation : This is the business unit that most people think of when they picture a midstream company. This segment of the company operates long-haul pipelines and resource storage facilities. Crestwood Equity Partners has 1.6 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas pipeline capacity and 76 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Crestwood Equity Partners also has 1.2 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity.

This is the business unit that most people think of when they picture a midstream company. This segment of the company operates long-haul pipelines and resource storage facilities. Crestwood Equity Partners has 1.6 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas pipeline capacity and 76 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Crestwood Equity Partners also has 1.2 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity. Marketing, Supply, & Logistics: This unit performs transportation and sales for wholesalers. For example, this unit would supply propane to the local company that then brings it to your home and business. Crestwood Equity Partners has ten million barrels of natural gas liquids storage capacity and 350,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids transportation capacity.

The gathering & processing unit is responsible for about 70% of the partnership's cash flow, so it is by far the most important business segment. Therefore, let us look at this segment in more depth.

Crestwood Equity Partners has gathering & processing operations in every basin in which the company operates. As already discussed, this provides the company with a considerable amount of diversity, but in fact, things go much deeper than this. The company has different primary customers in each of these basins as shown here:

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

This also adds a great deal of diversity and is also something that is nice to see. This is because the company is not particularly dependent on any single customer. Thus, if one of the company's customers runs into financial trouble, it will not have a crippling impact on Crestwood Equity Partners. This adds to the stability of the company's cash flows, which is something that we appreciate in a company that we are invested into generate income.

Crestwood Equity Partners' gathering & processing segment has seen very strong growth in recent years:

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

This is a result of the $1 billion growth program that Crestwood Equity Partners has been engaged in over the past three years. Unlike many other midstream companies that have been constructing pipeline to drive their growth, Crestwood Equity Partners has been focused on the construction of natural gas processing plants. This is in direct response to the growth in natural gas production that we have been seeing throughout the United States. This higher level of production naturally means that more natural gas needs to be processed, and Crestwood Equity Partners has been able to move to take advantage of this.

Growth Potential

One thing that we notice above is that Crestwood Equity Partners has reduced its capital spending this year. This is something that many midstream companies have done in the current low energy price environment to reduce the risks to their balance sheets. This reduction in capital spending will, of course, reduce Crestwood's growth potential. However, the company does still have some growth potential, particularly in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays, which, as already mentioned, are primarily natural gas.

As I have pointed out in various previous articles, natural gas prices have held up much better in today's environment than oil prices have. As we can see here, the price of natural gas at Henry Hub was $2.19 per dekatherm at the start of the year but has since increased to $2.59 per dekatherm today, which is an 18.26% increase:

Source: Business Insider

As a result, production in the Marcellus shale has not fallen nearly as much as production has fallen in some other basins. It is quite likely that we will see further growth in the production from the basin over the coming years. This is partly because of climate change fears. As various governments around the world have worked to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations, it has increased the global demand for natural gas. This is especially noticeable in the utility sector, which has been actively working to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas-fired ones because natural gas burns much cleaner than coal does. This is something that is expected to continue going forward. As we can see here, natural gas currently accounts for six TWh of global electricity production, which is expected to grow to nine TWh by 2040:

Source: International Energy Agency

The United States is one of the few nations that can increase its natural gas production significantly due to the wealth of regions like the Marcellus shale. Thus, we will likely see upstream producers increase their production in order to take advantage of this. Naturally, though, these companies will need to get these newly produced resources to the market in order to sell them. This creates an opportunity for a company like Crestwood Equity Partners to generate growth. It is important to note, though, that this is a long-term story, and it will take some time for the story to play out.

Financial And Distribution Analysis

One thing that the market has been highly concerned about in today's environment is bankruptcies in the energy sector. While midstream companies are somewhat insulated against this, we still want to be taking a look at the company's finances to determine what the actual risk of this may be. Fortunately, Crestwood Equity Partners is financially strong. We can see this by looking at the company's leverage ratio, which allows us to compare the company's debt load to its cash flow. In short, this ratio tells us how long it would take the company to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote its entire pre-tax cash flow to that task. As of June 30, 2020, this figure was 4.20x. Analysts are typically comfortable if this ratio is under 5.00x, but I typically like to see the ratio under 4.00x in order to add a margin of safety. Thus, Crestwood Equity Partners has a bit more debt than I would like to see, but its long-term goal is to get its leverage ratio under 4.00x, so this is not really too bad.

The company also has no near-term debt maturities:

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

As we can see here, Crestwood Equity Partners has no debt maturing until 2023. This is something that is nice to see because the company has to come up with the money to pay off the debt when it matures. It can do this either by paying it with cash or by refinancing it. Thus, the fact that the company does not have to come up with the money to pay off the debt until 2023 increases the company's options as it can generate cash and use the money to slowly buy back its debt (as it intends to do) or wait until the market becomes friendlier to it conducting a refinance.

Another thing that we want to investigate is the company's ability to sustain its distribution. This is because we do not want to be the victims of a distribution cut that reduces our income and causes the unit price to decline. The usual way to do this is looking at the company's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations and is available to be paid out to the limited partners. In the second quarter of 2020, Crestwood Equity Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $98.7 million, $74.4 million of which was available to the common unitholders. This was enough to give the company a coverage ratio of 1.60x. As I have explained before, analysts typically consider anything over 1.20x to be sustainable, but I generally like to see the ratio over 1.30x to add a certain margin of safety. It thus does appear that Crestwood Equity Partners can afford to maintain its distribution at the current level.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crestwood Equity Partners is a well-diversified and financially solid midstream company that still boasts some long-term growth prospects. The company appears very well-positioned to weather the current climate as it has no near-term debt maturities, and its spending cuts should allow it to begin retiring debt early. Overall, the company continues to look like a solid prospect in our portfolios.

