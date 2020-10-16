The stock is volatile and at the time of writing is extended in our view. We're at Neutral going into earnings at this level.

Tracing The Path Of Success

For the uninitiated, Dynatrace is one of the leaders in the oligopolistic application performance management market. You can read more about the background in some of our prior posts - for instance here and here. It's a growing market that we think has plenty of room to run yet. Dynatrace is a longtime player in the sector that came to market following a grab-bag buyout by a private equity firm who then spun the company out into a separate IPO.

If you love numbers, as we do here at Cestrian Towers, then Dynatrace (DT) financials are a wonderful thing to behold. Let's cut to the chase and dive right into that.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Let's take a canter through the above.

Revenue growth - strong at 25-30% p.a. on a TTM basis over the period. Growth has fallen back a little of late. Q1 2020 was surprisingly strong at 30% vs. PY on a TTM basis - a result, we think, of the high level of deferred revenue as a proportion of recognized. We'll turn to that shortly. By Q2, TTM growth had dropped back somewhat to 27%. That may not sound much but in a market for cloud stocks focused almost entirely on revenue growth, small drops can matter a lot.

Gross margins strong in the high 70s% consistently - suggests not much in the way of resold third party intellectual property and not too much in the way of services revenue in the mix.

EBITDA margins are very strong for a software stock growing at 25%+ - also, margins are rising, from 19% to 25% on a TTM basis. This is very good.

Unlevered pre-tax FCF margins are very close to EBITDA, a result of very low capex (just 3% of revenue lately) and very well managed working capital. You can see from the table above that most quarters the company gains cash from the change in working capital, rather than leaks it as most do. (The huge UFCF margins you see in 2019 are, we think, a result of some one-time improvements in working capital, rather than anything sustainable).

Net leverage is modest at 1.8x TTM EBITDA and, as we can see, is falling by around 0.6x - 0.7x per quarter in the last year or so.

We can also be fairly confident in the outlook over the next year or so - since deferred revenue (prepaid contracts) represent around 100% of the last twelve months' revenue. In other words, to maintain say 25% growth into the next twelve months, meaning revenue of 125% of TTM revenue, the sales team has to go find only that new 25% - the 100% is already in the bag. That's a pretty good place to be.

So, we can have confidence in the fundamentals.

But let's take a quick look at the stock chart, from which we learn two things.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

First, the stock sits at the top of the fat-pitch trading channel we highlight. Of course, anything can happen and it might break out to the upside in a burst of exuberance. But it might not. And looking at the chart, we would say the risk lies to the downside.

Secondly, look what happens on earnings days. Two times in four the stock decided to go digging in the basement till it finds bedrock. And the two times it moved up after earnings, the stock was at the bottom of that fat-pitch channel, not the top.

So as to the question of, do we feel lucky, punk? We do not. And so on this occasion we intend to sit out earnings with a Neutral rating and no staff account holdings in DT. The fundamentals are superb and we want to own the stock again. But we're looking for the right moment and we think that's more likely to be after earnings than before.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 15 October 2020.

